Barnesville beat Piketon to advance in playoffs
BELMOUNT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Barnesville closed the regular season with a three-point win over Union Local to complete a perfect 10-0 season. The Rocks opened their playoff run against the Piketon Redstreaks. The Shamrocks got on the board first. Taison Star plowed up the middle for the first touchdown of the night. Next C.J. Hannahs […]
Big Red Rolls Into Second Round
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Big Red rolled into the second round of the playoffs with a 33-13 win over Carrollton Friday night. Next up for Steubenville a home game with Bishop Hartley. Big Red dropped back-to-back state championship games to the Hawks in 2015 and 2016.
Licking Co Home and buildings, tillable land and massive property absolute auction. Tractors, skidders, equipment, sawmill, lumber, woodworking tools, collectibles and household.
TRACTORS – SKIDDERS – EQUIPMENT – SAWMILL – LUMBER. REAL ESTATE: Located in Licking County’s beautiful countryside, this property offers great upside potential with a convenient location. Selling to the highest bidder is a good ranch. home with outbuildings and 67 acres of predominately tillable...
Ohio high school football playoff scores, highlights
The game of the week is a Division I, Region 4, matchup between No. 9 seed St. Xavier and No. 8 Fairfield. Crews will be across the Tri-State covering Friday's top games.
Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says
Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
Man fined $4,000 for killing bald eagle on Ohio farm
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A Tuscarawas County man was sentenced Monday to one year of probation and fined $4,000 after he pleaded guilty to killing a bald eagle on his farmland. David Huff, 79, of Dover, Ohio, also must pay $1,500 in restitution to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio. Huff pleaded guilty in June to a violation of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
Funeral Services held for Minerva cross country runner killed in accident in Cambridge
MINERVA, Ohio – Funeral services were held Thursday morning for 16-year-old Matthew Grubb. He was the Minerva cross country runner that died in a tragic accident during a cross country meet in Cambridge last Saturday. Grubb died at Akron Children’s Hospital were he was flown after being treated at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center. The service was held at the Minerva First Christian Church and burial followed at a nearby cemetery.
ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal
Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
Rolling Hills to begin search for Treasurer, the SHAC is back
BYESVILLE, Ohio–The Rolling Hills Board of Education will immediately begin the search for the district’s next Treasurer, following the resignation of current Treasurer Kandi Raach. Raach has been the district treasurer for several years and helped guide Rolling Hills through levy drives and set the financial foundation for the district’s upcoming building project. Raach is leaving to take a similar position with the West Muskingum School District. The board is currently scheduling work sessions and interviews.
Historic Newark building coming back to life
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The historic arcade building, a 44,000 square foot space in Downtown Newark, is coming back to life. Set to open in February 2024, the building will be home to 19 apartments, shopping and retail spaces. What’s remarkable about the project is that some of the money...
Community Celebrates Opening of Pearl House with Ribbon Cutting
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The community came together this morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony for Pearl House, a brand new apartment complex, but this special project had an important message. The 34 unit residence is located in downtown Zanesville and is specifically for those recovering from drug and substance...
Dodge pickup, equipment, tools, and misc.
Offering a nice selection of quality items including a Dodge pickup, John Deer mower, tools, collectibles and Much more!!. Truck and Equipment: 2007 Dodge 4×4 extended cab pickup under 80k miles Nice condition (sells on conformation)John Deere X720 Ultimate riding mower 700 hrs., International Cub tractor with woods belly mower, Wallenstein Generator (Honda Powered) Stihl Sh56c leaf blower, Craftsman 30-gal. air compressor, large pull type leaf vac, lawn utility trailer, 8hp chipper/shredder, Snapper 17’ snowblower, Coleman pro 2200 pressure washer, 27 ton log splitter, walk behind tiller.
Will Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Nijgba play against Penn State?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The weekly watch continues regarding Ohio State football receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s availability for the next game on the schedule. Coach Ryan Day declined to provide any injury updates in an interview session with reporters following his Thursday radio show. He deferred to the status report typically released at 9 a.m. Saturday mornings.
One Tank Trip: Historical Licking County Jail transformed into haunted house
“The Jail of Terror” takes over three floors of the Licking County Jail to put you in the mood for Halloween.
1 person dead in head-on collision with Ohio police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after an overnight head-on collision, causing a major highway closure Friday morning. Francisco Santillan-Trujillo was driving eastbound on Interstate 70 in the westbound lanes when his 2012 Honda Civic struck Larry Gatton’s Dublin Police cruiser head-on at around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning. The accident occurred on I-70 […]
Ohio Clown Caught on Video Stealing Candy From Church
An Ohio clown could be facing serious charges after stealing candy and damaging a church's security system. Last Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 PM some guy was clowning around in a church and set off its security alarm. When deputies from the Licking County Sheriff's department arrived at the scene of the crime, Marne United Methodist Church in Newark, Ohio, they immediately found what the clown pulled down according to NBC4i,
Tractors, equipment, collectibles, and misc.
50+/- ACRES – WOODED – 2 TRACTS – CLAY TWP. – FRANKLIN LOCAL SCHOOLS. 3 BR, 2 STORY HOME – 24’ x 72’ POLE BARN – GREAT HUNTING & RECREATION. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS with this offering of real estate located in Clay Township. These 50+/- acres will be offered in 2 tracts and as a whole, whichever way brings the most money is the way it will be sold. The tract breakdown is as follows: TRACT #1 offers 6.71+/- acres with a 1,792 sqft 2 Story – 3Bed/2Bath home with kitchen and restrooms on both stories. Home features propane heat and also private well & septic. This tract is also equipped with a 24’X72’ pole building with water, electric, & propane. Home is in need of interior cosmetic repairs. This property would be perfect for someone looking for room to play or a place to work & store your toys! The possibilities are endless with this one! TRACT #2 offers 42+/- wooded acres with tons of Whitetail & Wild Turkey sign! OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS!!!
32-year-old boater dies after getting trapped between boat and trailer, Ohio cops say
Family members of an Ohio boater are mourning his tragic and unexpected death. Matthew Trowbridge, 32, of Apple Creek went boating at Chippewa Lake on the evening of Monday, Oct. 24, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. As he was trying to load his 14-foot boat onto a trailer, he slipped and fell and couldn’t get out, the sheriff said.
'It's just enforcement:' Athens residents frustrated, officers steadfast in enforcement of parking rules
She likes the familiarity of the people along her routes. She appreciates being able to travel around the city on foot. And she is proud to work for the Athens Police Department. But at the end of the day, being a parking enforcement officer is just a job for Foster.
