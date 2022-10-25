50+/- ACRES – WOODED – 2 TRACTS – CLAY TWP. – FRANKLIN LOCAL SCHOOLS. 3 BR, 2 STORY HOME – 24’ x 72’ POLE BARN – GREAT HUNTING & RECREATION. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS with this offering of real estate located in Clay Township. These 50+/- acres will be offered in 2 tracts and as a whole, whichever way brings the most money is the way it will be sold. The tract breakdown is as follows: TRACT #1 offers 6.71+/- acres with a 1,792 sqft 2 Story – 3Bed/2Bath home with kitchen and restrooms on both stories. Home features propane heat and also private well & septic. This tract is also equipped with a 24’X72’ pole building with water, electric, & propane. Home is in need of interior cosmetic repairs. This property would be perfect for someone looking for room to play or a place to work & store your toys! The possibilities are endless with this one! TRACT #2 offers 42+/- wooded acres with tons of Whitetail & Wild Turkey sign! OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS!!!

ROSEVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO