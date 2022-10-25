Read full article on original website
Top 10 jobs in highest demand in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you like to serve others, you should have no problem finding a job in Kansas. According to a state labor report, there are more job listings for registered nurses than any other occupation in Kansas. In fact, the state said there are more than 5,100 nursing positions open in the […]
Kansas 4-H Team Wins National Contest
The Kansas 4-H All Star meat judging team was crowned national champions, beating teams from 14 states during the 4-H Meat Judging Contest championship held at the American Royal in Kansas City. It is the first-ever national title for a Kansas team, which won by 27 points over Texas. The...
Advocate for special education visits KS Statehouse as part of nationwide effort
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An advocate for improving special education programming is traveling the country to make her point. Karen Mayer Cunningham was at the Kansas Statehouse on Friday. She is hitting every state capitol in her effort to change the nation’s approach to special education. Cunningham says it’s time for state and federal leaders to step up and support every child in America.
Housing Assistance Still Available in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas has given out almost $25 million in federal homeowner assistance to help people catch up on their bills. And the Kansas News Service reports that funds are still available. The program has helped more than 2,000 Kansas homeowners in the last six months and...
NW Kan. roofer among two banned from doing business
TOPEKA — Two Wisconsin men and their company have been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay $230,000 in penalties for alleged violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday in a news release. Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge, Wisconsin,...
USDA designates 6 Kansas counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas
The virtual chat with citizens included comments questioning why Whipple “won’t just apologize.”. New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building. Updated: 9 hours ago. Renovation plans including calling for tenants of the affordable housing that’s stood for nearly a century to look for somewhere...
Wisconsin men, Goodland man banned from roofing in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Wisconsin men and a man from Goodland have been banned from performing roofing services in Kansas after violating state laws. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge, Wis., and Ryan Metzker, of Fort Atkinson, Wis., along with their company, Copperhead Contracting LLC of Milton, have all been banned from doing business in the State of Kansas. They have also been ordered to pay $230,000 as part of the judgment for violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws.
3 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Kansas that are well-known for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Kansas band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local band is counting its blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. KSNT spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
Kansas National Guard breaks ground on new headquarters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senator Jerry Moran teamed up with the Kansas National Guard to break ground at Forbes Field for the new Joint Force Headquarters. The new building will provide command and control operations for all National Guard forces in the state of Kansas. The 58,784 sq. ft. facility will include common-use areas for assembly, classrooms and training.
Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First,...
Recall impacts 5 stores in Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A voluntary recall has been issued for a product sold in five stores across Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska. Whole Foods Market issued the voluntary recall after it was discovered that their Dipping Caramel product may contain wheat, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Wheat is not listed on the product […]
Fire at Spirit Aerosystems
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Fire fighters were called to a fire at Spirit Aerosystems early Friday morning. The call came out at about 1:15 a.m. to the area of gate 31. Spirit officials say no one is hurt, the cause is unknown. Production of aircraft will not be impacted. Spirit officials have not shared the extent of […]
New Hospital in Concordia opens it doors, ready for patients
CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Concordia’s new hospital is ready for patients. The North Central Kansas Medical Center replaces the former Cloud County Health Center. They held a grand opening open house today. The hospital houses a 24/7 emergency department, an expanded surgery suite, and a variety of outpatient services...
Kansas Speaks: Survey shows how Kansans are feeling on key issues
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New insights surface Tuesday into how Kansans are viewing the state of the state. Fort Hays State University Docking Institute released its annual Kansas Speaks survey, conducted between September and early October. It includes many questions on the issues being debated during Campaign 2022. More than...
Billionaire donates millions to Kansas foundation
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sunflower Foundation announced today that it has received a one-time, unrestricted gift of $4 million from billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s gift,” said Billie Hall, Sunflower Foundation president and CEO. “That she chose our foundation...
Bitterly cold Kansas weather could see energy price hike this winter
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans who have fallen behind on their utility payments will be getting a helping hand this winter with the activation of the Cold Weather Rule. This rule will go into effect on Nov. 1 and run until March 31, according to the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC). It prevents Kansas residents from being […]
Wichita diner moved to new location, literally
The group, Victims of Illicit Drugs (VOID), is holding the event which will feature two fathers who lost their children due to fentanyl overdoses. One of North America’s oldest elephants is celebrating turning 51 this year and the golden anniversary of her residency at the Sedgwick County Zoo. 2...
New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building
The Kansas Humane Society is temporarily stopping intakes and adoptions of cats because a few cats in its care recently tested positive for a contagious virus. Saturday marks the six-month anniversary of the tornado that hit Andover and Butler and Sedgwick County in April 2022. College Hill neighborhood increases Halloween...
Frontier Kansas lawyers plied their trade ‘on grounds of general intelligence’
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Ron Smith is a fifth-generation Kansan, a native of Manhattan, an attorney practicing in Larned, a grandfather several times over, a Vietnam veteran and a civil war […] The post Frontier Kansas lawyers plied their trade ‘on grounds of general intelligence’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
