Kansas State

KSN News

Top 10 jobs in highest demand in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you like to serve others, you should have no problem finding a job in Kansas. According to a state labor report, there are more job listings for registered nurses than any other occupation in Kansas. In fact, the state said there are more than 5,100 nursing positions open in the […]
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

Kansas 4-H Team Wins National Contest

The Kansas 4-H All Star meat judging team was crowned national champions, beating teams from 14 states during the 4-H Meat Judging Contest championship held at the American Royal in Kansas City. It is the first-ever national title for a Kansas team, which won by 27 points over Texas. The...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Advocate for special education visits KS Statehouse as part of nationwide effort

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An advocate for improving special education programming is traveling the country to make her point. Karen Mayer Cunningham was at the Kansas Statehouse on Friday. She is hitting every state capitol in her effort to change the nation’s approach to special education. Cunningham says it’s time for state and federal leaders to step up and support every child in America.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Housing Assistance Still Available in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas has given out almost $25 million in federal homeowner assistance to help people catch up on their bills. And the Kansas News Service reports that funds are still available. The program has helped more than 2,000 Kansas homeowners in the last six months and...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

NW Kan. roofer among two banned from doing business

TOPEKA — Two Wisconsin men and their company have been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay $230,000 in penalties for alleged violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday in a news release. Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge, Wisconsin,...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

USDA designates 6 Kansas counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Wisconsin men, Goodland man banned from roofing in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Wisconsin men and a man from Goodland have been banned from performing roofing services in Kansas after violating state laws. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge, Wis., and Ryan Metzker, of Fort Atkinson, Wis., along with their company, Copperhead Contracting LLC of Milton, have all been banned from doing business in the State of Kansas. They have also been ordered to pay $230,000 as part of the judgment for violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas National Guard breaks ground on new headquarters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senator Jerry Moran teamed up with the Kansas National Guard to break ground at Forbes Field for the new Joint Force Headquarters. The new building will provide command and control operations for all National Guard forces in the state of Kansas. The 58,784 sq. ft. facility will include common-use areas for assembly, classrooms and training.
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First,...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Recall impacts 5 stores in Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A voluntary recall has been issued for a product sold in five stores across Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska. Whole Foods Market issued the voluntary recall after it was discovered that their Dipping Caramel product may contain wheat, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Wheat is not listed on the product […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Fire at Spirit Aerosystems

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Fire fighters were called to a fire at Spirit Aerosystems early Friday morning.  The call came out at about 1:15 a.m. to the area of gate 31.  Spirit officials say no one is hurt, the cause is unknown.  Production of aircraft will not be impacted.  Spirit officials have not shared the extent of […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

New Hospital in Concordia opens it doors, ready for patients

CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Concordia’s new hospital is ready for patients. The North Central Kansas Medical Center replaces the former Cloud County Health Center. They held a grand opening open house today. The hospital houses a 24/7 emergency department, an expanded surgery suite, and a variety of outpatient services...
CONCORDIA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas Speaks: Survey shows how Kansans are feeling on key issues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New insights surface Tuesday into how Kansans are viewing the state of the state. Fort Hays State University Docking Institute released its annual Kansas Speaks survey, conducted between September and early October. It includes many questions on the issues being debated during Campaign 2022. More than...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Billionaire donates millions to Kansas foundation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sunflower Foundation announced today that it has received a one-time, unrestricted gift of $4 million from billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s gift,” said Billie Hall, Sunflower Foundation president and CEO. “That she chose our foundation...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Wichita diner moved to new location, literally

WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Frontier Kansas lawyers plied their trade ‘on grounds of general intelligence’

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Ron Smith is a fifth-generation Kansan, a native of Manhattan, an attorney practicing in Larned, a grandfather several times over, a Vietnam veteran and a civil war […] The post Frontier Kansas lawyers plied their trade ‘on grounds of general intelligence’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

