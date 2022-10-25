ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holden, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Maine Writer

Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30

Halloween weekend is upon us, and with that, we have plenty of events for both the kids and the kids at heart. I have put together this handy dandy events schedule to help you plan out your weekend of Halloween fun. Halloween itself is going to have its own events schedule coming out shortly so keep an eye out for it. Enjoy the weekend!
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

‘Barnaby’s’ returning to Bangor for one night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Remember Barnaby’s in Bangor?. Some liked to call it “The Barnyard.” It’s making a comeback for one night only!. You may recall Barnaby’s was the place to go to dance and have a good time. It closed in September of 2013.
BANGOR, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Joy the Duck returns to Belfast Harbor

BELFAST, Maine — Some might say joy has returned to Belfast. That's because the massive inflatable duck that gained national attention last year has once again been spotted floating in Belfast Harbor. But this year, the duck brings with it a new message. Last year's message of "joy" has...
BELFAST, ME
Stephen L Dalton

The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME

If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
OLD TOWN, ME
Z107.3

Here’s the Possible Date Bangor Will Be Breaking Out the Snow Shovels

Winter will show up whether we like it or not. There's no escape. Every now and then, snow makes a super late appearance, and you almost let yourself wonder for just a minute if this is going to be a nice, slow year for snow. But usually, sometime in December or January, we start getting pummeled. But almost everyone gets a little giddy over the first snow of the year.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

The ‘Maine Harvest Festival’ Returns To Bangor Next Month

Get ready for two fun filled days at the Cross Insurance Center. Join people from the Greater Bangor area, all over Maine, northern New England and Canada to experience the fall harvest of over 200 Maine farmers, festival food producers and their amazing creations as they “Celebrate Farm Fresh!” at the 11th annual Maine Harvest Festival.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Car crashes into Bangor’s Bull Moose

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A car crashed into a building in Bangor Friday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. at Bull Moose on Hogan Road. Police say the driver is okay after the slow speed crash took out a pole outside the store. All the stores in The Maine Square...
BANGOR, ME
Stephen L Dalton

Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, ME

Old Town is finally getting the great-tasting pizza from Kosta’s that only those in Brewer previously enjoyed. Kosta's Brewer Pizza Comes to Old Town.By the owner. Kosta’s Restaurant in Old Town has finally brought that great pizza up from Brewer. I don't know about you, but in my humble opinion, there were few places to get great pizza in Old Town. The one or two places that make a tasty pizza were getting old. Come into Kosta's and try some pizza fresh from the oven.
OLD TOWN, ME
I-95 FM

1 Child Died, 1 is Critically Injured after a Madison Crash

A pickup truck carrying a family of five crashed in Madison, killing one child, and leaving the others with various injuries. For a family of five, a trip to visit friends in Hartland turned tragic when their pickup crashed on Thursday night. The Somerset County Sheriff's Office says a Ford F-150 driven by 30-year-old Robert Simonds was driving shortly after 11:00 Thursday night on the White School House Road in Madison. For some reason, the pickup veered off the road, about a half-mile from the intersection with Russell Road, and struck a large tree. The child's mother, 28-year-old Ashley Corson and Simonds both sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
MADISON, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor’s Homelessness Crisis - Part 1: How is the City responding?

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s ongoing homelessness crisis has affected many in some way. Some Bangor business owners say customers and staff are afraid to be downtown, and they’re calling for action from the city council. In this first of two parts, Tom Krosnowski found out more about...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Nexus, a new gaming lounge in Winslow is now open

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - “It’s still happening this year. It blew my mind. It really did,” - Mark Blaschke said. A few months ago, we told you about a start up gaming lounge planned for Waterville. “We are going to have new style stuff like PlayStation 5,...
WINSLOW, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

The fire that changed Bar Harbor forever

BAR HARBOR, Maine — The trees have grown back now, the rubble is long gone, and Bar Harbor shows little signs of the wildfire from October of 1947 that came frighteningly close to destroying the town. But here and there, you can see remnants of the world that existed...
BAR HARBOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy