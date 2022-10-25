Old Town is finally getting the great-tasting pizza from Kosta’s that only those in Brewer previously enjoyed. Kosta's Brewer Pizza Comes to Old Town.By the owner. Kosta’s Restaurant in Old Town has finally brought that great pizza up from Brewer. I don't know about you, but in my humble opinion, there were few places to get great pizza in Old Town. The one or two places that make a tasty pizza were getting old. Come into Kosta's and try some pizza fresh from the oven.

OLD TOWN, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO