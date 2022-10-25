Read full article on original website
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance TeamThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
'Greater Joy' the giant duck makes daring escape from Belfast Harbor
BELFAST, Maine — The famed giant inflatable duck made a surprise return earlier this week, shining bright yellow in the Belfast Harbor. "Joy" the duck made national headlines last year and returned this year with an even greater message — literally. The inflatable duck has been dubbed "Greater Joy" this time around.
I Don't Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a 'Hippie Hideout'
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30
Halloween weekend is upon us, and with that, we have plenty of events for both the kids and the kids at heart. I have put together this handy dandy events schedule to help you plan out your weekend of Halloween fun. Halloween itself is going to have its own events schedule coming out shortly so keep an eye out for it. Enjoy the weekend!
wabi.tv
‘Barnaby’s’ returning to Bangor for one night
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Remember Barnaby’s in Bangor?. Some liked to call it “The Barnyard.” It’s making a comeback for one night only!. You may recall Barnaby’s was the place to go to dance and have a good time. It closed in September of 2013.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
Joy the Duck returns to Belfast Harbor
BELFAST, Maine — Some might say joy has returned to Belfast. That's because the massive inflatable duck that gained national attention last year has once again been spotted floating in Belfast Harbor. But this year, the duck brings with it a new message. Last year's message of "joy" has...
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME
If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
Here’s the Possible Date Bangor Will Be Breaking Out the Snow Shovels
Winter will show up whether we like it or not. There's no escape. Every now and then, snow makes a super late appearance, and you almost let yourself wonder for just a minute if this is going to be a nice, slow year for snow. But usually, sometime in December or January, we start getting pummeled. But almost everyone gets a little giddy over the first snow of the year.
The ‘Maine Harvest Festival’ Returns To Bangor Next Month
Get ready for two fun filled days at the Cross Insurance Center. Join people from the Greater Bangor area, all over Maine, northern New England and Canada to experience the fall harvest of over 200 Maine farmers, festival food producers and their amazing creations as they “Celebrate Farm Fresh!” at the 11th annual Maine Harvest Festival.
wabi.tv
Car crashes into Bangor’s Bull Moose
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A car crashed into a building in Bangor Friday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. at Bull Moose on Hogan Road. Police say the driver is okay after the slow speed crash took out a pole outside the store. All the stores in The Maine Square...
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, ME
Old Town is finally getting the great-tasting pizza from Kosta’s that only those in Brewer previously enjoyed. Kosta's Brewer Pizza Comes to Old Town.By the owner. Kosta’s Restaurant in Old Town has finally brought that great pizza up from Brewer. I don't know about you, but in my humble opinion, there were few places to get great pizza in Old Town. The one or two places that make a tasty pizza were getting old. Come into Kosta's and try some pizza fresh from the oven.
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
Hampden school learns about local agriculture with new curriculum focus
HAMPDEN, Maine — Sixth graders at Reeds Brook Middle School in Hampden are starting to learn about the ins and outs of farming. These lesson plans will continue throughout the entire school year. Stacy LaBree, a sixth grade teacher at the middle school, is one of the organizers of...
1 Child Died, 1 is Critically Injured after a Madison Crash
A pickup truck carrying a family of five crashed in Madison, killing one child, and leaving the others with various injuries. For a family of five, a trip to visit friends in Hartland turned tragic when their pickup crashed on Thursday night. The Somerset County Sheriff's Office says a Ford F-150 driven by 30-year-old Robert Simonds was driving shortly after 11:00 Thursday night on the White School House Road in Madison. For some reason, the pickup veered off the road, about a half-mile from the intersection with Russell Road, and struck a large tree. The child's mother, 28-year-old Ashley Corson and Simonds both sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Bangor approves tiny home communities with new city ordinance
BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor is allowing a 'tinier' housing option to be built in town. City councilors recently approved a new ordinance allowing tiny home developments to be built in Bangor. "We see this as a piece of a whole slew of options that we want...
wabi.tv
Bangor’s Homelessness Crisis - Part 1: How is the City responding?
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s ongoing homelessness crisis has affected many in some way. Some Bangor business owners say customers and staff are afraid to be downtown, and they’re calling for action from the city council. In this first of two parts, Tom Krosnowski found out more about...
Child Dies in Crash; Another Child Has Serious Head Injury in Madison, Maine
Child Dies in Crash and Another Child Has Life-Threatening Head Injury. Police said a child died at the scene of a crash Thursday night in Madison, Maine and another child suffered a life-threatening head injury. Third Child and Two Adults Sustain Non-Life Threatening Injuries. A third child and two adults...
wabi.tv
Nexus, a new gaming lounge in Winslow is now open
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - “It’s still happening this year. It blew my mind. It really did,” - Mark Blaschke said. A few months ago, we told you about a start up gaming lounge planned for Waterville. “We are going to have new style stuff like PlayStation 5,...
The fire that changed Bar Harbor forever
BAR HARBOR, Maine — The trees have grown back now, the rubble is long gone, and Bar Harbor shows little signs of the wildfire from October of 1947 that came frighteningly close to destroying the town. But here and there, you can see remnants of the world that existed...
wabi.tv
School canceled at Brooklin Elementary due to ‘unexpected emergency’
BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - There’s no school for students at Brooklin Elementary School. Superintendent Dan Ross called our station Wednesday morning to inform us that classes are canceled due to a quote “unexpected emergency.”. He told us he plans to send a letter to the parents later on...
