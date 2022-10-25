An Economic Index Is Flashing a Recession Warning Sign, But It May Be a ‘Mixed Signal.' Here's What You Need to Know

Read full article on original website
NBC New York
South Korea's Economy Ekes Out a Small Growth, Backed by ‘Revenge Spending'
The nation's gross domestic product rose 0.3% for the July-September period, according to Bank of Korea data — the slowest quarterly growth that it has seen in a year. It grew by 0.7% in the previous quarter. South Korea's third quarter GDP report showed growth was backed mostly by...
NBC New York
Jim Cramer Names 5 Recession-Resistant Industries Emerging as Market Leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "What works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new...
NBC New York
Inflation Is Making It Harder for U.S. Households to Afford Monthly Expenses. Here Are Some Tips to Help Make Ends Meet
Due to high inflation, the typical American household spent $445 more in September to buy the same goods and services as they did a year ago, according to Moody's Analytics. That same month, 63% of consumers were living paycheck to paycheck in September, up from 57% a year ago, according to LendingClub and PYMNTS.com.
NBC New York
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Issues Bankruptcy Warning and the Stock Is Down 97% for the Year
Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly traded crypto mining companies in the U.S., raised the possibility of bankruptcy in a statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company also disclosed that it will not make its debt payments coming due in late Oct. and early Nov. Core's...
NBC New York
Fintech Firm Upgrade Offers Top U.S. Savings Rate of 3.5% as Competition for Deposits Heats Up
The fintech startup's Premier Savings account is being launched Thursday with a 3.5% annual percentage yield, according to CEO Renaud Laplanche. That is higher than any account currently tracked by Bankrate.com, senior analyst Ted Rossman said in an email. Upgrade's product requires a minimum balance of $1,000 to earn the...
NBC New York
A Second Railroad Union Votes Down Labor Deal Needed to Avoid Nationwide Strike
The Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen voted down a national tentative agreement coordinated between unions, freight rail companies and the Biden administration. More than 60% of union member ballots voted not to ratify, making BRS the second rail union to reject the terms of the deal, and with the highest participation in a vote in the union's history.
NBC New York
Venture Capitalists Are Betting on a Part of China's Chip Industry Safe From U.S. Bans
The U.S. this month imposed new restrictions to maintain a lead over China in advanced chip technology. Nearly 80% of the global chip market falls under the mature technologies category, giving Chinese companies an opportunity to fill the gap, said Bo Du, managing director at WestSummit Capital Management. Tay Choon...
NBC New York
Jim Cramer Says to Wait Before Pulling the Trigger on Mobileye
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "If you want a piece of this thing, I recommend waiting for a pullback," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "The stock's going to...
NBC New York
Omicron Subvariants Are Resistant to Key Antibody Treatments, Putting People With Weak Immune Systems at Risk of Covid
Omicron subvariants are reducing the effectiveness of antibody treatments that have played a crucial role in keeping people with weak immune systems safe. President Joe Biden cautioned the immunocompromised that they are at heightened risk this winter and should talk to their physician about what precautions to take. Dr. Ashish...
