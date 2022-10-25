Read full article on original website
Report: Malik Willis will start Sunday against Texans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Titans rookie QB Malik Willis will make his first NFL start on Sunday against Houston, according to ESPN. Ryan Tannehill wasn’t at team walkthroughs Saturday and has been reportedly ruled out for Sunday. Tannehill has been battling an ankle injury as well as an “illness” that has kept him away from […]
Texans Dameon Pierce Has Attention of Titans Coaches and Players
In an AFC South Division matchup this weekend the Houston Texans (1-5-1) face the Tennessee Titans (4-2) who currently lead the group. And while many may not give the Texans much of a shot at beating the Titans, they do have reason to be confident. Starting with rookie running back, Dameon Pierce.
Packers on Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘Hulk With an Arm’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Buffalo Bills have scored 20 touchdowns on offense. Quarterback Josh Allen has accounted for 19. That’s the type of dominant performer the Green Bay Packers must contend with on Sunday night in Buffalo. “He’s a hell of a player, man, hell of a...
Cowboys Trade for New WR Needed, Troy Aikman Says
FRISCO - Suddenly, it’s not just wild-eyed fans who think the Dallas Cowboys need to trade for a wide receiver. Now it’s Troy Aikman - the iconic Cowboys Super Bowl-winning quarterback now ESPN’s top analyst - who is going public with the push. “You better have some...
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Questionable for Sunday vs. Texans
View the original article to see embedded media. The Titans have a chance to extend their winning streak to five games and maintain their lead in the AFC South this weekend against the Texans, but they may have to do without Ryan Tannehill behind center. Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel announced...
Steelers Rule Out Chris Boswell For Eagles Game
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without kicker Chris Boswell for Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team announced he is now ruled out with a groin injury. Boswell popped up with an injury on the team’s final injury report. He did not practice at the end...
Packers-Bills Final Injury Report: Gary Questionable, Gets Favorable Matchup
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, receiver Christian Watson, left tackle David Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins are questionable for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. All four practiced on Friday. Assuming they play, they would play vital roles...
Tom Brady’s Bucs Lose vs. Ravens; Falcons Playing For NFC South Lead
OCT 27 FIRST PLACE FALCONS? After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) will play the Carolina Panthers (2-5) at home on Sunday with a chance to take sole possession of first place in the NFC South after eight weeks with a manageable schedule ahead.
Commanders vs. Colts Week 8: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Three games is a winning streak and the Washington Commanders are on the cusp of one. The Commanders will look to make it three wins in a row when they go on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Taylor Heinicke made his first start of the season...
Colts Declare Matt Ryan, Kwity Paye Out, Shaquille Leonard Will Play vs. Commanders
On Friday afternoon, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that the team has ruled out quarterback Matt Ryan (shoulder), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), and linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral) ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Washington Commanders. Reich also announced that linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) will play...
Ticket to See Eagles Host Steelers is an Expensive Proposition
The Eagles’ bye week is over. Even though they took off Week 7, and remained the league’s only unbeaten team at 6-0, it wasn’t a great day for them when you consider that all three teams in the NFC East won. The Giants moved to 6-1 with...
Spurred by Memories of Winning Touchdown, Watkins Returning to Buffalo
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Buffalo Bills used the fourth pick of the 2014 NFL Draft on Sammy Watkins for moments like the one they faced on Oct. 19 of his rookie season. With 5 seconds to go, they trailed 16-10 against the Minnesota Vikings. It was second-and-goal at the 3. Kyle Orton looked left all the way, where it was Watkins against Xavier Rhodes. Watkins beat Rhodes on the out, got both feet inbounds and scored the winning touchdown.
Injury Roundup: The Latest on Ja’Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson, Logan Wilson and Eli Apple
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has officially been ruled out for Monday's game against the Browns, but won't be placed on injured reserve according to head coach Zac Taylor. Chase is dealing with a fractured hip and torn labrum. The team thinks there's at least a chance...
Jaguars vs. Broncos: Jamal Agnew Listed As Questionable
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars appear optimistic they could get wide receiver/returner Jamal Agnew back this weekend against the Denver Broncos, but it doesn't look like they are out of the woods yet. Agnew was listed as questionable to play Sunday with a knee...
DraftKings Kansas Promo Code Unfurls Bet $5, Win $200 Offer For Huge NFL Week 8
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. “Early bird gets the worm” is one of those annoying axioms for those of us who like to sleep in. But even we don’t mind getting up early if we can bet on the NFL at 8:30 a.m. Kansas time, and that is exactly what we would do when the NFL is playing games in Europe. That makes this week the perfect time to sign up and use the DraftKings Kansas promo code offer, which gives you a chance to win $200 worth of free bets by simply winning one $5 bet.
Sam Mustipher Works to Keep His Distance from Bench
Center Sam Mustipher was anything but happy as he stood on the sidelines at the start of Monday night's Bears win over New England. You might say he was fuming. Usually the one to initiate plays by snapping the ball, his long-anticipated benching occurred when Lucas Patrick had been moved to center from guard.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Reveals ‘The Standard’ - And His Only ‘Care’
Dak Prescott was, for some, in a no-win situation against the Lions at AT&T Stadium last Sunday. Some wanted huge yards and multiple touchdowns, while others were more conservative - maybe even more reasonable - in what they anticipated. But the man himself doesn't care if his game isn't aesthetically...
Score Predictions for Panthers at Falcons
The feeling around the Carolina Panthers has changed after they defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3. It can be easy to be sucked into thinking they have turned the corner, but I'm just not quite there with this group yet. If anything, I think last week said more about where Tampa Bay stands. Carolina will compete but the Falcons take the first of the two-game season series.
NFL Draft Profile: Kenny Logan Jr., Safety, Kansas Jayhawks
View the original article to see embedded media. Logan was a three-star recruit from Pedro Menendez High School in St. Augustine, Fla., in the class of 2019. He was the No. 722 recruit according to the 247Sports Composite board and No. 673 for On3.com. Logan was an unranked three-star recruit for Rivals and an unranked four-star recruit for ESPN with an 80 grade out of 100. As a high school senior, he rushed for 1,202 yards with 18 touchdowns. Per MaxPreps, Logan left high school with 3,823 all-purpose yards, including 2,284 rushing yards and 1,075 receiving yards. He totaled 56 tackles and two interceptions as a senior. Logan intercepted a career-high five passes as a sophomore. He also participated in varsity basketball and track and field. His brother (Brandon James) played college football for Florida. Logan chose Kansas over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Miami, Minnesota, and UCF. Logan was a 2020 All-Big 12 honorable mention as a kick returner. The Associated Press and Big 12 coaches honored him with a 2021 Second-Team All-Big 12 selection as a safety.
Final Vikings-Cardinals Injury Report: James Conner, Rodney Hudson Out
The final injury report for Sunday's Vikings-Cardinals game has been released, and Minnesota remains extremely healthy. The only player on the injury report for Kevin O'Connell's team is backup defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, who missed Friday's practice with an illness. The Cardinals are less fortunate. They will once again be...
