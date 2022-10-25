Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Montclair State University and Bloomfield College announce merger plans
BLOOMFIELD / MONTCLAIR, NJ — Bloomfield College and Montclair State University announced on Oct. 26 that the presidents of each institution have been authorized by their boards of trustees to sign an agreement and plan of merger. This document sets forth the terms and conditions under which the two institutions will merge, and advances plans to create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.”
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County honors two Italian Americans as Stars of Essex County
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. hosted the 2022 Essex County Italian American Heritage Month celebration on Friday, Oct. 21, in the Essex County Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Building in Newark. During the event, DiVincenzo recognized Ralph A. LaRossa, president and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., and Kristen Gengaro, president of CDM New York, as “Stellas della Contea di Essex,” or Stars of Essex County. The honor recognizes them for their commitment to improving the lives of all residents and their community involvement.
essexnewsdaily.com
OctoberFeast is again a smash hit in Glen Ridge
This slideshow requires JavaScript. GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Eighteen local restaurateurs bearing trays of food, bottles of brew, et cetera, visited the Women’s Club of Glen Ridge this past Monday, Oct. 24, to provide sustenance for the annual OctoberFeast hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Glen Ridge. The restaurateurs set up in the first-floor ballroom, with a majority of those in attendance standing nearby, taking samples of everything within easy reach. Seating, a distance from the food but a more refined experience altogether, was in a small room across a hallway whose walls were lined with raffle items. It was the seventh annual feast in 10 years for the club; the event had been put on hiatus due to COVID-19.
Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing
TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange mayoral candidates duke it out in debate
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Pleasant Valley Civic Association held a West Orange mayoral candidates forum on Sunday, Oct. 23, at B’nai Shalom in West Orange. The event featured the town’s four mayoral candidates — former Councilman Joe Krakoviak, Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown, Council President Susan McCartney and Councilman Bill Rutherford — answering questions submitted by residents.
essexnewsdaily.com
$102.8M of debt erased from Essex County Utilities Authority budget
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Wednesday, Oct. 26, that the Essex County Utilities Authority has erased more than $102.8 million of debt and is now debt free. DiVincenzo also announced that the $3.4 million in savings generated from not having to pay the debt will be passed to Essex County’s 22 municipalities through a reduction in garbage tipping fees. The debt was fully repaid over the last 20 years.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex Photo Club to hear presentation on mushrooms and fungi
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex Photo Club will hold its first meeting of the month on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom for members and the public. Attendees will listen to a presentation on photographing mushrooms and fungi from Megan Madden, who has worked on assignments for Belgian Boys, Healthline and Milk Bar food products, as well as Facebook and Instagram. She is an art director, photographer and stop motion animator. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology, is a published author and has in-depth knowledge of fungi in Vermont.
themontclairgirl.com
This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line
Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only will this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville firefighters visit St. Peter’s School students
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Members of the Belleville Fire Department paid their annual visit to St. Peter’s School and gave a hands-on demonstration to students from the younger grades and their teachers. During the visit, as pictured, kindergartners listened to a demonstration given by Battalion Chief William Tamburri and firefighter Michael Sarno handed out booklets to second-graders. With the church in the background, different grades followed a demonstration from a firefighter.
thepositivecommunity.com
Lionsgate to Build $100 Million Studio in Newark
The backdrop for many successful movies and television shows, Newark’s film credits include The Joker and The Dark Knight Rises of the Batman franchise, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the HBO series “The Plot Against America,” based on the novel by Philip Roth and Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer.
fox5ny.com
Rev. Calvin Butts, pastor of Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church dies
NEW YORK - Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who was the pastor at Harlem's historic Abyssinian Baptist Church has died, the church announced on Friday. "The Butts Family and entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers for us in our bereavement," a statement read. Butts spent 50 years...
essexnewsdaily.com
Generations clash in new Nutley Little Theatre show
NUTLEY, NJ — “What makes great literature?” and “What makes great literature endure?” are two different questions, both of which will be addressed in Nutley Little Theatre’s upcoming production of “Third,” by Pulitzer Prize winner Wendy Wasserstein. In “Third,” college professor Laurie...
essexnewsdaily.com
Maplewood mourns the death of Chief DeVaul
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, 53, died Oct. 21 at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa. DeVaul will be remembered in Maplewood as a stabilizing force who became chief of the police department following an upheaval, a man who worked to improve the department’s culture and relationship with the community.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls cross-country team finishes second at Essex County meet
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls cross-country team finished in second place out of 16 schools at the Essex County championships at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield on Friday, Oct. 21. Junior Mae Dowling finished in second place out of 119 runners to lead Columbia. She was...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield erects monument to its fallen officers
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Division of Public Safety dedicated a memorial on Friday, Oct. 21, for two Bloomfield police officers who died while on active duty, though more than a century apart. Located in front of police headquarters on Municipal Plaza, the upright monument is inscribed with the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams compete at Essex County meet
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School cross-country teams competed at the Essex County championships at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield on Friday, Oct. 21. The boys were led by Craig Stites, who finished in 65th place out of 153 runners in a time of 19 minutes, 41.80 seconds in the 5,000-meter run.
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
earnthenecklace.com
Justin Godynick Leaving News 12: Where Is the New Jersey Meteorologist Going?
Justin Godynick has been the go-to guy for the people of New Jersey to stay up-to-date on the weather for 20 years. But the meteorologist will soon be departing News 12 in November 2022. As soon as Jersey City residents learned Justin Godynick was leaving News 12, they had many questions. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if he is staying in New Jersey. Fortunately for his viewers, Godynick answered most queries about leaving News 12.
essexnewsdaily.com
Be sure to vote on Nov. 8 in Nutley and Belleville
BELLEVILLE / NUTLEY, NJ — The Nov. 8 midterm election will prove important for residents of Belleville and Nutley, both on the local and national level. On the national stage, Democratic incumbent Mikie Sherrill is fighting to keep her seat representing the 11th Congressional District against two challengers, Republican Paul DeGroot and Libertarian Joseph Biasco. Both Belleville and Nutley are part of the 11th Congressional District.
roi-nj.com
Proposed affordable housing project in Newark comes with distinction: It’s being developed by Black women
Entrepreneur extraordinaire Adenah Bayoh, who has forced many to rethink how they build community, is doing it again. This week, the restaurateur/developer announced she is partnering with community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter on Southside View, a 40-unit multifamily housing complex for low-income residents, at 654-668 S. 11th St. in Newark’s South Ward.
