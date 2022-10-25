59 ways to celebrate Halloween in San Diego County

Happy Halloween!

San Diego really knows how to get spooky. There are more than 50 events on this list to check out, and there are likely a few we missed.

Our list includes options for kids, families and those who want to be scared — very scared. Here's our lineup of recommendations.

BONSALL

Bearcat BOO! Halloween Tours: Meet spooky and not-so-spooky animals during hourlong early evening flashlight tours with candy stations and apple cider at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31 at Wild Wonders, 5712 Vía Montellano. Feel free to wear your costume. Tickets are $39 for adults (ages 12+) and $20 for children (ages 5-11). Visit wildwonders.org .

CAMPO

Make tracks: The Pacific Southwest Railway Museum is offering its annual Pumpkin Express Halloween Celebration. Ride decorated vintage railcars through the San Diego county mountains. Walk through the themed Display Building, complete with Halloween scenes and a creepy cast of ghosts and ghouls. Ride a train to a pumpkin patch where kids can pick pumpkins to decorate. Pass through the scary railroad cars if you dare. Trains leave at 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30 from the Campo Depot, 750 Depot St.. Tickets from $20 for adults. Reserve at psrm.org/pumpkin .

CARLSBAD

Haunted Corn Maze: From 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October at the Carlsbad Strawberry Fields, 1050 Cannon Road, hosted by the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation as a fundraiser for its educational programs. Admission is $25 plus $6 entry to the Strawberry Fields. (Not intended for children under 12.) Visit aguahedionda.org .

Brick-or-Treat: Legoland California holds a Halloween celebration Saturdays through Oct. 30, with not-so-spooky entertainment, dance parties, live music, costume entertainers and trick-or-treating. Brick-or-Treat Presents Monster Party is all day and is included with park admission. Visit legoland.com/california/things-to-do/seasonal-events/brick-or-treat .

Pumpkin patches are open across North County. (Linda McIntosh / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Carlsbad Strawberry Co. Pumpkin Patch: Enjoy tractor rides, a corn maze and the pumpkin patch. Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 8 at 1050 Cannon Road. Admission is $6; free for kids 5 and younger. Corn maze is $10; tractor rides, $10 or $7 for kids 6-12. There are marigold and lavender fields, a hay pyramid and farm animal petting. Visit carlsbadstrawberrycompany.com/pumpkin .

Trick-or-Treating at The Shoppes at Carlsbad: Families can bring kids for the event from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 and participating stores and restaurants will hand out goodies, while supplies last, at The Shoppes at Carlsbad, 2525 El Camino Real. There will be photo opportunities. Visit theshoppesatcarlsbad.com/en/events/trick-or-treat--29344.html .

Halloween Spooktacular: There will be trick-or-treating in costumes, Halloween activities, creepy characters, photo booths and tunes from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at The Forum Carlsbad, 1923 Calle Barcelona. Children receive a bucket to collect candy. The band Hullabaloo will perform from 3 to 5 p.m. Free. Visit theforumcarlsbad.com .

CARMEL MOUNTAIN

Murder Mystery Beer Pairing Dinner: Second Chance Beer Co., the Carmel Mountain-based “Pups First, Drinks Second” brewery, hosts its third annual Murder Mystery Beer Pairing Dinner at 7 p.m. Oct. 27. Tickets are $60; a portion benefits The Animal Pad and Second Chance Dog Rescue . Visit secondchancebeer.com .

CARMEL VALLEY

Family Trick-or-Treat: Kids can put on their Halloween costumes and go trick-or-treating from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at participating shops in the Piazza Carmel shopping center, 3810-3890 Valley Centre Drive. There will be a craft activity area in the open-air shopping center with buckets for kids to decorate for trick-or-treating. Kids can see a magic show and get a balloon ghost or cat. Free. Visit piazza-carmel.com .

Trick-or-treating: Candy will be passed out from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29-30 by "The Log" at One Paseo to visitors dressed in their best costumes. Visit onepaseo.com .

CHULA VISTA

Halloween at the library: Little ones can enjoy a Halloween story time and trick-or-treat starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Civic Center Library, 365 F St. There will be Halloween stories, creepy crafts and a trick-or-treat finale. Costumes are encouraged. A Spooky Dance Party with Inspire Ballet will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Otay Ranch Library, 2015 Birch Road. Children are encouraged to wear a costume and dancing shoes for a special party; no registration required. At the South Branch Library, 389 Orange Ave., kids can enjoy a Creepy Crayon Halloween Party at 5 p.m. Oct. 27. Activities include Aaron Reynolds’ book, "Creepy Crayon," songs, games and trick-or-treating in the library. Wear your costume.

Free treats: Village Walk at Eastlake hosts kids ages 12 and younger dressed in costume and accompanied by an adult at a free trick-or-treat event from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31. Pick up free treat bags at the Halloween table in front of Mission Federal. Parents will receive free coupon books. Village Walk at EastLake is on EastLake Parkway and Miller Drive. Call (858) 695-2700 or visit shopvillagewalk.com .

More free treats: EastLake Village Marketplace will be celebrating Halloween with free treats for kids from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31. Those age 12 and under who are in costume and accompanied by an adult will receive free treats from participating merchants. Get free bags for collecting treats at the Halloween table by U.S. Bank. EastLake Village Marketplace is at Otay Lakes Road and EastLake Parkway. Call (858) 695-2700 or visit ShopEastLakeMarketplace.com .

Party time: Novo Brazil Brewing Co. is hosting a family-friendly Halloween party from 4 to11 p.m. Oct. 29 that features a 10-foot-tall animatronic talking witch, a costume contest, a bounce house, food trucks, and music from Rising Star Band. The brewery is at 901 Lane Ave. Visit novobrew.com .

Owl-O-Ween fun: Living Coast Discovery Center hosts "Owl-O-Ween," an after-hours Halloween party, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29. Come in costume for an evening of trick-or-treating, mysterious animal encounters, a folklórico performance, Día de los Muertos stories, eerie night hikes, a haunted graveyard and more. Tickets are $30 at bit.ly/3fWbup4 . Living Coast Discovery Center is at 1000 Gunpowder Point Drive. Visit thelivingcoast.org .

CORONADO

HalLOEWSween: Loews Coronado Bay Resort launches HalLOEWSween, with free activities for all — hotel guests, locals and visitors. Events start at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 with a Trick-or-Treat Trail in the hotel’s spooky and themed gardens. Themes include Witches Garden and Eyeball Patch, "Star Wars," "Encanto" and "Toy Story" Mania. Food options will include "spaghetti and eyeballs." For the 21-plus crowd, the hotel will feature specialty Halloween cocktails, including a candy corn martini and a pumpkin old fashioned. At 8 p.m., enjoy a free screening of "Hocus Pocus" in the hotel’s ballroom. No reservations required. Loews Coronado Bay Resort is at 4000 Coronado Bay Road. Self parking is $5, valet parking is $10. Call (619) 424-4000; visit loewshotels.com/coronado-bay-resort .

DEL MAR

Pumpkin Station: Festivities include a carousel, rides, giant slides, Ferris wheel, train jump, petting zoo and play center, along with a pumpkin patch from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31 at 15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Free admission and parking. Visit pumpkinstation.com .

Scream Zone at the Scaregrounds: The Scream Zone is back through Oct. 31 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Highlights include a haunted hayride, "Hell-Billy Hootenanny," “The Passage” labyrinth, food vendors, photo opportunities and spirit lounge bar. Tickets are $24.99 to $35.99 with discount deals at thescreamzone.com .

EL CAJON

Trunk or treat: Parkway Plaza is hosting a trunk-or-treat event inside the shopping center from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30. Eight classic cars will have trunks full of candy and be decked out in Halloween decor. The event will also feature carnival games, a costume contest, face painting, a balloon artist and more. Parkway Plaza is at 415 Fletcher Parkway. Go to visitparkwayplaza.com .

CANCELED Halloween at the museum: The Heritage of the Americas Museum has canceled its event set for Oct. 29. The museum preserves and shares the art and culture of the original peoples of the Americas. Free admission to children with paid adult admission: adults (18 and older), $6 and seniors (55 and older), $4. The museum is at 12110 Cuyamaca College Drive West. Call (619) 670-5194. Visit heritageoftheamericasmuseum.com .

ENCINITAS

Ghost Town Spooktacular: A haunted ghost town will be at Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, from Oct. 28-30, featuring 25-minute spine-chilling tours of the pranks and secrets of the departed. Family-friendly "less spine-tingling" tours are from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and "horrifyingly frightening tours" are from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. led by student actors from Ovation Theatre. “The haunt tells the story of a town that rises from the dead to avenge the murder of a bride at the altar, with grave diggers, stagecoach drivers, scarecrows and others. Ticket reservations required: $20; $10 for kids ages 10 and younger. Visit sdheritage.org .

Trick-or-Treating on Pumpkin Lane: A free 20th annual safe trick-or-treat will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Many downtown businesses will have goodies for kids. Costumed trick-or-treaters can stroll “Pumpkin Lane,” aka South Coast Highway 101, from Encinitas Boulevard to K Street. There will be Halloween-themed activities and games for kids in The Lumberyard Courtyard and dancing to live music of Bucket Ruckus on the courtyard stage. Treats will be provided by Mooski Snacks. Visit encinitas101.com .

ESCONDIDO

Harvest Party: The annual event features carnival-style games, pony rides, face painting and balloon animals from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 for families with children ages 2 through sixth grade at Emmanuel Faith Community Church, 639 E. 17th St. Hot dogs will be sold and there will be food trucks. Visit efcc.org .

All Hallows Eve: Costume contest, Carved Pumpkin Contest (bring your carved pumpkin from home) and Thriller Dance Contest highlight the free All Hallows Eve celebration from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Church of the Resurrection, 1445 Conway Drive. Food and drink for sale. Call (760) 747-2322.

Pumpkin Patch: The Farm Stand West hosts a you-pick pumpkin patch from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 31 at 2115 Miller Ave. A Fall Festival is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15-16. Free admission. Visit thefarmstandwest.com .

FALLBROOK

Scarecrow Days: A drive-by viewing of scarecrows runs through Oct. 31 in various neighborhoods of Fallbrook. New attractions include “Wizard of Oz” characters, Pillow Fight Kids and Ring Around The Rosy, along with the Field of Silent People and the Pumpkin Heads. The Scarecrow fall fun kids zone at the Fallbrook Main Avenue Farmers Market is on Saturdays through Oct 15. Scarecrow viewing directory is at fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org .

Halloween Treats Downtown: Visit Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce member businesses and market vendors for a treat from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Main Avenue Farmers Market. Kids can wear costumes. Visit fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org .

Pumpkin picking: Pick a pumpkin from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31 (closed Mondays) at The Vineyard, 1924 E. Mission Road. Free admission, weekday specials and special events every weekend. Visit fallbrookpumpkinpatch.com .

Halloween Festival: This event features games, music, trick-or-treating, crafts and a costume contest followed by movies in the park and is set for 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. Visit fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org .

Halloween Dinner Mob: This event, which includes a costume contest, is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at 127 West Social House, 127 W. Elder St. Register early at (760) 728-5845. Visit fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org .

IMPERIAL BEACH

Spooktacular Park: The city holds its "Spooktacular Park After Dark" from 4 to 7p.m. Oct. 29 at Veterans Park, 1075 Eighth St. Enjoy this safe way for kids to trick or treat. Contact parksandrec@imperialbeachca.gov.

LA MESA

Trick-or-Treat at Grossmont Center: Free community event from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 at 5500 Grossmont Center Drive with face painting, games, costumed characters and candy. Volunteers from San Diego Oasis’ Intergenerational Tutoring Program will be dressed in costumes to hand out candy and new books while supplies last. Also, San Diego Oasis is hosting its “Very Spooky Book Fair” Oct. 28-31 at the Center’s Barnes & Noble. Visit grossmontcenter.com and sandiegooasis.org .

Musical celebration: Theater for Young Professionals holds its second All Hallows' Eve musical revue and Halloween celebration, running from Oct. 28 through Oct. 30, with music from "The Addams Family," "Beetlejuice," "Sweeney Todd," "Little Shop of Horrors" and more. Enjoy photo opportunities with the characters after the show, extravagant decorations and candy galore. Shows at 7 p.m. Oct. 28-29; 2 p.m. Oct. 29; and 3 p.m. Oct. 30. Tickets from $15 at showtix4u.com/event-details/66077 . All proceeds go to the nonprofit's youth arts programs. Theater for Young Professionals is at 7960 University Ave. Visit typsandiego.org .

LAKESIDE

Chilling camping: Check out the Spooky Camp-o-Ween from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30 at Lake Jennings, 10108 Bass Road. Check in Friday and pick up creepy crafts, then enjoy telling spooky stories around the campfire. Saturday features campground trick-or-treating. The campground-wide scavenger hunt will go all weekend, and don’t forget to bring your costumes. There's also a campsite decorating contest with the chance to win a free camping weekend that includes boat rental and fishing permits. Camping fees apply. This weekend is for registered campers only and campsites fill up fast. Reserve your campsite at (619) 390-1623. Visit lakejennings.org/event/spooky-camp-o-ween-13 .

LEMON GROVE

Family fun: Lemon Grove holds a free family trunk-or-treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Lemon Grove Recreation Center, 3131 School Lane. Costumes encouraged. Bring your own treat bucket! Contact Monica Gonzalez or Marlene Torres at mgonzalez@lemongrove.ca.gov or mtorres@lemongrove.ca.gov.

NATIONAL CITY

Book-Tacular fun: Meet up at the National City Public Library for its Halloween "Book-Tacular" from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. Candy, free books, crafts, and a creepy-crawly show at 2 p.m. The library is at 1401 National City Blvd. Visit nationalcitylibrary.org or call (619) 470-5800.

Trunk or Treat: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4630 holds a Trunk or Treat event from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at 1401 Highland Ave. Enter a trunk decked out for Halloween in the trunk contest. Best Trunk and Costume will be announced at 1:45 p.m. Entry fee is either a bag of candy or an $8 cheeseburger. or hot link with cold salad. Call (619) 477-4630.

OCEANSIDE

Spooktacular Halloween: This event from 2 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 will feature a “Trunk-or-Treat” and family movie night at Mance Buchanon Soccer Fields. Highlights include games, crafts, a costume parade and treats for trick-or-treaters. A Halloween movie will be shown at 6 p.m. on the soccer field. Food and refreshments will be sold from local food trucks. Visit ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/ns/parks/default.asp .

Halloween Spooktacular: Free Halloween trick-or-treating event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at Mission Marketplace, 427 College Blvd. Wear a costume. Visit missionmarketplaceoceanside.com .

Pumpkin Patch story time: The Halloween-themed story time is at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27 at the Mission Branch Library, 3861 Mission Ave., for toddlers and preschoolers. Wear your costume. Visit oceansidepubliclibrary.org .

Mellano Farm Stand's Fall Festival & Spooky Fest: From 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October at the family farm, 5714 N. River Road. Highlights include tractor rides around the farm, a corn maze and pumpkin patch, along with live music, local vendors, children's crafts and a farm stand full of farm fresh flowers and produce, including local honey. Cowboy Jack performs country music Oct. 30. Visit mellanofarmstand.com .

POWAY

Halloween Treat Trail: Children and their families can follow the treat trail from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 hosted by the Poway Chamber of Commerce — it's like a spooky scavenger hunt around town. A list and map of participating businesses will be posted. Visit business.poway.com .

Once Upon a Halloween: Stroll the haunted halls of Old Poway Park’s Haunted House from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Old Poway Park, 14134 Midland Road. Highlights include haunted carnival games and a ride aboard the Poway Midland Railroad. Free admission; small fee for train rides, carnival games and treats. Visit poway.org/calendar.aspx?EID=1328 .

Halloween Campout: A spooky ranger-led night hike for families, including a costume contest, trick-or-treating and a jack-o’-lantern craft starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at Lake Poway. Registration fee is $26 per car. Fishing permits and boat rentals not included; nominal fee. Register at bit.ly/3E6b1uj .

RAMONA

Mountain Valley Ranch Pumpkin Patch: Enjoy an assortment of pumpkins, gourds and corn from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at 842 Highway 78. There will be a corn maze, corn cannon and petting zoo. Visit mountainvalleyranch.com .

RANCHO BERNARDO

Rancho Bernardo Pumpkin Farm: Check out a train ride, corn maze, petting zoo, tractor hay wagon and pumpkin farm, along with sunflowers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 31 at 13421 Highland Valley Road. Visit pumpkinstation.com/pumpkin-farms/rancho-bernardo-pumpkin-farm .

RANCHO SANTA FE

Howl-O-Ween festival: Helen Woodward Animal Center hosts its Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday in October and Oct. 30, with animal encounters, trick-or-treat stations, a hay maze, crafts and face painting, a mini pumpkin patch, and a trip to the Midnight Mystery Laboratory . The festival is also offered to schools, scout troops and play groups by appointment through Nov. 11. Visit animalcenter.org/howl-o-ween-harvest .

Family Trunk or Treat: This is a family-friendly Halloween event featuring decorated cars that have trunks full of candy for trick-or-treaters after the 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services on Oct. 30 at the Village Church’s upper parking lot and playground, 6225 Paseo Delicias. Church-friendly costumes welcome. Email alycenn@villagechurch.org or visit villagechurch.org .

SAN DIEGO

Balboa Park — Halloween Treat Trail: A number of the International Cottages at Balboa Park will be handing out candy 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 30 as part of the House of Pacific Relations celebration. The theme is "Travel around the World and pick up a Sweet Surprise along the Way." Visit sdhpr.org.

Family Boo Bash: TransFamily Support Services presents a free "Family Boo Bash" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at 1500 University Ave. along Normal Street in Hillcrest at the Pride Plaza. Enjoy performers, music and a Disney-themed family-friendly drag show. Food trucks will be available, and a free light treat will be provided. A trick-or-treating trail down University Avenue will open after the event. There will also be games for all ages, face painting and a costume contest. TFSS created this event so LGBTQ youths and families could come together and celebrate love and acceptance. The event is hosted with the Hillcrest Business Association. RSVP at transfamilysos.org/boobash .

Haunted Howl-o-ween: Wag Hotels host its annual family-friendly Haunted Howl-o-ween Party from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at 2120 Camino Del Rio North. Dogs and pet parents can explore a haunted hotel with dog-friendly activities around every corner. Take photos with Cruella de Ville, participate in a costume contest, make pumpkin spice puppuccinos, and more. Wag Hotels will also be handing out treats and swag. All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Hearts for Paws Rescue, which will feature adoptable dogs on-site. Tickets are $10 if purchased before the event and $15 at the door. Dogs and children 17 and younger enter free but must be accompanied by an adult. Buy tickets or donate to Hearts for Paws Rescue at bit.ly/2qFfRes .

Halloween at the Station: Liberty Station offers free, family-friendly Halloween fun from noon-4 p.m. Oct. 30 at the North Promenade. Enjoy trick-or-treating throughout the venue, music, live entertainment, crafts, activities and more. All ages are encouraged to come in costume to participate in the costume contest. Visit libertystation.com/events/halloween-at-the-station for a list of participating shops. Liberty Station is at 2820 Historic Decatur Road.

TREATport Village: Seaport Village offers fun from noon-5 p.m. Oct. 30. Trick-or-treaters can pick up a free tote bag before setting out on a candy quest throughout the waterfront neighborhood, where more than 30 on-site retailers will be participating in this year’s “TREATport Village.” Along the way, expect plenty of festive décor, pumpkins and family-friendly photo ops. Stop by Seaport Fudge Factory’s Halloween Town Costume Party for a chance to win cash prizes, play nostalgic carnival games, and enjoy live entertainment. Seaport Village is at 849 W. Harbor Drive. Visit seaportvillage.com .

SAN MARCOS

Family Halloween Party: The “spooktacularly” decorated Wood House at Woodland Park, 1148 Rock Springs Road, will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 for a Halloween party with games, crafts, activities and goodies. Register at san-marcos.net .

SANTEE

Spooky snaps: Have a fang-tastic time with your family at Santee Spooky Snapshots! Come in costume from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 31 to City Hall's Council Chambers at 10601 Magnolia Ave. to have your photo taken in exchange for some treats. Call (619) 258-4100.

SOLANA BEACH

Halloween Carnival: The 65th annual event is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 30 at Solana Vista Elementary School, 780 Santa Victoria. Highlights include games, pony and "unicorn" rides, a petting zoo, bounce activities and performances for children, along with food from local restaurants and treats. Costumes are encouraged. Proceeds benefit the Solana Beach Schools Foundation. Visit sbsd.k12.ca.us/domain/9 .

VALLEY CENTER

Bates’ Pumpkin Patch: Check out hayrides, a straw maze, a petting corral and pony rides, along with food and lots of pumpkins and gourds through Oct. 31 at Bates Nut Farm, 15954 Valley Woods Road. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays with free parking and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Free admission and $8 parking on October weekends. Pony rides, $12; interactive petting zoo, $4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in October. Visit batesnutfarm.biz .

VISTA

Halloween Family Fun: There will be a free trick-or-treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27 in the parking lot of the Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive. Kid-friendly crafts, goodies, display of fire engines and squad cars. Visit cityofvista.com/residents/trick-or-treat .

Trunk or Treat for military families: The nonprofit Foundation for Women Warriors holds a free Halloween Trunk or Treat for active-duty military members, veterans and their families from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at 1185 Park Center Drive. Register at foundationforwomenwarriors.org/event/trunk-or-treat-2022 .

Trunk or Treat and car show: Pride of Vista Lions Club hosts its Muscles on Main Street Car Show with a Halloween twist from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at 25 Main St. with trunk-or-treating. Highlights include a costume contest for kids, adults (and even cars), a scavenger hunt, raffles, a DJ and music and classic cars and motorcycles. Proceeds benefit the Pride of Vista Lions Club Foundation. Visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/povlionsca .

To add a community Halloween event, email linda.mcintosh@sduniontribune.com or laura.groch@sduniontribune.com.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .