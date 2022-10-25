Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode Named Chairman
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode Named Chairman of Northern Arizona Municipal Water Users Association. Prescott Mayor Phil Goode was named Chair of the Board of the Northern Arizona Municipal Water Users Association (NAMWUA), for a term through July of 2023. He filled the remaining term of Councilor Roger Kinsinger from Prescott Valley. Goode was named at the October 21 meeting of the group.
theprescotttimes.com
Attention Voters! November General Election
November General Election – Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Information. Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to remind voters about important information regarding the upcoming 2022 General Election being held Tuesday, November 8, 2022. All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2022 General Election. Ballots were...
theprescotttimes.com
A New Campus Tradition to Spotlight a Pervasive Problem
Mission possible for YC student government and partners: suicide prevention. The Yavapai College Student Government Association and a veritable army of volunteers are launching a new campus tradition to spotlight a pervasive problem – suicide – especially among U.S. military veterans who complete suicide at a startling rate every day.
Meet Faith Summers; Hassayampa Inn's Resident Ghost
If you’re looking for a place to stay in Prescott, Arizona, and possibly share a room with a ghost, Hassayampa Inn in Arizona may be the place for you!. Do you believe in ghosts? Well, I wasn't sure, until I stayed at the Hassayampa Inn in Prescott, Arizona. This charming hotel is no doubt, beautiful and a fabulous place to stay or have an event at.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley Police K9s earn awards at Desert Dog trials
Prescott Valley Police K9s earn awards at Desert Dog trials. Prescott Valley Police K9 teams Officer Cameron Kinsey with Chewy, and Officer Justin Ellison with Kato brought home awards this week after competing in the Desert Dog Police K9 Trials on October 22 and 23 at WestWorld in Scottsdale. The...
theprescotttimes.com
Just In- Drug Sweep Conducted at Chino Valley High School
On October 26th, 2022 the Chino Valley High School, in cooperation with local law enforcement, conducted a pre-planned drug sweep of the campus and parking lot. Over the past few months, Chino Valley Police Department and Chino Valley School District employees have received information, from various sources, regarding the potential influx of illegal and illicit drugs, to include Fentanyl, on our school campus. This information was alarming and was taken very serious by administration and law enforcement. To prevent the possession, use, and/or sale of these illicit drugs on campus, CVHS worked with local law enforcement partners to assist in the drug sweep.
theprescotttimes.com
JURY FINDS PRESCOTT WOMAN GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER
JURY FINDS PRESCOTT WOMAN GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER. On October 26, 2022, Sharalyn Stura, age 61, was found guilty by a Yavapai County jury of First Degree Murder, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and False Reporting. The trial began on October 18, 2022, in Division 4 of the Yavapai County Superior Court.
theprescotttimes.com
Illegal narcotics epidemic shows no sign of slowing down
YCSO PROVIDES YEAR TO DATE DRUG SEIZURE STATISTICS:. The illegal narcotics epidemic shows no sign of slowing down, but neither are the efforts of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, including the operations of the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) and the YCSO K9 Interdiction Division. The two units have removed hundreds of pounds of narcotics off the streets of not only Yavapai County, but also from other parts of the State and Country where many of the drugs were headed.
Northern Arizona Healthcare shares new hospital plans for Flagstaff campus
A large hospital complex planned for Flagstaff has Verde Valley residents worried it will redirect funds Northern Arizona Healthcare has promised to invest in Yavapai County. The people of Flagstaff, however, have different concerns.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
In-N-Out Burger to Open New Location in Flagstaff
The wait is finally over for lovers of double-doubles and animal fries in Coconino County. In-N-Out Burger is officially opening its first location in Flagstaff, Ariz., putting years of speculation and anticipation to rest. Hopes for an In-N-Out Burger in Flagstaff have been high since 2011, when a rumor that...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai Campground Closing for the Winter
Officials on the Prescott National Forest will be closing Yavapai Campground on November 1, 2022. Located on the Bradshaw Ranger District, in the Granite Basin Recreation Area, it is the most remote of the campgrounds traditionally managed year-round in the Prescott Area. Staffing shortages, both paid and volunteer, the lack of snow removal, remote location, and other factors were considered in making this decision. Yavapai Campground will reopen on April 1, 2023.
AZFamily
3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
theprescotttimes.com
New Schedules Out For YC Basketball
As the outside temperature gets lower, the anticipation of basketball returning to YC gets higher. With the regular season right around the corner, the Yavapai College Athletics Department is excited to announce the schedules for both teams, in addition to ticket and streaming information. Women’s Basketball. After a few...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Man arrested after Shooting Roommate
On October 25, 2022, at approximately 6:08 p.m. Prescott Police Officers responded to the report of a man who had just been shot inside a residence located in the 900 block of Panicum Drive. When patrol Officers arrived on scene, they located the victim, Thomas Banuelos, a 53-year-old Prescott resident, with a severe gunshot wound to the leg. Banuelos was provided lifesaving treatment on scene and subsequently flown to Flagstaff Medical Center for further treatment.
theprescotttimes.com
Volleyball Battles Arizona Western In Five-Set Marathon
Fans got their money’s worth on Wednesday night inside of Walraven Gymnasium as the Yavapai College Roughriders and Arizona Western College Matadors engaged in a lengthy five-set match in which the Matadors ultimately prevailed, dropping YC to 4-16 overall and 2-10 in conference play. The Roughriders got off to...
AZFamily
Man arrested for trying to resell high-end jewelry, antiques he stole in Camp Verde, police say
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yavapai County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, including jewelry and antiques, from stores in the Camp Verde area. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says officers learned that a man, later identified as Gregory Scott Wolf...
Comments / 1