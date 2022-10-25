ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Federal funds for Pulliam Power Plant development

Boys and Girls Club members learn what makes Lambeau tick. The victim's daughter wants to help people looking for careers in law enforcement and mental health. Action 2 New first reported in 2020 the scholarship Maeghan Thiessen-Greeno setup to honor her father Phillip Thiessen. Updated: 7 hours ago. Police remind...
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Pulaski, Bonduel clinics collect for explosion victims

Democrat Mandela Barnes visited Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay on Thursday. Ron Johnson will visit Fond du Lac on Friday. Their collection efforts in Freedom started with 36 coats in 2016. Coats for Kids donations made at the last minute. Updated: 4 hours ago. Late Thursday afternoon was the deadline...
PULASKI, WI
seehafernews.com

Determining the Cause of Manitowoc Fire is going to be Tough

There’s a lot of cleaning up to do after a massive warehouse fire in Manitowoc. The fire which started early yesterday morning “gutted” most of the warehouse along the river, at 102 Revere Drive. No one was hurt in the fire, but there was plenty of damage.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County receives $10 million for Pulliam Plant site redevelopment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County has secured $10 million in federal funding for redevelopment of the Pulliam Power Plant coal plant site at the Port of Green Bay. An engineering firm is working to design a 40-acre state-of-the-art port facility to allow for more bulk cargo. That includes removal of the coal piles, new dock walls, dredging, filling the old slip, a rail spur and stormwater management features.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Scarecrow in the air

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Just a few days ago we introduced you to Gilbert, a fish-like aquatic drone that collects microplastics from the water. Today, Brad Spakowitz introduces us to a robotic bird that’s being prepared for the important job of clearing airports for takeoffs and landings. See how much it looks like the real thing and how effective it’s been.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Detectives continue to gather information on bonfire explosion

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Detectives continue to meet with witnesses to a bonfire explosion that injured a number of young people from the Pulaski area. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire as it happened in their jurisdiction. On Friday, the department said they had received additional statements and information since their last update on the case.
PULASKI, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Inmate killed in assault in Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says a man in its care died after an assault at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. Corrections officials say Timothy Nabors was attacked last Friday and taken to a local medical facility, where he later died. The DOC says the “other...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pedestrian killed in Green Bay’s near-west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are investigating the death of a pedestrian on the 700-block of Mather Street on the city’s near-west side. Police say a 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Mather at Harrison St. at about 7 o’clock Thursday night.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

DOC: Inmate dies following assault at Green Bay Correctional Institution

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More information has been released regarding a reported assault on October 21 at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC), one of the men involved in an assault at the Green Bay Correctional Institution has died. Officials tell Local 5 that Timothy Nabors was assaulted on October 21 and taken to a local medical facility.
GREEN BAY, WI
WOMI Owensboro

Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI

If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
CHILTON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Kids gets tour of Lambeau Field

Look for highs in the lower 60s. Saturday will have lots of bright sunshine. The victim's daughter wants to help people looking for careers in law enforcement and mental health.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kristyn Allen and Suamico grandmother share RSV stories as cases rise

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus--known as RSV--are on the rise in Northeast Wisconsin. The potentially deadly virus is serious for newborns, infants, and toddlers. Doctors say the virus is spreading earlier and more rapidly this year. Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen knows...
SUAMICO, WI

