WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Federal funds for Pulliam Power Plant development
Boys and Girls Club members learn what makes Lambeau tick. The victim's daughter wants to help people looking for careers in law enforcement and mental health. Action 2 New first reported in 2020 the scholarship Maeghan Thiessen-Greeno setup to honor her father Phillip Thiessen. Updated: 7 hours ago. Police remind...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not reopening was never an option’: Bark & Brew set to return this winter
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – In what has been nearly a year since Bark & Brew had to close their doors in Suamico, the unique business has announced that it will be returning this winter. Bark & Brew shared the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, the post has...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Pulaski, Bonduel clinics collect for explosion victims
Democrat Mandela Barnes visited Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay on Thursday. Ron Johnson will visit Fond du Lac on Friday. Their collection efforts in Freedom started with 36 coats in 2016. Coats for Kids donations made at the last minute. Updated: 4 hours ago. Late Thursday afternoon was the deadline...
seehafernews.com
Determining the Cause of Manitowoc Fire is going to be Tough
There’s a lot of cleaning up to do after a massive warehouse fire in Manitowoc. The fire which started early yesterday morning “gutted” most of the warehouse along the river, at 102 Revere Drive. No one was hurt in the fire, but there was plenty of damage.
wearegreenbay.com
Little Chute man thrown from vehicle before it bursts into flames on I-41, cited for inattentive driving
SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Inattentive driving was the cause of a fiery early morning crash on I-41 in Brown County on Friday. According to Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain, around 4:50 a.m., a 30-year-old man from Little Chute was driving northbound on I-41 on his way to work in Marinette when he fell asleep at the wheel.
wearegreenbay.com
Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County receives $10 million for Pulliam Plant site redevelopment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County has secured $10 million in federal funding for redevelopment of the Pulliam Power Plant coal plant site at the Port of Green Bay. An engineering firm is working to design a 40-acre state-of-the-art port facility to allow for more bulk cargo. That includes removal of the coal piles, new dock walls, dredging, filling the old slip, a rail spur and stormwater management features.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Scarecrow in the air
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Just a few days ago we introduced you to Gilbert, a fish-like aquatic drone that collects microplastics from the water. Today, Brad Spakowitz introduces us to a robotic bird that’s being prepared for the important job of clearing airports for takeoffs and landings. See how much it looks like the real thing and how effective it’s been.
WBAY Green Bay
Detectives continue to gather information on bonfire explosion
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Detectives continue to meet with witnesses to a bonfire explosion that injured a number of young people from the Pulaski area. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire as it happened in their jurisdiction. On Friday, the department said they had received additional statements and information since their last update on the case.
WBAY Green Bay
Inmate killed in assault in Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says a man in its care died after an assault at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. Corrections officials say Timothy Nabors was attacked last Friday and taken to a local medical facility, where he later died. The DOC says the “other...
WBAY Green Bay
Pedestrian killed in Green Bay’s near-west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are investigating the death of a pedestrian on the 700-block of Mather Street on the city’s near-west side. Police say a 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Mather at Harrison St. at about 7 o’clock Thursday night.
wearegreenbay.com
Elderly man dead after being hit by car while crossing the street in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating a deadly accident near the intersection of Mather Street and Harrison Street involving a pedestrian. According to a release sent by the Green Bay Police Department, a 70-year-old man from Green Bay was attempting to cross...
wearegreenbay.com
DOC: Inmate dies following assault at Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More information has been released regarding a reported assault on October 21 at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC), one of the men involved in an assault at the Green Bay Correctional Institution has died. Officials tell Local 5 that Timothy Nabors was assaulted on October 21 and taken to a local medical facility.
Firefighters battle large warehouse facility fire in Manitowoc
According to Chief Todd Blaser of the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department, emergency calls came in just after 3 a.m. Wednesday reporting a fire at a warehouse facility.
Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI
If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
wearegreenbay.com
Investigation underway following incident at Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Law enforcement is investigating an incident at the Green Bay Correctional Institution that resulted in an assault. According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, the assault happened on October 21 and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two inmates were attacked.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Kids gets tour of Lambeau Field
Look for highs in the lower 60s. Saturday will have lots of bright sunshine. The victim's daughter wants to help people looking for careers in law enforcement and mental health.
WBAY Green Bay
Tammy Elliott returning to Action 2 News This Morning after Long COVID battle
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tammy Elliott is returning to Action 2 News This Morning after a battle with Long COVID. Tammy will be back with the team on Monday, Oct. 31. Tammy will share her story of her fight against COVID-19 and how it sidelined her for over a month.
WBAY Green Bay
Kristyn Allen and Suamico grandmother share RSV stories as cases rise
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus--known as RSV--are on the rise in Northeast Wisconsin. The potentially deadly virus is serious for newborns, infants, and toddlers. Doctors say the virus is spreading earlier and more rapidly this year. Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen knows...
