WMUR.com

Additional rental relief funds headed to New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire will get $2.4 million in temporary federal housing funds to extend rental assistance that was scheduled to run out at the end of December. State officials said the U.S. Treasury denied their original request to extend the funding. Gov. Chris Sununu said the new...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
wamc.org

Candidates for New Hampshire governor debate

During a debate Tuesday, the candidates vying for New Hampshire governor clashed over a number of issues including abortion and election integrity. Republican Chris Sununu is seeking his fourth two-year term. Democratic state Senator Dr. Tom Sherman is serving his second term after spending four years in the House. During...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Democrats blame Sununu for torpedoing federal rental relief funding

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Democrats are blaming Republican Gov. Chris Sununu for the federal government’s decision to choke off rental assistance funds as the state prepares to wind down the relief program. The U.S. Treasury announced last week that New Hampshire wasn't among the 28 states...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
MyChamplainValley.com

Abortion, energy addressed in New Hampshire gubernatorial debate

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Tom Sherman debated energy policy, abortion and more Tuesday, with the Republican incumbent emphasizing his track record and the Democratic challenger arguing the state has veered off track. Sherman, a physician from Rye, argued that while residents are struggling to afford housing, childcare and electricity […]
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Bulletin

How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling New Hampshire as the midterms near

WILMOT, New Hampshire – Voters in this swing state are among the relatively few Americans who will decide control of Congress during November’s midterm elections, shaping domestic and foreign policy for the next two years and delivering a verdict on Joe Biden’s presidency.  Granite Staters interviewed by States Newsroom, during a mid-October week trailing U.S. […] The post How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling New Hampshire as the midterms near appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Increase in write-in votes may delay New Hampshire election results

DERRY, N.H. — Some New Hampshire towns are staffing up for Election Day to deal with an anticipated increase in write-in votes, sometimes for candidates who are already on the ballot. The trend could lead to results being reported later than normal on Election Night. In the state primary...
DERRY, NH
WMUR.com

Overdoses in New Hampshire rise back up to near-record levels

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Health officials in New Hampshire are sounding the alarm about a rise in overdose deaths, with fentanyl killing people in near-record numbers. Like many Granite Staters, Andrea Cahill said she had heard about fentanyl. "Rich and I had heard about it over the years, but we...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Warming oceans could drive lobsters out of Gulf of Maine

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The lobster industry is the most valuable single-species fishery in the United States, but as the waters off the coast of New Hampshire warm because of climate change, the industry will face continuing challenges in the years ahead. Fishing boats are a part of the quintessential...
MAINE STATE
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampshire rankings are impressive

New Hampshire has always been fortunate to land in many of the country's top 10 lists, and it's a great feeling to constantly be sitting at the cool kids' table. I noticed recently that New Hampshire was ranked 6th on the Tax Foundations 2023 Index of Business Climate, which measures an overall score for corporate taxes, individual taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, and unemployment insurance taxes. The foundation is the nation's leading independent tax policy research organization. It's interesting to see how our neighboring New England states ranked… Massachusetts 34th, Maine 35th, Vermont 44th, Rhode Island 42nd, and Connecticut 47th. Wyoming came in 1st. The worst states were New Jersey 50th, New York 49th, District of Colombia 48th, and Connecticut 47th.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WMUR.com

Who makes the best pancakes in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Pancakes sure are a crowd-pleaser. But where can you find the best pancakes in New Hampshire? Which local restaurant is your go-to place for the delicious breakfast item?. Let us know on...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
VTDigger

Phil Scott says the GOP doesn’t define him. But his agenda rests with its electoral success.

Democrats and Republicans alike have made clear that their topline goal in Vermont’s general election is getting enough votes to make or break Scott’s vetoes in the upcoming legislative session, should he win reelection in November. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott says the GOP doesn’t define him. But his agenda rests with its electoral success..
VERMONT STATE

