Can You Spell Louisiana’s Most Commonly Misspelled Word?
According to Google, Louisiana residents are having a bit of difficulty spelling one particular word. Okay, we misspell a lot of words but the most commonly misspelled word according to the search engine giant is a word that gets used an awful lot this time of year. Oddly enough, the...
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
Study shows Arkansas is one of the hardest states to vote in
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A non-partisan academic study recently released by Northern Illinois University placed Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in a list of how easy it is to vote in the states. The study says there are numerous reasons on why Arkansas is ranked 48th. “There’s...
Big, hairy, but not scary – meet the tarantula native to NWLA
Did you know tarantulas are native to the Ark-La-Tex? Or that they don't spin webs to trap their prey like you see in horror movies?
Louisiana Amendment 7: Why leaders want you to vote 'No' when you go to the polls
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana voters will find an amendment on their ballot in November that has caused some confusion, even with the state representative who backed it. Louisiana Amendment 7 would remove the exception in the prohibition of involuntary servitude. What is involuntary servitude?. According to the Department...
Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career
Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses still face serious career risks if they use the drug for recreational or, in some cases, medicinal purposes. (Canva image) Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses...
Most Dangerous Cities in the US: Louisiana Has How Many?
As we wrap up another campaign season and head into the actual elections, there has been a lot of rhetoric about crime stats in Shreveport. And depending on who you're listening to at the moment, crime stats are down. But if you do any type of 'deep dive' into "Dangerous...
12 Louisiana sites known for the supernatural: 'Spirits are all around us'
Louisiana is home to a melting pot of people, meshing cultures, races and religions. With that comes a diverse, and often dark, history of the deceased. Restless spirits may wander the streets, meander in hotel lobbies and saunter through the swamps to ensure that their stories are not hidden. Many...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love eating pizza, then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious pizza, using only fresh and high quality ingredients.
How Louisiana Residents Can Lower Blood Sugar Levels Without Meds
One thing Louisiana is known for is amazing food. And where that can be a really good thing, it can also be troublesome for those with high glucose, or blood-sugar, levels. But there is a new report that could be good news for the half a million adults in Louisiana diagnosed with diabetes.
Why Do These Town Names in Louisiana Sound So Dirty?
I Will Forever Love Driving Through Forney, Texas Just Because of It's Name. The puns are endless and I love the fact that I can ask whoever is in the passenger seat if they feel "Forney baby?". Am I immature? Absolutely. Will it stop me from laughing at town names and making them dirty? Absolutely not.
Weather Alert: Saturday Severe Threat Update
Current radar shows a line of scattered showers and storms over the area. A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the region in the late morning into the afternoon. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side bringing a marginal risk (1/5) over the Baton Rouge area and a slight risk (2/5) near and east of the I-55 corridor from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for severe weather. The threat has shifted to the east from yesterday. It will take some time for storms to get strong and by then, the line will begin to push east of our area.
Louisiana Horror: Creature from Black Lake
The ape-like creature known as Bigfoot/Sasquatch was popular in the 1970s, thanks to the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film footage that purported to show a real Bigfoot strolling through the wilderness. Movies about Bigfoot were in vogue thanks to the huge success of Charles B. Pierce's 1972 docudrama horror classic The Legend of Boggy Creek about the "Fouke Monster," a southern Bigfoot-type creature that reportedly haunted the small town of Fouke, Arkansas. Many movie rip-offs ensued, most of which were junk, except for the Louisiana shot Creature from Black Lake from 1976, which is quite good and well made.
1955: The Cold War comes to Louisiana
The year 1955 saw American consumerism skyrocket with the opening with the first McDonald’s Restaurant and the debut of Disneyland. Fast food, including the first TV dinners, and canned Coca-Cola attested to the growth of the country’s standard of living since World War II. Ownership of a car became the mandatory status symbol for American families. But the development of nuclear weapons by the Soviet Union troubled everyone.
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
Animal activists to sue Arizona over shipping containers
(NewsNation) — Animal rights activists are fighting Arizona’s governor actively building a barrier along the southern border using shipping containers. They’re trying to keep the project out of a national forest, saying it could hurt the migration of several species. More than half a million fentanyl pills...
Flu on Rise in Louisiana – One School Closes for 2 Days
Bad news on the battle with the flu this year. One major drug store is reporting flu activity is 10 times higher than just a year ago and the numbers of cases has doubled in just a week. At least one Louisiana school is closed because of high flu cases...
Timing Louisiana's Storm Threat Today and Tonight
Most of Louisiana is expecting rain and storms this weekend, here's when they're most likely to occur where you live.
Louisiana's parish-by-parish U.S. Senate historical election maps
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana voters will head to the polls in less than two weeks to vote for many important races that are on the November ballot. The open congressional primary election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. One of the major races on the ballot is the U.S. Senate...
Texas Woman Arrested for Alleged Contractor Fraud in Louisiana Totaling Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars
Texas Woman Arrested for Alleged Contractor Fraud in Louisiana Totaling Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on October 26, 2022, that Laura Patricia Nandin, 50, of Farmers Branch, Texas, was arrested on many counts of contractor fraud on October 24, 2022.
