Should You Get the Flu Shot and COVID Booster at the Same Time? Doctors Share the Pros and Cons
With COVID cases expected to go up in the winter months, we’re all thinking about what we can do to prepare to stay healthy and safe. One of the best preventative measures is getting the new bivalent booster, according to health experts. Since the flu will also be a...
CNET
Confused on Whether You Need a New COVID Booster? Here's What to Know
New boosters from Pfizer and Moderna that target the newest strains of the omicron variant are available to everyone 12 and older. The older vaccine formulas are still effective at preventing severe disease, but the mutating virus has whittled some of that protection away. The newer formulas are thought to restore some of that protection.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tests positive for COVID-19 month after getting updated booster shot
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday that Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky had tested positive for COVID-19. She is experiencing mild symptoms and is up to date with her vaccines. "Consistent with CDC guidelines, she is isolating at home and will participate in her planned meetings virtually. CDC...
First on CNN: More Americans are getting their booster shots, but 'it's not enough,' Biden administration warns
More Americans are getting their Covid-19 updated booster shots, new data show, but Biden administration officials caution the recent uptake is still not enough as the winter months and the threat of new outbreaks approach.
Biden will get his THIRD COVID booster - his fifth shot - today and encourage Americans to get the latest vaccine amid fears of another winter wave
President Joe Biden will receive his third COVID booster shot on Tuesday and will encourage Americans, especially seniors, to get their updated vaccination ahead of Thanksgiving and the coming winter. Biden, 79, will be joined by Dr. Anthony Fauci, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy...
Flu off to an early start as CDC warns about potentially severe season
Reports of flu and other respiratory illnesses are higher than what would normally be seen in the U.S. at this time of year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We've noted that flu activity is starting to increase across much of the country," especially in the Southeast...
CNBC
Dr. Fauci: A new, more dangerous Covid variant could emerge this winter
Dr. Anthony Fauci has a sober warning for Americans: Don't be surprised if a new, more dangerous Covid variant emerges this upcoming winter. "We should anticipate that we very well may get another variant that would emerge, that would elude the immune response that we've gotten from infection and/or from vaccination," Fauci said at an event with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism this week.
The main COVID-19 symptoms have changed, research shows
(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
Healthline
Flu Shots: Why Older Adults Need a Stronger Dose
Experts are predicting a strong flu season in the United States as COVID-19 restrictions ease and people venture out more. They say adults over age 65 should get one of the stronger doses of flu vaccine available. They say older adults need the extra protection because their immune system isn’t...
What flu vaccine should older adults get?
I just turned 65 and would like to learn more about the stronger flu shots I see advertised for older adults. What can you tell me about them and how are they covered by Medicare?. —Senior Novice. Dear Novice,. There are actually three different types of senior-specific flu shots (you...
Flu, RSV, other viruses surging in young kids, catching doctors 'off guard'
An unseasonal early surge of respiratory viruses among babies and toddlers has caught doctors off guard and worried about the coming months. Pediatricians and children's hospitals were prepared for a bad flu season. They were not ready for a multitude of viruses to come all at once and earlier than expected.
Yahoo!
Moderna CEO: Not everyone will need an annual COVID booster
The COVID-19 booster market is starting to look more like an annual flu season than it did in the first two years of the pandemic. That's according to Moderna (MRNA) CEO Stéphane Bancel, who joined Yahoo Finance's 2022 All Markets Summit to discuss the COVID vaccine outlook. Bancel noted...
Healthline
Experts on Where Flu Cases are Rising and When to Get Your Flu Shot
Health experts say this flu season is likely to be severe. Currently, Texas, Georgia, and Washington D.C. are all seeing high flu activity and it’s only the beginning of flu season. Your best bet to avoid severe flu symptoms is to get the flu shot, but only half of...
An 'unprecedented' rise in respiratory viruses in children is overwhelming some hospitals
A surge in respiratory illnesses among children is beginning to put a strain on hospitals. In particular, hospitals are seeing a rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common cold virus that can be associated with severe disease in young children and older adults. Cases are rising in multiple US regions, with some already nearing seasonal peak levels, according to the latest real-time surveillance data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Updated Moderna Covid booster gives even better protection than earlier jab
The updated Covid booster from Moderna produces a stronger immune response to the Omicron variant than the firm’s original vaccine three months after being given, according to data from the US biotech. The company said the findings indicated the “superior” immune response triggered by the booster was durable and...
Presidential jab: Joe Biden gets updated COVID-19 booster
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden received his updated COVID-19 booster during a live-streamed address Tuesday afternoon at the White House, encouraging Americans to protect themselves now against not only the coronavirus but also the flu to minimize disruptions to planned holiday gatherings. “By Halloween is the best time …...
The Problems With President Biden's Future Pandemic Plan | Opinion
For the new pandemic plan to work, it will require require cutting corners in evaluating the safety and efficacy of new vaccines.
