miamivalleytoday.com
Fall into Christmas event returns to Darke Co.
GREENVILLE — Darke County will showcase the sixth annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds is located at 800 Sweitzer St. in Greenville. The food truck rally and craft show...
miamivalleytoday.com
“The Hunt for Red October” at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center
TROY — Everyone needs something to do on a Friday night. Why not go to the movies?. Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center features classic movies with an introduction to the film, café style seating, popcorn and soda. All films are free and open to the public.
miamivalleytoday.com
Local events and meetings
Move to Amend Miami County will continue its fall guest speaker series when it meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Piqua Public Library, located at 116 W. High St. The guest speaker at this meeting will be the city of Piqua’s Vice Mayor Kris Lee. The meeting is open to the public. The organization invites the public to hear about the work Lee performs in the community and learn about the national movement to create a more genuine democracy. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.movetoamend.org.
miamivalleytoday.com
Band of Bucc Pride goes to state
COVINGTON – Hard work and determination pays off for the Covington High School’s Band of Bucc Pride as they earn superior ratings at their two latest competitions which earns them a place at the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) State Marching Band Finals. On Oct. 15 at the...
miamivalleytoday.com
A night on the town
Best friends Alice Prior, left, and Addi Larger, of Troy. go Trick or Treating in the Westbrook area of Troy on Thursday evening.
miamivalleytoday.com
UVCC to host fall community open house
PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center will host an open house at the Willowbrook Environmental Education Center on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1-4 p.m. The afternoon will include guided autumn nature walks through the Willowbrook land lab. Visitors can see first-hand the wide variety of experiences, subjects, and skills that Landscape and Natural Resources students are exposed to throughout the year in this lab.
miamivalleytoday.com
Forgotten communities of Miami County
TROY — Come to the Troy-Miami County Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6:30 p.m. to learn about forgotten communities of Miami County. In the early 1800s, small communities developed across Miami County, which were once very prosperous. As changes in transportation developed, many communities declined in size and would eventually become abandoned. Doug Christian will offer insight on 20 such communities throughout the county, with informational handouts provided.
miamivalleytoday.com
Reader comments on Troy Tavern building
Imagine you owned a historical home on a busy street in Troy. A storm caused some repairable damage but until your home was repaired the sidewalk was closed and people had to walk out into the street to get by. How long to you believe the City of Troy would allow this condition to exist? A month? Maybe two?
miamivalleytoday.com
2022 “Made in Piqua” ornaments available
PIQUA — Piqua’s rich industrial heritage continues to be honored by Mainstreet Piqua as the 16th “Made in Piqua” ornament honors Miami Valley Steel Service. The new collectible ornament features the iconic Miami Valley Steel Service trucks and is brass with blue highlights. The ornaments are packaged in boxes specially produced for the project by Piqua Paper Box Company. The cost per ornament is $15. The new Made in Piqua ornament is available at Readmore’s Hallmark, 430 N. Main St., Apple Tree Gallery, 405 N. Main St. and Mainstreet Piqua, 326 N. Main St.
miamivalleytoday.com
Saturday Prep Sports Preview
Saturday will be a busy day for local athletes as Troy will host the regional cross country meet and D-IV district volleyball, D-III district volleyball will be played at Fairfield High School and girls district soccer finals will be played. CROSS COUNTRY. BOYS. Division I, 3 p.m. Landon Kimmel leads...
miamivalleytoday.com
Imagination Library positively impacts children
TROY — Miami County parents overwhelmingly believe their children are more interested in reading as a result of books provided by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, according to a survey of local parents conducted in September of 2022. Parents are raving about the program, a press release on the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Thursday Boys Soccer District Championship Roundup
XENIA — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team had its season come to a heartbreaking end in the D-II district finals at Xenia High School Thursday night. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation and two 15 minute overtime periods and Oakwood outscored Tippecanoe 2-0 in PKs to decide the game.
miamivalleytoday.com
Norcold plant closing
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Two local plants — one in Shelby County, the other in Darke County — will be closing their doors. Thetford LLC, a leader in RV and marine toilets and sanitation solutions, together with Norcold LLC, the premier brand in RV refrigerators (collectively, “Thetford North America”), announced to employees and customers Thursday they will be transferring all U.S. refrigerator manufacturing to other global company owned and operated manufacturing facilities, resulting in the closure of two Ohio-based Norcold locations over the coming months.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy football falls to Anderson in D-II playoffs
TROY — The Troy football team had a successful season under first-year coach Troy Everhart. The Trojans continues their playoff tradition and won six of the final seven regular season games to finish 7-3 in the regular season. But, Anderson’s high-powered offense and solid defense couldn’t be stopped Friday...
miamivalleytoday.com
Football Playoff Roundup
PIQUA — The Piqua football team opened the Division II playoffs with a romp over Stebbins 51-6. The Indians, 9-2, will play at 10-1 Edgewood at 7 p.m. Friday night in second round action. Piqua opened a 21-0 lead in the opening quarter and Stebbins only score came on...
miamivalleytoday.com
BOE discusses continual dismissal of policy
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education discussed policy travel permit and reimbursement, policies regarding outside vendor camps on school grounds and conducted an executive session Monday evening during their regular session meeting. In July of 2022, auditors brought attention to the fact the Tipp City Schools...
miamivalleytoday.com
Vote Republican Nov. 8
If you vote for ANY Democrats on November 8, 2022, you are supporting these policies:. • less bail and jail….more criminals on the street. • open borders…more illegals from over 50 countries (many criminals) on our streets. • open borders….draining our social service systems, health care, and schools...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy road closure
TROY — Part of North Cherry Street in Troy will be closed to traffic from Monday morning to until Tuesday afternoon. According to a city of Troy press release, North Cherry Street, from West Main Street to West Water Street, will be closed to through traffic on Monday, Oct. 31, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
miamivalleytoday.com
Treatment worries eased by information, caring
TROY – Mary K. Rike knows kidney stones are no laughing matter. That doesn’t stop her, though, from having good things to say about her visits to the urologist’s office. Rike, a Troy resident, is familiar with the intense pain that can accompany kidney stones. “I had...
miamivalleytoday.com
Suspects charged in Store-N-Lock thefts
PIQUA — Deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office recently made two arrests involving thefts from numerous Store-N-Lock facilities in Piqua, the surrounding area and also in Darke County. Dylan L. Harrison, 31, at large, and Randy J. Peters, 50, of Piqua, were taken into custody and incarcerated...
