Move to Amend Miami County will continue its fall guest speaker series when it meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Piqua Public Library, located at 116 W. High St. The guest speaker at this meeting will be the city of Piqua’s Vice Mayor Kris Lee. The meeting is open to the public. The organization invites the public to hear about the work Lee performs in the community and learn about the national movement to create a more genuine democracy. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.movetoamend.org.

MIAMI COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO