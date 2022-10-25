Former Trump Aide Mark Meadows Asks South Carolina Judge to Block Georgia Grand Jury Subpoena in Election-Meddling Probe

Read full article on original website
All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control
ALBANY, Ga. — Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown and young voters and getting them to the […] The post All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
NBC New York
Trump Loses Latest Court Bid to Block Congress From Getting His Income Tax Returns
A top federal appeals court denied former President Donald Trump a rehearing of his challenge to an order that several years of his tax returns and those of related businesses be turned over to the House Ways and Means Committee. The denial sets the stage for Trump to make an...
NBC New York
Trump Criticizes PGA Tour, Says ‘Saudis Have Done a Fantastic Job' With LIV
Donald Trump again praised Saudi-backed golf venture LIV, which is in the middle of a political and legal battle with the PGA Tour. The former president's Doral club in South Florida is hosting LIV events this week. The PGA Tour and LIV Golf have traded lawsuits and lobbied against each...
