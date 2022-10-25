Former Trump Aide Mark Meadows Asks South Carolina Judge to Block Georgia Grand Jury Subpoena in Election-Meddling Probe

Read full article on original website
Related
What to know about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband
What is known at this point about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband is that a man broke into their home in San Francisco and severely beat Paul Pelosi with a hammer
NBC Miami
Former Capitol Officer Who Messaged Jan. 6 Rioter Guilty in Obstruction Case
A former Capitol Police officer who warned a Jan. 6 defendant about a post that said he was inside the Capitol building was found guilty on one count of felony obstruction of justice by a jury on Friday. Michael Riley was indicted in October 2021 on two counts of obstruction...
NBC Miami
Dozens of Subpoenas Issued In Criminal Investigation Involving NJ Sen. Robert Menendez
Dozens of federal grand jury subpoenas have been issued in the past several months as part of the ongoing federal criminal investigation involving several individuals in New Jersey and the powerful democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Robert Menendez, three people familiar with the matter tell NBC News.
AOC says the US is 'truly facing an environment of fascism' where voter intimidation 'brings us to Jim Crow'
"This type of intimidation at the polls brings us to Jim Crow," AOC said, calling on people to "strongly defend democracy in the United States."
NBC Miami
Watch Updates After Nancy Pelosi's Husband ‘Violently Assaulted' in SF Home Invasion
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was violently assaulted inside his home Friday morning in San Francisco, according to a Pelosi spokesman and local police. An assailant broke into the home and asked "Where's Nancy? Where's Nancy?" according to an NBC News source. Officers arrived at the...
NBC Miami
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Defends Controversial Clawback Rule, Saying It Won't Stop Companies From Going Public
SEC Chair Gary Gensler defended the clawback rule Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." The agency head said the SEC was following through on a rule first approved by Congress. Gensler also said Congress has mandated much of the SEC's regulatory agenda. A new Securities and Exchange Commission rule that would...
Comments / 0