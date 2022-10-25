Read full article on original website
Doctor charged in 24 year-old inmate’s death, family calls for more accountability
The San Diego County District Attorney has charged a second person in connection with a San Diego County inmate’s death in 2019.
osoblanco.org
Who is Jaylen Fleer? San Diego Sheriff Arrested Gets Over a decade of Years in Jail, Details of the charges and personal details explored!
Jail doctor charged with manslaughter in inmate’s death
A contracted doctor at the Las Colinas Detention Facility was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of 24-year-old Elisa Serna, an inmate at the facility.
Authorities Identify Homicide Victim Found in Encanto-Area Encampment
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a homicide victim whose decomposing body was found last weekend at a makeshift encampment in the Encanto area. The remains of Leonard Watkins, 62, were discovered off the 400 block of 61st Street at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department. Due...
Mountain View Man Sentenced to 98 Years for Killing Girlfriend, 19, 2 Other Gang Murders
A young man who committed a trio of San Diego killings, including two gang-motivated murders and the shooting death of his girlfriend, was sentenced Wednesday to 98 years to life in state prison. Jorge Manuel Sanchez, 20, pleaded guilty last month to murder and manslaughter counts related to three shooting...
kusi.com
Two cases of felony animal abuse lead to investigation in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement team is offering a reward of up to $1,000 today for information in a felony animal abuse case involving two dogs found at Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside. The two dogs were found by a Public Works employee...
Doctor pleads not guilty to manslaughter
Friederike Von Lintig, 57, is accused in the Nov. 11, 2019, death of 24-year-old Elisa Serna. Von Lintig is the second jail employee charged in connection with Serna's death.
Police: Suspected burglar attacks paramedic in ambulance
A man suspected in a Chula Vista burglary attacked a paramedic inside an ambulance, according to police.
Discovery of fresh grave, dead California man lands Alabama woman in jail
An Alabama woman has been arrested after police found a freshly dug grave and the body of a California man buried there. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a residence on Raceway Parkway in the Mount Olive community after family members grew concerned after they had not heard from Zachery Steed Coats, 31, who was from Wildomar, California, in months.
1 person ejected in El Cajon double rollover crash
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a double rollover crash that resulted in one person ejected onto Interstate 8 in the El Cajon area.
Man dies in car-to-car shooting, search for gunman
ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small speaks to neighbors on edge after a deadly daytime shooting in Chula Vista.
Chula Vista police investigate deadly car-to-car shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred on the 500 block of E Street in Chula Vista Wednesday morning, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
Family demands answers after their 22 year old son died in a San Diego County jail cell
SAN DIEGO — Six days after getting booked into jail on charges of driving while under the influence of drugs, deputies inside San Diego Central Jail discovered 22 year old William Hayden Schuck dead inside of his cell. Now, more than seven months after their son's death, Schuck's parents,...
Body found in homeless encampment being investigated as homicide
Homicide detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating after finding a 62-year-old man dead Saturday in the Encanto neighborhood, authorities said.
Christine Mendoza, 35, of Mission Valley Pleads Not Guilty in Her Baby’s Death
A woman accused of killing her 2-month-old daughter in Mission Valley pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and child abuse charges. Christine Mendoza, 35, was arrested on the morning of Oct. 16 on suspicion of killing Sophia Piper Rose Mendoza. She faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges.
San Diego police response delayed to Logan Heights rape scene
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary and rape charges Tuesday in downtown court. A judge ordered Ronald “Ronnie” Bray, 34, held without bail. Bray is accused of crawling through a window and raping a woman in the bedroom of her...
Man wrongfully arrested for murder of mother in PB, new suspect charged
Man wrongfully arrested for murder of mother in Pacific Beach; new suspect, Felipe Villegas, 27, facing charges.
holtvilletribune.com
Suspect in 2020 Murder Near El Centro Arrested
EL CENTRO – A suspect in the November 2020 murder of a 19-year-old El Centro man was arrested by U.S. marshals in Westmorland on Friday, Oct. 21. Gerardo Acevedo, 33, city of residence undisclosed, was arrested as a result of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the alleged murder of Jose Angel Sandoval.
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in felony animal abuse case
The San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement team is offering a reward for information in a felony animal cruelty investigation.
Two Arrested, 7 Vehicles Seized in Weekend Street Takeover
Two people were arrested, seven cars were impounded and 29 people were cited during a street takeover last weekend, authorities said Tuesday. The takeover happened Saturday, according to Lt. Daniel Hall of the San Diego Police Department, who did not provide an exact location. He added that most of the participants and organizers originated from Orange and Riverside counties.
