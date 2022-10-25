Read full article on original website
Louisiana native, author Ernest Gaines to appear on US stamp
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Novelist Ernest J. Gaines, whose poor childhood on a small Louisiana plantation inspired stories of black struggles that grew into universal tales of grace and beauty, will be depicted on a U.S. postage stamp to be issued in January. The stamp will be the 46th...
Record high visitors nationwide came to New Mexico in 2021
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico saw a record-breaking number of almost 40 million visitors last year, according to a new report released this week by the state's tourism office. The study determined 39.2 million people came to the Land of Enchantment and generated $7.2 billion in spending across...
Rosalind Wyman, prominent California Democrat, dies at 92
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rosalind “Roz” Wyman, a pioneering woman in Los Angeles city government who was instrumental in bringing the Dodgers to town and a longtime insider in California Democratic politics, has died, her family said Thursday. She was 92. Wyman died peacefully Wednesday night at...
