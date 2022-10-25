Read full article on original website
Stitt, Hofmeister React To Studies Critical Of Oklahoma Women’s Murder Rate, Quality Of Life
A pair of recent studies rank the quality of life of women in Oklahoma worst in the United States and the murder rate of Oklahoma women by men as the second worst in the country. The Violence Policy Center analyzed 2020 homicide data in the U.S. and found that 66...
kosu.org
Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities
Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
oklahomawatch.org
Making the Grade: Has Stitt Fulfilled His Education Promises?
When Kevin Stitt hit the campaign trail in 2018, education was very much on the minds of voters. Thousands of Oklahoma teachers had descended on the state Capitol to strike, closing many schools for 10 days to draw attention to school funding needs. The teacher walkout that spring led to...
publicradiotulsa.org
In the race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma’s growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
Oklahoma tribal nations encourage Native Americans to vote
With less than two weeks until the midterm elections, Oklahoma tribal nations are rallying to push Native Americans to the polls.
oklahomawatch.org
What Stitt Has and Hasn’t Done to Address Oklahoma’s Poor Health Outcomes
Sedentary lifestyles, poverty, lack of insurance and poor access to medical and mental health care plague Oklahomans, ranking the state among the nation’s unhealthiest. Gov. Kevin Stitt promised to use his business acumen to make Oklahoma top-10 in public health. Four years later, and days from an election to...
‘There’s not as many providers that are available’: SoonerCare patients struggle to find doctor
More than 1.2 million Oklahomans currently have SoonerCare, but some say it's been nearly impossible to find a doctor.
KOCO
Plant-based food makers call Oklahoma law unconstitutional, files lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who make plant-based foods have beef with Oklahoma. In 2020, Oklahoma passed a law that kept plant-based foods from being labeled as things like "beef," "pork," "hot dogs," "sausages" or "bacon." But companies that make those foods say they're clear about what their products are and claim the law is unfair and unconstitutional.
Oklahoma Certified Beef sent to Texas after Red River Rivalry loss
Oklahoma Certified Beef, donated by farmers across the state, is on its way to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s table. It’s all in recognition of the University of Texas’ win over the University of Oklahoma at the Red River Rivalry earlier this month. “Our Sooners will get the...
kswo.com
Governor Kevin Stitt addresses concerns of rural Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Stitt paid a visit to Cache to meet with local representatives and community members. Many people said this was their first time ever meeting a governor. They said they couldn’t remember the last time anyone in that position had visited Cache. That’s why most...
wufe967.com
Oklahoma sues Biden admin for transfer denial of death row inmate, DA says: ‘They're usurping state authority’
Oklahoma officials are accusing the federal government of playing politics with its refusal to transfer a death row inmate scheduled to face execution in December to state custody. The state is now suing the Biden administration to ensure he is handed over. John Hanson, 58, is scheduled to be executed...
OKC VeloCity
Wheeler Bio announces initial closing of Series A round supporting expansion In Oklahoma
Wheeler Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small-batch clinical production of biologics, announced the first closing of its Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Charles River Laboratories and Echo Investment Capital with participation from ATUM, Floating Point Advisors, Plains Venture Partners (a subsidiary...
oklahomawatch.org
Long Story Short: Promises Kept And Not Under Gov. Stitt
Oklahoma Watch · Our State Under Stitt: Promises Kept and Not. Oklahoma Watch’s Paul Monies reports on the effectiveness of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s CEO style. Whitney Bryen discusses Stitt’s public health record in the pandemic and beyond. Democracy reporter Keaton Ross shares takeaways from interviews with...
Oklahoma early voting to begin one day earlier
Early voting for the Oklahoma general election will begin one day earlier this year after an extra day was added from new legislation enacted in 2021.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma's Kevin Stitt joins 18 other governors to oppose Biden Administration's proposed Union Labor agreement
Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt joined 18 other governors in sending a letter to the Biden administration in opposition to the Federal Acquisition Regulatory (FAR) Council’s proposed federal rule giving preference to union construction contracts. Earlier this year, President Biden signed an executive order which requires Project...
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in Oklahoma?
Oklahoma is home to many things: white-tailed deer, bullfrogs, turkeys, but alligators? It’s true: a tiny part of Oklahoma plays host to the semi-aquatic reptile known as the American alligator. But, just how many alligators live in Oklahoma? There are only two species of alligator in the world; the American alligator, and the Chinese alligator. Chinese alligators are critically endangered and face a very real threat of extinction. American alligators, on the other hand, have experienced an incredible resurgence in the past six decades due to federal protection of the species.
KOCO
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority gives initial approval for preliminary 2023 budget
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority gave initial approval to the agency's preliminary 2023 budget. On Tuesday, the board approved $44 million that will go toward Oklahoma's electronic tolling system. The money would pay for a five-year contract extension with the companies currently maintaining the turnpikes. The budget...
What To Know Before Early Voting Starts In Oklahoma On Nov. 2
Early voting in Oklahoma starts on November 2. If you plan to vote early, one thing is different this year. "Early voting starts on Wednesday, that's new for the state of Oklahoma, it just happened in the 21 legislature they voted to add an additional day," Julie Dermody, Rogers Co. Election Board.
KFOR
Heads up Oklahoma! Tracking our next potential big storm system down the road!
Looking down the road…the jet stream is showing another strong upper low developing to the west later this week. If this forms there might be another big storm system for Oklahoma next weekend! It all depends on the exact track of the upper low. This is still many days out and things will change but the pattern is favorable. Watching!
