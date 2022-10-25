ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Cunning king cobra escapes out ceiling and continues to elude capture, Swedish zoo says

By Aspen Pflughoeft
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

A snake in Sweden earned a new name after making a dramatic escape and evading zoo staff ever since.

The king cobra arrived at the Skansen Aquarium in Stockholm last week with the name Sir Vass, or Sir Hiss, AFP reported. As the curious snake explored its new surroundings, it discovered an escape route.

The ceiling of the cobra enclosure used to have a heat lamp , Skansen Aquarium said in an Oct. 25 news release. The heat of the light bulb kept the previous snake away, zoo staff explained. However, the heat lamp was replaced with a much-cooler LED light bulb a few years back. The previous snake occupant still avoided the light.

The curious new snake slithered up some taller brush and discovered the light bulb was not very hot – and could be pushed out of the way, the zoo said.

A visitor filmed the snake squeezing itself out the ceiling , video shared by Sharjah24 News shows. The 8-foot-long snake disappeared, Swedish newspapers Dagens Nyheter and Aftonbladet reported.

AFP reported that, in the video, someone can be heard asking, “is it safe to be here?”

“No, but we’re working on it,” a zookeeper replies, according to AFP.

The snake escape artist – earning itself the new name Houdini – disappeared into the surrounding building on Saturday, Oct. 22, the zoo said. Staff set off the fire alarm and evacuated the zoo.

Three days later, Houdini is still missing, Skansen Aquarium said in its Oct. 25 news release. Zoo staff have tried using flour to track the snake’s movements, sticky traps to catch it, and special cameras to see into smaller nooks and crannies, AFP reported.

The zoo believes the snake is still hiding in the building that contained its enclosure, saying that the tropical snake would be deterred from going into the cold outside .

In a news release, the zoo took full responsibility for the snake’s escape and told Dagens Nyheter that it had made a clear mistake . The zoo is open but select areas near the snake exhibit are still closed.

King cobras are the world’s largest venomous snake, according to the zoo’s website. They see humans as a danger but tend to keep their distance. Their venom can be fatal to humans if not treated immediately, according to the University of California San Diego.

Google Translate was used to translate stories from Dagens Nyheter and Aftonbladet and the Skansen Aquarium’s website. Google Translate and Facebook Translate were used to translate news releases from the Skansen Aquarium.

Watch as 3-foot lizard leads reptile catcher on frantic chase through Australia cafe

Rattlesnake survived 2 years trapped in sealed-up crawl space, Arizona company learns

6-foot boa constrictor slithers down street and gets nabbed by CA cops. See the photo

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Teenage fisherman solves 78-year-old mystery over fate of missing US fighter pilots by dredging up wreckage from WWII planes that collided over North Sea on way back from bombing mission over Nazi Germany

A teenage fisherman has helped solve a 78-year-old mystery about the fate of three American pilots whose fighter planes disappeared over the North Sea in the Second World War. Alex Wightman, 16, was fishing for Dover sole when his nets trawled up part of the cockpit of an aircraft and a section of its instrument panel.
Outsider.com

Grandmother Brutally Attacked, Eaten Alive by Monster Python

A 54-year-old grandmother from Indonesia suffered a horrific death after she was found having been brutally attacked and eaten alive by a monster python late Friday night. The Daily Mail reports that the attack victim, Jarah, was from the Jambi province of Sumatra. She had headed into the jungle near her family home Friday evening in order to collect rubber. However, she soon went missing and her family reported the incident to authorities.
natureworldnews.com

Zoo Finally Welcomes 41 Hatchlings After Two Decades of Waiting for Endangered Rare Turtles to Breed —San Diego

San Diego Zoo now has 41 hatchlings of the rare endangered turtles after a two-decade wait for their captive reptiles to be old enough to breed. The rare and endangered turtle species has finally laid eggs at the San Diego Zoo after only twenty years. The arrival of 41 hatchling Indian narrow-headed softshell turtles was announced by zoo officials on Monday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
a-z-animals.com

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
ScienceAlert

Oldest Human DNA in UK Reveals Ancient Peoples Emerging From The Ice Age

Around 27,000 years ago, an immense sheet of ice coated two-thirds of the British Isles, making the region less than hospitable for human habitation. That all changed as the warming climate transformed the landscape, inviting communities to find a new home on its fertile soils. Archeologists are piecing together the stories of those early migrants, finding the region became a veritable melting pot of culture. The oldest human genomes from remains uncovered in either Britain or Ireland point to at least two different origin stories, each threading their way back to the European mainland and beyond. One fossilized individual from Gough's Cave in...
The Associated Press

Crush kills at least 146 at Halloween festivities in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 146 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s leisure district of Itaewon Saturday night. Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise further and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical condition. An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the pandemic began. The South Korean government eased COVID-19 restrictions in recent months. Itaewon, near where the former headquarters of U.S. military forces in South Korea operated before moving out of the capital in 2018, is known for its trendy bars, clubs and restaurants.
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
37K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy