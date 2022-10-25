ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Columbus VA clinic holding informational fall festival

By Cole Trahan
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FAxEa_0imGCStL00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Veterans, their family members and friends and anyone else who is interested is invited to attend the upcoming Veterans’ Health and Wellness Fall Festival at the Robert Poydasheff VA Clinic, located at 6910 River Road in Columbus, on Friday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“At the festival itself, we are going to, of course, have tables set up that display the services that are offered within the VA healthcare system, not just at this clinic or not just within the Columbus area but across our entire healthcare system,” said LaKesha Kenner, volunteer program specialist for the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), which is under the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). “Also, we’ve invited community members who may have businesses or organizations to come out and display that. And we’ve also invited veterans service officers to be on site to help veterans with disability claims, and we’ll also have Veterans Benefits Administration here to help with questions regarding claims, benefits, eligibility and things of that nature.”

There will be food trucks, music and games at the event. This event will also include a Toys for Tots drop off, a $30 Subway gift card giveaway for whomever donates the most non-perishable food items to a homeless program for veterans and a breast cancer awareness walk and celebration spearheaded by the VA women’s health program.

Costumes without full-face masks will be permitted.

Kenner said the main purpose of the festival is to introduce the Robert Poydasheff VA Clinic to the community. Though it opened in July, she said a lot of people still haven’t visited and don’t know what services it provides. Another goal of the festival is to make visitors aware of other organizations, businesses and services in the area.

Visitors are invited to meet staff and learn about Whole Health, the VA’s approach to healthcare. The VA states on its website that Whole Health centers around veterans rather than what’s wrong with them. Through the program, a veteran’s health team gets to know him or her as a person before developing a personal health plan based on his or her values, needs and goals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Relocated Burlington store celebrates grand opening in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Burlington store in Columbus Park Crossing celebrated its grand opening Friday morning. It had previously been located on Airport Thruway. The store held a ribbon cutting and presented Johnson Elementary School with a $5,000 check as part of its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Shoppers waited in line to be allowed into the store. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Food Mill’s mobile unit make stop at Columbus senior apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill in Columbus had its mobile unit out at the Waverly Terrace Senior Apartments in Columbus. Fresh fruits and vegetables were available for purchase at a discounted rate. The food is produced by local farmers and distributed through the food mill. Today’s stop was...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

New Horizons reopening Harris and Talbot County facilities

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – New Horizons Behavioral Health has announced in a press release that it is reopening its facilities in Harris and Talbot counties. It had previously closed and consolidated its operations in these counties during the pandemic to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Residents have been served through telehealth, individual case management or […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Health Department to hold drug take back event on Oct. 29

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Health Department will hold a drive-thru drug take back event on Saturday, Oct. 29, as a part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Take Back Day. Pamela Kirkland, the Public Relations and Information Coordinator for the West Central Health District appeared on News 3 Midday to speak about the event. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus city services to be closed, altered for Veterans Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In observance of Veterans Day, the local government of Columbus, Georgia will alter or suspend its services on Friday, Nov. 11, excluding emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance services. Here is what will be closed or operational on Veterans Day: Waste and recycling Waste and recyclables won’t be picked […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Modern Free and Accepted Masons host free weekend activities

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Modern Free & Accepted Masons of the World, Inc. are celebrating 105 years of existence with free festivities. Ann Porter, spokesperson for the Modern Free and Accepted Masons, joined WRBL’s Rex Castillo on News 3 Midday to discuss the activities. A religious service will be held on Friday, October 28th from […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Construction Ready program graduates 20 students, places most of them with employers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, Construction Ready, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Inc. (GoodwillSR), held a graduation ceremony for the third Construction Ready class to be held in Columbus. The 20-day construction skills training program began on Monday, Oct. 3. Scott Shelar, president and CEO of Construction Ready, said the graduation […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city came together to support Columbus parents experiencing the loss of three children. Money is being raised for the parents of the boys killed in a crash in Oklahoma last week. More than 500 donors have stepped up to support. Aisha Holt, who identified as...
COLUMBUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

SCPRD Named Agency of the Year

COLUMBUS – The Georgia Recreation and Park Association (GRPA) District 3 Banquet was held on Wednesday, October 26 at the Comer Recreation Center in Columbus, GA. At that banquet, the Sumter County Parks and Recreation Department (SCPRD) was named the 2022 Agency of the Year. This was the second time in the past four years that the agency has received this prestigious award.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Water Works invites public to town hall meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Water Works is inviting the public to its third annual town hall meeting. This meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the Columbus Public Library, located at 3000 Macon Road. During the town hall, Columbus Water Works will discuss its strategic approach to managing water […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Chambers County School District hold assemblies for Red Ribbon Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Students around the nation are familiar with sitting in various assemblies throughout the school year. This week has been no different with the kick off of Chambers County School District’s Red Ribbon Week initiative. Chambers County students participated in speaking engagements that stressed the importance of combating teen addiction.  Matt Kelley […]
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

BETTER WORK Columbus hosting job fair for MCSD parents

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – BETTER WORK Columbus will host a job fair on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for parents of children in the Muscogee County School District (MCSD). It will take place at Victory Mission at 3448 North Lumpkin Road in Columbus, according to an MCSD press release. There will be […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Community gathers to send off Columbus woman killed in wreck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of family and friends gather to say farewell to a woman killed in a car accident on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Columbus. It was standing room only at the Wynnton Road Baptist Church as 65-year-old Jennifer Gayle Durham was laid to rest. Durham...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Shooting on 31st St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on 31st Street that left one person injured and in hospital. Some neighbors even gave the unidentified victim help until police and medical assistance arrived. “The gentleman told me his name and his address. He lives off of 12th Street...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Piedmont reports an influx of pediatric flu cases in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The city of Columbus has recently seen an unusual increase in pediatric influenza cases. Rebecca Reamy, the Chief of Pediatrics at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, says the hospital has seen a significant increase in pediatric flu cases topping previous years, including 2013, which had the highest flu cases among children in […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy