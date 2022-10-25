‘Rogue’ Nurse Accused of Murdering Patients With Lethal Insulin Doses

Guido Mieth/Getty Images

A “rogue” nurse has been charged with the murders of two patients, as well as the attempted murder of another in North Carolina, the Forsyth County district attorney’s office said. Jonathan Hayes, a former nurse at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, has been charged with administering lethal doses of insulin to two different patients, killing both. A third patient survived when he did the same, each incident taking place between December 2021 and January of this year. Hayes was fired in March after the hospital discovered information that led them to believe he’d killed a patient, District Attorney Jim O’Neill said. He was arrested Tuesday on the charges, and authorities believe he acted alone. “Jonathan Hayes has forfeited the honor of being called a nurse. From this day forth, he’ll be known as a ‘defendant,’” O’Neill said.

