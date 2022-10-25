School Bus Driver, 71, Charged In Glen Rock Crash, Frightened Special Needs Kids Hospitalized

UPDATE: The 71-year-old driver of a mini school bus involved in a crash in Glen Rock that sent two frightened special needs students to the hospital caused the collision when he pulled into the path of the other vehicle, police said.

An aide and the driver of the Honda Pilot were treated at the scene by members of the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps after the crash at the confluence of Park, Highwood and Maple avenues shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The 71-year-old Paterson man who was driving the children and aide to Bergen County Special Services in Paramus in the Hackensack-based Pro-Trans School Transportation bus failed to yield at the intersection of Highwood and Maple, an independent witness told police, the chief said.

It then pulled into the path of the 2018 Pilot, which a 39-year-old Hawthorne woman was driving north on Maple Avenue, he said.

The Pilot slammed into the side of the bus, which struck a utility pole at the corner of Maple and Park, the chief said.

"Counselors from Bergen County Special Services responded to the scene to assist with the special needs children on the bus," Ackermann said. "Two of the injured children were afraid to get into an ambulance and were transported by parents and a school counselor to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment."

The school bus driver received a summons for failing to yield, Ackermann said.

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission is conducting a further investigation, as required when a school bus carrying children is involved in any collision, he said.

Citywide Towing removed both vehicles.

