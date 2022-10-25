ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Watch: Jump rope master 'Skipman' earns a second Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Filipino athlete known as "Skipman" broke his second Guinness World Record by completing 3,731 crossovers while jumping rope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45k9Fq_0imGAOXF00
PTV/YouTube

Ryan "Skipman" Alonzo, 35, whose jump rope skills previously earned him the Guinness World Record for most double-under skips in 12 hours, has now earned the record for most consecutive rope crossovers (criss cross) while skipping.

Alonzo managed 3,731 consecutive crossovers during his attempt, besting the previous record of 2,405.

Alonzo told Guinness World Records the attempt took a great deal of mental focus and he dedicated the record to friends and family members struggling with mental health issues.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the world's heaviest human being ever recorded

At the time of his death, Robert Earl Hughes weighed a whopping 1071 pounds. Robert Earl Hughes was a resident of the United States and is, to this day, the heaviest person ever recorded in history. Born in 1926, he weighed around 11lbs at birth, already about twice the weight of other babies. His early years were spent all over the USA, as his father was employed by railway companies. He consistently weighed more than other people his age. After a brief period working in a factory, Hughes joined a traveling circus where he was billed as “The World’s Fattest Man”.
Kath Lee

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Monday is the worst day of the week.

It's official: Monday is the "worst day of the week," according to Guinness World Records. If you work a typical 9 to 5, Mondays are probably your least favorite day of the week, especially after a weekend full of excitement. Sunday is a day of rest and relaxation for most people, and it can be difficult to return to work mode at the stroke of 9 a.m. the following Monday. For this reason, many people view Monday as the single most loathed day of the week.
Whiskey Riff

Elk And Bison Go Head-To-Head In An Unexpected Battle For The Ages

Well, this is not your every day encounter. Here’s two animals that just don’t usually clash. The have no real reason to…. They both eat plants, both hate wolves, and both want nothing but peace until it comes to mating… and even then, they really only battle their own kind for mating rights and to show their dominance.
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods ahead of his return: "I may switch to a yellow golf ball"

Tiger Woods has joked he may start using a yellow golf ball when he returns to action after watching his good friend Fred Couples shoot a final-round 12-under 60 to win the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour Champions earlier this month. Woods was locked to his television screen two...
stillrealtous.com

Original Plans For Sami Zayn And The Bloodline Revealed

The Bloodline has become one of the most dominant WWE factions in years and Sami Zayn has become an honorary member of the group. Zayn has been receiving a lot of praise for the work he’s done with The Bloodline, but it doesn’t sound like he was always meant to be so involved with the group.
Popculture

Tennis Champ Reveals Pregnancy

A tennis champion is about to be a new mom. Anastasija Sevastova recently went to social media to reveal her pregnancy. In the photo, Sevastova is seen on the tennis court while showing off her baby bump. And the caption, the 32-year-old tennis star wrote "Baby Bump Tennis" indicating she's still enjoying tennis while being pregnant.
Golf.com

The ‘secret’ to pure ball-first contact? It begins with these 4 swing keys

The “secret” to pure ball-striking isn’t all that complicated: The key is contacting the ball first with a descending, forward angle of attack. To do this, you must produce consistent center hits both with high clubhead speed and ball speed. Two other essentials: forward shaft lean and proper transference of body mass with correct use of ground forces.
Golf.com

4 golf-betting rules every savvy golfer should follow

The beauty of golf is that we’re mostly competing against ourselves. So say the purists. The rest of us know better. We’re mostly competing against our buddies, hoping to take them for a few bucks. It’s that simple: The game is more compelling when there’s something on the line.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
470K+
Followers
67K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy