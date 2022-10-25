Watch: Jump rope master 'Skipman' earns a second Guinness World Record

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Filipino athlete known as "Skipman" broke his second Guinness World Record by completing 3,731 crossovers while jumping rope.

PTV/YouTube

Ryan "Skipman" Alonzo, 35, whose jump rope skills previously earned him the Guinness World Record for most double-under skips in 12 hours, has now earned the record for most consecutive rope crossovers (criss cross) while skipping.

Alonzo managed 3,731 consecutive crossovers during his attempt, besting the previous record of 2,405.

Alonzo told Guinness World Records the attempt took a great deal of mental focus and he dedicated the record to friends and family members struggling with mental health issues.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com