Texas A&M dining plans to expand and help maintain an easier dining experience. The A&M dining options are to be expanded throughout the year to allow a more accessible way for students to grab and go with less wait time. These innovations are in the process and will continue to grow throughout the school year. There will be more food options on West Campus, mobile ordering and self-checkout kiosks will be at multiple locations.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO