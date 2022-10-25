Read full article on original website
5 players to look for ahead of Ole Miss
Texas A&M football is looking uncomfortable halfway through the season as they sit last in the SEC West with an overall record of 3-4, only one win in conference play. However, the Aggies are finally back home after a devastating road adventure to face a conference foe who is coming off a similar away-game defeat.
The revenge tour continues for Aggie soccer as they enter the SEC Tournament
After a 4-1 win on the road over Florida on Thursday, Oct. 27, Texas A&M soccer makes it to the SEC Tournament as the ninth seed in a 10-team tournament. “I’m just proud of the team for how we ended,” graduate defender Karlina Sample said to 12thMan.com. Texas...
Head coach G Guerrieri records 500th career win against the Gators
The Texas A&M soccer team managed to pull off another SEC win against the Florida Gators, 4-1 on Thursday, Oct. 27, marking head coach G Guerrieri’s 500th career win. A&M got on the board early with a goal from sophomore forward Maile Hayes off an assist coming from sophomore forward MaKhiya McDonald and junior defender Kate Colvin. About six and a half minutes later, sophomore defender Macy Mutula sent her second goal of the season into the back of the net for a 2-1 lead.
A&M offense readies for Rebel defense
Texas A&M football’s offensive struggles have been one of the main reasons the team finds itself 3-4 and on a three-game losing streak. Luckily for A&M, there is still time to salvage its season and build momentum for the future. Up next for the Aggies is a home matchup...
Aggie defense looks to recover against Rebels
The Texas A&M football team will be back home at Kyle Field for the first time since Week 3. The squad will take on the Ole Miss Rebels this Saturday, Oct. 29, with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. At the start of the season, A&M was a hot topic after securing...
A&M hosts Ole Miss amid mid-season slide
Forty-two days will have passed between Texas A&M’s last football game in Kyle Field against the Miami Hurricanes and the Aggies’ next home game against the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels. A month and a half is a long span to go without playing on your home field, and yet the rollercoaster ride A&M football has experienced over that span has felt like even longer.
Aggies take on Gators in final regular-season matchup
The Texas A&M soccer team’s 2022 season draws nearer to a close with its final regular-season match against the Florida Gators on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Donald R. Dizney Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Following the squad’s 3-1 win against Auburn on Oct. 14 at home, the Aggies posted 1-1...
A&M softball set for final fall exhibition at Texas State
Texas A&M softball concludes its fall exhibition slate Friday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m. against Texas State at the Bobcat Softball Stadium in San Marcos. This will be the third fall exhibition for the Aggies this year and last chance to show how they fare against competition other than themselves before the spring season. A&M defeated McClennan and Houston in its previous fall games by scores of 13-5 and 10-1, respectively.
Baseball to face Bearkats
On Sunday, Oct. 30, Texas A&M baseball will host the Sam Houston State Bearkats in an exhibition game at 1 p.m in Blue Bell Park. A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle will try to build off of last season’s Omaha, Neb, run. Schlossnagle won a regional championship, super regional championship and appeared in the semifinals in his first year in Aggieland.
A&M dining to innovate with new technology, food expansion
Texas A&M dining plans to expand and help maintain an easier dining experience. The A&M dining options are to be expanded throughout the year to allow a more accessible way for students to grab and go with less wait time. These innovations are in the process and will continue to grow throughout the school year. There will be more food options on West Campus, mobile ordering and self-checkout kiosks will be at multiple locations.
Don’t bite off more than you can chew — a simple concept lost in translation at A&M.
Every conceivable aspect of Texas A&M University is bursting at the seams. Buses: Students stand crammed shoulder-to-shoulder. A lucky minority gets a seat — the rest are herded backward and subject to blaring orders mandating all bags be set on the grimy floor to make more room. Heels meet toes and arms flail at every jolting stop.
Downtown Bryan’s Ghost Walk: Who you gonna call?
On the night of Oct. 22, Downtown Bryan looked like a ghost town. By 8:30 p.m., all the stores were long closed and a peculiar stillness held the rust and exhaust from the train tracks. A few people milled about in front of the library, with the wind softly howling through the clear sidewalk. In other words, it was the perfect setting for the Bryan Ghost Walk.
Student-run meteorology program launches 250th weather balloon
In preparation for late-night storms, the Texas A&M Department of Atmospheric Sciences launched a weather balloon Monday afternoon. Following a severe weather warning from the Storm Prediction Center, A&M’s Student Operational Upper-Air Program, or SOUP, made arrangements to launch a weather balloon before Monday night’s thunderstorm. The instrument attached to this balloon, a radiosonde, collects data necessary to help forecasters at the National Weather Service, or NWS, gain a better understanding of upper-level atmospheric conditions.
