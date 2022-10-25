Read full article on original website
Houston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
The Mystery Marfa Lights of TexasD MorenoHouston, TX
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice ShowMae A.Houston, TX
City of Houston Getting a World Class Surf ParkPool MagazineHouston, TX
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
uhcougars.com
Meyer Posts Program-Best Finish at Conference Meet
TULSA, Okla. – Senior Claire Meyer raced into the Houston record books at the American Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships on Friday at Mohawk Park, finishing 12th overall on her way to the program's first female All-Conference selection since joining the league. Meyer made history at the conference championships,...
uhcougars.com
Saint Germain Leads Women’s Golf in Battle at the Beach
SAN JOSE del CABO, BCS, Mexico – University of Houston freshman Natalie Saint Germain fired a 4-under-par 67 to lead the Cougars and tie for second following the First Round of the Battle at the Beach at Club Campestre San Jose on Friday. Starting her day off No. 10...
uhcougars.com
Volleyball Starts Second Half of Conference Play by Hosting Temple, ECU
HOUSTON – The No. 23 University of Houston volleyball team remains at home to kick of the second half of conference play with Temple and East Carolina visiting the Fertitta Center this weekend. The Cougars closed out the first half by sweeping the league, beginning its second run through conference teams with a 12-game winning streak and a 10-0 record in league play.
uhcougars.com
Volleyball Sweeps Temple to Clinch Back-to-Back 20-Win Seasons
HOUSTON – The No. 23 University of Houston volleyball team clinched its second consecutive 20-win season after its fourth sweep in the last five games with a three-set win over Temple on Friday night in the Fertitta Center. Houston (20-2, 11-0 The American) has now won its last 12...
uhcougars.com
Final American Championships Welcomes Houston
HOUSTON – The University of Houston cross country team will head to its final American Athletic Conference Championships on Friday in Tulsa, Okla., before making the jump to the Big 12 Conference July 1, 2023. MEET INFORMATION. Friday, Oct. 28. Women's 6k: 9:15 a.m. CT. Men's 8k: 10 a.m....
uhcougars.com
Women’s Golf Closes Fall Season in Battle at the Beach
This story was updated at 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, with First-Round pairings information. SAN JOSE del CABO, BCS, Mexico – Fresh off its best finish of the season, the University of Houston Women's Golf program closes out the fall campaign when it tees off at the Battle at the Beach, beginning Friday morning at Club Campestre San Jose.
uhcougars.com
Soccer to Honor Senior Class Thursday
HOUSTON – The University of Houston soccer program will play its final American Athletic Conference match at 7 p.m., Thursday against Temple for Senior Night at the Carl Lewis International Complex. The senior class will be joined by family, friends and teammates to honor their accomplishments during their time...
uhcougars.com
Cougars Blank Owls on Senior Night
HOUSTON – Forward Janna Singleton and midfielder Samantha Wiehe led the University of Houston Soccer program to a 3-0 shutout victory against Temple on Senior Night Thursday evening at the Carl Lewis International Complex. The Cougars (6-7-3, 2-4-2 American) wrapped up their season playing a dominant full 90 minutes,...
uhcougars.com
Baseball to Play Five Intersquad Scrimmages
HOUSTON – The Houston baseball team will play five intersquad games to close out its fall practice schedule from Nov. 2-6. RED vs. WHITE SCRIMMAGES. The Cougars will play their first game on Wed. Nov. 2 and will conclude with their final game on Sunday Nov. 6 at Schroeder Park. Admission to the game is free and more information will be forthcoming.
fox26houston.com
Astros skeleton game underway in Willis
WILLIS, Texas - Patty Norman started decorating her yard for her neighbors with skeletons during the pandemic in October 2020 with different skeleton scenes set-ups every week. Both her son and her husband played baseball, along with the daughter of a good friend, who helped her make the uniform pants...
texashsfootball.com
Week 9 Texas HS Football 5A Team of the Week
Baytown Lee was coming off two heavy defeats by a combined 65 points heading into its showdown against undefeated Port Arthur Memorial last Friday. With the teams trending in opposition directions, Port Arthur Memorial, the number five team in 5A Division I, was a 16-point favorite heading into the contest.
Lifelong Astros fan showcases impressive collection in East Texas BBQ restaurant
RUSK, Texas (KETK) — Russell Turner is a lifelong fan of the Houston Astros, and it shows throughout his business. “I grew up outside of Houston and we went to, I went to my first Astros game, no first Colt 45 game probably in ’63 or ’64,” said Russell Turner, owner of All Star Bar-B-Q. […]
Katy, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Houston sports bar serving Philly cheesesteaks for over 30 years
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lot of Phillies fans are on their way to Houston for the first two games of the World Series. While many people might be dying to get their hands on some Texas BBQ, others might be looking for a taste of home. CBS3 found the perfect spot. Jake's Sports Bar has been serving up Philly cheesesteaks in Houston for more than 30 years. If you were wondering, it does come with cheese whiz. The bar says they've gotten a lot of phone calls from Phillies fans so they're expecting a good turnout this weekend. Customer Rolando Flores says it's nice...
Severe weather system with possible tornadoes headed for Houston on Friday
Harris County may see severe thunderstorms with possible flooding and twisters ahead of Game One of the World Series.
Remembering the Migration of Freed Slaves on the Emancipation Trail
The Benson cabin is showing its age. Thought to be one of Galveston County’s oldest existing structures at over 170 years old, the dogtrot cabin’s wood is peeling off in places, and unruly green shrubbery is overtaking its base. Inside, a decrepit stovetop lies on the floor near a brick fireplace.
studyfinds.org
‘Significant’ sinking ground discovered in Houston suburbs
HOUSTON — A troubling analysis of thousands of local water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has revealed significant rates of subsidence — or gradual sinking — in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs. Even worse, researchers from the University of Houston say up until now these developments haven’t been covered or reported at all.
Cheer on the Astros advancing to the World Series by eating a 25-cent themed doughnut
Cheer on the Astros playing in the world series with a mouthful of orange and blue treats!
springhappenings.com
Louisiana based Rotolo’s Opens First Houston Area Location on Gosling
Spring, Texas – Rotolo’s Craft and Crust has opened their first Houston area location on Gosling in Spring. The Baton Rouge based pizzeria features a full line up of pizza, calzones, handhelds, craft beer, and more! Our crew checked out the restaurant located at 21101 Gosling Rd. The open air bar area was classy, but family friendly. The menu was far more than just pizzas. The variety pleased everyone in our family. The bar had several drink specials for the adults! The atmosphere was great, service was good, and the food was excellent. Be sure to check them out and let us know what you think.
fox26houston.com
Barstool Sports reviews Houston pizza joints, gives one business stellar reviews
Barstool Sports reviews Houston pizza joints, gives one business stellar reviews. Barstool Sports ‘El Presidente’ Dave Portnoy was in Houston last week inking some deals and chowing down on two local pizza joints. It was part of Dave’s famous "One Bite Review Series" of businesses across the country. FOX 26's Natalie Hee checked out those pizza joints to see for herself.
