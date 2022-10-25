Nebraska football fans will find out who the Huskers will play in the Big Ten and when next year later today but anyone who was hoping for some big changes from the 2022 format are likely going to be disappointed. Earlier this month, there was talk that 2023 would be the first year that the Big Ten did away with divisions. However, that’s one of the changes that appear to have been shelved for at least one more year.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO