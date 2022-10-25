Read full article on original website
Illinois vs. Nebraska schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Illinois vs. Nebraska schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 29 Time: 2:30 p.m. Central TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
GoCreighton.com
#9 Men's Basketball Opens Exhibition Season on Sunday vs. Drury
Exhibition Game #1: Drury Panthers (0-0) at #9 Creighton Bluejays (0-0) Sunday, Oct. 30 • 6:00 p.m. • Omaha, Neb. • CHI Health Center Omaha. | LIVE VIDEO ($) | FLO SPORTS INFO | LIVE AUDIO | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF) |. Creighton (0-0) takes...
Nebraska Football announces 2023 schedule
Nebraska comes out of the tunnel before a gameSteven Branscombe/Getty Images. Nebraska football announced their 2023 schedule on Twitter on Wednesday morning, as preparations are being made for the 2023 season.
Look: Wisconsin Volleyball's Message For Nebraska Goes Viral
On Wednesday night, No. 1 Nebraska squared off against No. 5 Wisconsin in a highly-anticipated volleyball match. Let's just say the Badgers were relentless all night long. The Badgers swept the Cornhuskers on Wednesday night. This was a rematch of last year's national final. Not only did Wisconsin win Wednesday's...
GoCreighton.com
Men's Soccer to Honor 12 Seniors Before Match with DePaul on Saturday
Omaha, Neb. -- Before taking the pitch on Saturday evening to battle DePaul, the Creighton men's soccer program will honor 12 players in a senior night ceremony. The Bluejays will honor Jake Ashford, Charles Auguste, Cameron Briggs, Dominic Briggs, Mitch Dobson, Diego Dutilh, Andrew Karcher, Paul Kruse, Alejandro Maillet, Luke Mitchell, Luke Waters and Callum Watson.
Nebraska Football: Big Ten 2023 schedule expected to offer few surprises
Nebraska football fans will find out who the Huskers will play in the Big Ten and when next year later today but anyone who was hoping for some big changes from the 2022 format are likely going to be disappointed. Earlier this month, there was talk that 2023 would be the first year that the Big Ten did away with divisions. However, that’s one of the changes that appear to have been shelved for at least one more year.
VOLLEYBALL: No. 1 Nebraska at No. 5 Wisconsin Tonight
The winner will hold the top spot in the Big Ten standings
GoCreighton.com
Women’s Soccer Hosts Butler For Senior Night On Thursday
Match #18: Butler Bulldogs (7-7-3, 4-3-2 BE) at Creighton Bluejays (8-3-6, 4-3-2 BE) Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 • 6:30 p.m. | Omaha, Neb. | Morrison Stadium | Senior Day. VIDEO | FloSports Info | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF) For the second time in three seasons, Creighton (8-3-6,...
GoCreighton.com
Women’s Soccer Battles To 1-1 Draw Against Butler
OMAHA, Neb. –The Creighton women's soccer team used an equalizing goal in the 53rd minute from senior Aida Kardovic to earn a 1-1 draw against Butler on Thursday, Oct. 27 inside Morrison Stadium. The draw moved the Bluejays into a three-way tie for third with St. John's and Butler,...
GoCreighton.com
Bluejays WBB Opens Exhibition Season with 91-34 Win
Omaha, Neb. -- The 21st-ranked Creighton women's basketball team delivered an impressive 91-34 win over Missouri Western in the exhibition opener for both teams on Wednesday, October 26. Juniors Morgan Maly and Lauren Jensen combined to lead Creighton with 40 points in the win. Creighton held a 23-9 lead after...
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
wearemillardsouth.com
New Football Coach Brings Wisdom
With a dad for a coach and a mom for an educator, new head football coach Ty Wisdom always knew he wanted to be a coach, but his path to where he is now wasn’t what he dreamt up as a little kid. After graduating from Lexington High School,...
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
earnthenecklace.com
Clay Ostarly Leaving Gray Television: Where Is the Omaha Meteorologist Going?
After meteorologist Clay Ostarly announced on social media that he would reveal some big news at the month’s end, his viewers eagerly awaited the announcement. And now the Omaha meteorologist has announced he is leaving Gray Television for an exciting career opportunity. His regular viewers naturally want to know where the chief meteorologist is going and if the new opportunity will also take him away from Omaha. Find out what Clay Ostarly said about leaving Gray Television and where he is now.
KETV.com
25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm
OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
Sioux City Journal
Minimum wage hike would mean pay increases for thousands of Nebraska government workers
There's disagreement over whether gradually raising Nebraska's minimum wage from its current $9 an hour to $15 an hour is a good thing. Initiative 433, which is on the Nov. 8 ballot, would bump up the minimum wage to $10.50 an hour next year, and it would increase by $1.50 an hour annually until reaching $15 an hour in 2026, after which it would be subject to an annual cost-of-living adjustment.
WOWT
Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning. Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning. The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Omaha to Mount Rushmore
The road trip from Omaha to Mount Rushmore is for travelers seeking the unexpected. This Midwest adventure is rich with wildlife spotting opportunities and stunning hikes, making it the journey towards the iconic towering sculpture that is Mount Rushmore. The 560-mile road trip from Omaha to Mount Rushmore takes about...
