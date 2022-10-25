Read full article on original website
Four Aztecs Earn All-Conference Honors
SAN DIEGO – San Diego State women's soccer players Denise Castro, Emma Gaines-Ramos, Grace Goins, and Kiera Utush garnered All-Mountain West honors on Sunday afternoon. Castro and Gaines-Ramos earned first-team honors, while Utush earned a second-team selection, and Goins was named to the newcomers team. The awards are based...
Aztecs Competing in Hurricane Invitational
SAN DIEGO – The Aztec golf team is back in action on Monday when they compete in the University of Miami's Hurricane Invitational at the Biltmore Golf Course. This will be SDSU's final tournament of the fall season. The 12-team field features five schools ranked in GolfStat's top 50:...
Aztecs Ranked 22nd in Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll
NORMAN, Okla. – The San Diego State men's golf team is ranked 22nd in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll, which was released Friday afternoon. The Aztecs ended their fall campaign on Oct. 11 with a runner-up finish at the 12-team Wolf Pack Intercollegiate. SDSU also won the 19-team William H. Tucker Invitational (Sept. 23-24) and finished eighth of 18 in a loaded Maui Jim Intercollegiate (Sept. 9-11).
Aztec Cross Country Place 10th at MW Championships
LARAMIE, Wyo. – San Diego State cross country finished 10th at the 2022 Mountain West Championships on Friday morning at the Jacoby Golf Course. Zala Sekavcnik crossed the tape first for the Aztecs, leading the pack with a time of 24:51.3. SDSU embarked on their first post-season race in...
Aztecs Drop Four-Set Decision at Colorado State
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Despite Heipua Tautua'a's second straight double-double, the visiting San Diego State volleyball team fell short to Colorado State in four sets (25-21, 23-25, 20-25, 18-25) on Thursday in a Mountain West match at Moby Arena. The teams were evenly matched on the stat sheet, with...
Water Polo Adds Randy Galza as Assistant Coach
SAN DIEGO – Randy Galza, who has coached water polo from club all the way up to the collegiate Division I level, has been named an assistant coach with the San Diego State water polo program, interim head water polo coach Dana Ochsner announced on Friday. "I am very...
