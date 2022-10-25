ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special constable Penny Lancaster proudly poses at her passing out parade with City of London Police - where she's joined by supportive husband Rod Stewart

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Penny Lancaster proudly posed at her passing out parade with the City of London Police on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old former model is a special police constable for the service and was supported by her rocker husband Rod Stewart, 77, at the ceremony.

Penny completed her training in April 2021 after beginning volunteering with the force after appearing in the Channel 4 show Famous And Fighting Crime, in which celebrities swapped their day jobs with those of emergency service professionals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUG3Q_0imG8pO700
Achievement: Special constable Penny Lancaster proudly posed at her passing out parade with the City of London Police on Tuesday

In the snaps shared on Twitter Penny looked incredibly smart in a black jacket, police hat and tie, while other images showed her marching in the parade.

Care Of Police Survivors (COPS) shared an image of Penny with her certificate and wrote: 'Congratulations to COPS Patron Penny Lancaster with her passing out certificate.'

In another snap she posed with COPS Trustee Chief Superintendent Rob Atkin who beamed for the camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iAoln_0imG8pO700
Proud: The 51-year-old former model is now a special police constable for the service and posed with COPS Trustee Chief Superintendent Rob Atkin who beamed for the camera in one snap

A separate vide on social media showed Penny greeting Rod with a hug after the ceremony which was attended by friends and family.

In November last year, Sir Rod spoke about her policing on The Graham Norton Show, saying: 'She trained for eight months, and she loves it. I backed her all the way.

'She says she loves giving something back, but more importantly she wants to protect the city she loves.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNapy_0imG8pO700
Big day: In the snaps shared on Twitter Penny looked incredibly smart in a black jacket, police hat and tie, while other images showed her marching in the parade (Rod is circled hugging her after the ceremony)

It comes after last month Penny served at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at RAF Northolt.

The wife of Rod was spotted in front of the Queen's coffin as Her Majesty was driven to Buckingham Palace.

Speaking to the PA new agency afterwards, Penny said: 'I think it's (the same reason) why every officer wanted to be here today, because we swore an oath to the Queen to serve in the office of constable.

'This is the biggest honour of all, to be able to serve today on Her Majesty the Queen's funeral.

'We were in uniform by 0500 this morning and we don't know what time we will be working until. We just want to make sure that all the crowds get home safely.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0erUur_0imG8pO700
Career: Care Of Police Survivors (COPS) shared an image of Penny with her certificate and wrote: 'Congratulations to COPS Patron Penny Lancaster with her passing out certificate'

Penny added: 'Today has been quite a long shift, but I wouldn't have missed it for the world.'

The monarch arrived at the RAF base, after flying from Edinburgh, and crowds gathered to pay their respects as she made her journey to the Palace.

Police were on the scene to marshal crowds, among them, Penny, in her role as a special constable.

Lancaster applied to become a special constable after taking part in reality TV programme Famous and Fighting Crime where she joined officers on the beat.

During filming, she was at one point confronted by a drug dealer who threatened to stab her.

The mother-of-two, who married Sir Rod in 2007, said the experience inspired her to become a police officer.

Speaking about her role on BBC One's Crimewatch Live, she said: 'It's roughly about 200 hours a year which equates for myself to one duty a week in the City of London Square Mile including bridges there.

'It's predominantly foot patrol but I also get the opportunity to try other areas of policing out like working in vehicles, working with the sniffer dogs and operations like the London Marathon, the Lord Mayor's Show and coming up the Jubilee.

'I think being a mum and having the patience and the empathy to deal with teenagers in particular helps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nf24O_0imG8pO700
Passion: Penny completed her training in April 2021 after beginning volunteering with the force after appearing in the Channel 4 show Famous And Fighting Crime
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kVY1g_0imG8pO700
Important: Penny is seen working as a police officer outside RAF Northolt, before arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth III after her death last month

'A lot of the time you think policing and you think crime but you're dealing with victims.'

Lancaster said Sir Rod, 77, is supportive of her although he does worry about the dangers involved.

She added: 'He's always supportive in whatever I like to venture into and with this in particular he realised the amount of enthusiasm and joy and reward I got from it.

'Of course, he worries about the natural risks involved but with the support I've got around me, and letting him know when I'm back at the station and safe to head home, he's able to go back to sleep.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEqds_0imG8pO700
Close: Penny has previously said Sir Rod is supportive of her although he does worry about the dangers involved (pictured earlier this year)

