ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Chicago, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Man charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old woman

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly gunning down a 25-year-old woman on the city's South Side. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of West 82nd Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, 45-year-old Eugene Arnold III was arrested on Wednesday after he fatally shot...
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

Police identify man shot during attempted robbery in LaPorte

Indiana AG Rokita warning of fentanyl disguised as candy ahead of Halloween. Fentanyl is an opioid that is about 50 times more potent than heroin and about 100 times more potent than morphine, meaning even consuming the smallest amount of fentanyl could be deadly. Edwardsburg Public Schools share improved millage...
LA PORTE, IN
NBC Chicago

Jury Convicts Gary Man in Bank Robbery Where Guard Was Slain

A federal jury has convicted a Gary man of armed robbery and a weapons charge in the slaying of a bank security guard last year, prosecutors said Thursday. The jury found Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, guilty of armed robbery and using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during the June 11, 2021, robbery at First Midwest Bank in Gary, prosecutors said.
GARY, IN
abc57.com

Motorcyclist arrested after allegedly fleeing police

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- A motorcyclist was arrested after allegedly fleeing from a police early Tuesday morning, according to Michigan City Police. Around 3:30 a.m., an officer spotted a motorcycle traveling west on E. 10th Street without a license plate. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle,...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

One dead after burglary at home in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a burglary early Thursday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies were called just after 3:30 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of E. State Road 4 regarding a burglary in progress. Moments after they arrived, a gunshot was heard...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Police release surveillance images of suspect in shooting that killed Greyhound Bus employee

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police Thursday evening released surveillance video of a suspect in the shooting that killed a Greyhound Bus employee outside the company's West Loop station this week.The worker had just stepped out of his car at the bus station at 630 W. Harrison St. when a gunman came up and shot him multiple times, police said. The gunman had come on a bus from Minneapolis and had waited for the victim to arrive, police said.Police said the gunman was wearing a baseball cap, a blue surgical mask, a gray hooded jacket, blue athletic pants with two white stripes down the leg, and blue Croc-style shoes at the time of the shooting. After the shooting, he changed into a black Reebok hooded sweat shirt and a black mask, and was seen pulling a blue suitcase.The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim as 30-year-old Duwon Gaddis, of Palos Hills.Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives Leavitt and Taglieri, at (312) 744-8261, or to submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot in head lying on street on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was found on a street in Little Village with a gunshot wound to the head early Saturday morning. Chicago police say the victim was found in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street around 2:41 a.m. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in connection to fatal Scottsdale shooting

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old Chicago woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Scottsdale over the weekend. Police say Alexes Hernandez is charged with obstruction of justice and destroying evidence in connection to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in the 4600 block of West 87th Street on Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
WGN News

Man shoots woman, self in North Side apartment building

CHICAGO — A woman was shot by a man in the hall of a residential building in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood Wednesday night. The man was also found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police say. Police officials responded to shots fired at the 1000 block of North LaSalle Avenue around […]
CHICAGO, IL
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 28, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct 28, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Daniel Richardson is wanted for Parole Violation for the original charge of Rape. Michael Williams is wanted for Violation of a...
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

La Porte man convicted of drug, gun charges

A jury found a La Porte man guilty on drug and gun charges in federal court, according to the US Attorneys Office. Donta Bridges, 38, was found guilty of two counts of distributing heroin; possessing with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine; an attempted distribution of heroin; and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
LA PORTE, IN
fox32chicago.com

5 arrested after large fight breaks out near Chicago high school

CHICAGO - Chicago police responded to a large fight Friday afternoon that occurred outside a nearby South Side high school. Police say the fight broke out around 3:34 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Normal Avenue near Englewood STEM High School. As officers attempted to break up the fight,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy