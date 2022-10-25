Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
You can help the Shedd Aquarium name this rescued sea otterJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Related
Man charged with first-degree murder in death of 66-year-old liquor store owner
CHICAGO — A man has charged with first-degree murder in the death of a liquor store owner, 10 days after police released surveillance video of the suspect. Police said Sean Dunnavant , 53, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of murder and one felony count of attempted armed robbery. […]
Man charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old woman
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly gunning down a 25-year-old woman on the city's South Side. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of West 82nd Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, 45-year-old Eugene Arnold III was arrested on Wednesday after he fatally shot...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Gunmen get out of vehicle and open fire on another driver, killing him
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday morning on Chicago's South Side. Around 11:34 a.m., police say the male victim was driving in the 10900 block of South Halsted Avenue when another vehicle approached. An unknown number of offenders got out of the vehicle and fired shots...
Man found guilty after killing of retired Cook County deputy at Gary bank
GARY, Ind. — A man accused of killing a retired Cook County deputy working as a bank security guard last summer was found guilty on Thursday. Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, of Gary, was taken into custody last summer in Atlanta following a police chase. Richard Castellana, who was working as a security guard at First Midwest […]
fox32chicago.com
3 suspects at large following early morning car chase on I-57: state police
CHICAGO - Three suspects fled police on foot following a car chase on northbound I-57 Saturday morning. State police say troopers were pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection to a carjacking in Homewood. Around 4:49 a.m., troopers followed the car on I-57 then into the 16000 block of South Ashland...
WNDU
Police identify man shot during attempted robbery in LaPorte
Indiana AG Rokita warning of fentanyl disguised as candy ahead of Halloween. Fentanyl is an opioid that is about 50 times more potent than heroin and about 100 times more potent than morphine, meaning even consuming the smallest amount of fentanyl could be deadly. Edwardsburg Public Schools share improved millage...
Jury Convicts Gary Man in Bank Robbery Where Guard Was Slain
A federal jury has convicted a Gary man of armed robbery and a weapons charge in the slaying of a bank security guard last year, prosecutors said Thursday. The jury found Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, guilty of armed robbery and using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during the June 11, 2021, robbery at First Midwest Bank in Gary, prosecutors said.
‘Dangerous situation’: Auto shop owner fights off attempted armed robber
CHICAGO — The owner of an auto detail shop in Portage Park is still a bit shaken up after he fought off an attempted armed robbery suspect earlier this month. Owner James Suh was behind the counter of Car Care Auto Spa, located at Cicero and Patterson, on Oct. 12. Just after 7 p.m., a […]
Man killed after shot in the back in Rogers Park shooting, Chicago police say
The victim driving in Rogers Park when someone in a black Jeep driving southbound fired shots from the vehicle, striking the man in the back, Chicago police said.
Veteran CPD officer charged with battery, official misconduct for Taser incident
A veteran Chicago police officer is charged with battery and official misconduct for an incident involving a Taser.
abc57.com
Motorcyclist arrested after allegedly fleeing police
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- A motorcyclist was arrested after allegedly fleeing from a police early Tuesday morning, according to Michigan City Police. Around 3:30 a.m., an officer spotted a motorcycle traveling west on E. 10th Street without a license plate. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle,...
WNDU
One dead after burglary at home in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a burglary early Thursday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies were called just after 3:30 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of E. State Road 4 regarding a burglary in progress. Moments after they arrived, a gunshot was heard...
Police release surveillance images of suspect in shooting that killed Greyhound Bus employee
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police Thursday evening released surveillance video of a suspect in the shooting that killed a Greyhound Bus employee outside the company's West Loop station this week.The worker had just stepped out of his car at the bus station at 630 W. Harrison St. when a gunman came up and shot him multiple times, police said. The gunman had come on a bus from Minneapolis and had waited for the victim to arrive, police said.Police said the gunman was wearing a baseball cap, a blue surgical mask, a gray hooded jacket, blue athletic pants with two white stripes down the leg, and blue Croc-style shoes at the time of the shooting. After the shooting, he changed into a black Reebok hooded sweat shirt and a black mask, and was seen pulling a blue suitcase.The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim as 30-year-old Duwon Gaddis, of Palos Hills.Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives Leavitt and Taglieri, at (312) 744-8261, or to submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com.
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot in head lying on street on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was found on a street in Little Village with a gunshot wound to the head early Saturday morning. Chicago police say the victim was found in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street around 2:41 a.m. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in connection to fatal Scottsdale shooting
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old Chicago woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Scottsdale over the weekend. Police say Alexes Hernandez is charged with obstruction of justice and destroying evidence in connection to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in the 4600 block of West 87th Street on Sunday.
16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
Man shoots woman, self in North Side apartment building
CHICAGO — A woman was shot by a man in the hall of a residential building in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood Wednesday night. The man was also found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police say. Police officials responded to shots fired at the 1000 block of North LaSalle Avenue around […]
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 28, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct 28, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Daniel Richardson is wanted for Parole Violation for the original charge of Rape. Michael Williams is wanted for Violation of a...
abc57.com
La Porte man convicted of drug, gun charges
A jury found a La Porte man guilty on drug and gun charges in federal court, according to the US Attorneys Office. Donta Bridges, 38, was found guilty of two counts of distributing heroin; possessing with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine; an attempted distribution of heroin; and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
fox32chicago.com
5 arrested after large fight breaks out near Chicago high school
CHICAGO - Chicago police responded to a large fight Friday afternoon that occurred outside a nearby South Side high school. Police say the fight broke out around 3:34 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Normal Avenue near Englewood STEM High School. As officers attempted to break up the fight,...
Comments / 0