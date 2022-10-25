ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munising, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Boyfriend allegedly stabs woman multiple times

NEWBERRY, MI – A 36-year-old woman is in the hospital after her boyfriend allegedly stabbed her multiple times over the weekend, authorities said. Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, troopers from the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post responded to a reported assault in Newberry in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, WLUC reports.
NEWBERRY, MI
WLUC

Human remains investigation continues in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - The investigation to identify the human remains found in Florence County continues. The Wisconsin Attorney General’s office is asking anyone with information to come forward. Investigators will not say where a hunter discovered human skeletal remains in Florence County Friday. They are only describing...
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
WLUC

Human remains discovered in Florence County, Wisconsin

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating human skeletal remains discovered in Florence County, Wisconsin. According to a press release from the DOJ, on Friday, Oct. 28, a hunter came across human skeletal remains in a rural wooded area...
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in northern Wisconsin

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation after a hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County. According to the DOJ, the human remains were found on the morning of October 28. The release states that on Friday morning, a hunter...
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
wnmufm.org

Accident hinders traffic in Chocolay Township

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, MI— Traffic on US-41 in Chocolay Township was delayed for an hour Monday, following a two-vehicle crash. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 6:40 a.m. to the highway near Silver Creek Road. They say a northbound vehicle driven by a 16-year-old Marquette County resident failed to stop at a red light and hit a vehicle that was turning southbound from Corning Road.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

Marquette man found in possession of stolen motorcycle

MARQUETTE, MI— A Marquette man is jailed after officers discovered he had a stolen motorcycle. Wednesday around 8:40 p.m., Marquette Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Longyear Avenue on a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, they encountered 32-year-old Gerry Fisk III. When officers learned he had outstanding warrants, Fisk ran, but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.
MARQUETTE, MI
wnmufm.org

Dickinson County accident claims three lives

WAUCEDAH TOWNSHIP, MI— The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a fatal crash in Waucedah Township Sunday. Deputies say it happened around 3:05 p.m. on Foster City Road near Burgeois Farm Road. A northbound Ford Taurus crossed into the southbound lane and struck a Buick Rendezvous. The driver of the Rendezvous braked, but couldn’t avoid the crash.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Gwinn club commemorates snowmobiles on unique day

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was “Snowmobile Day” and a Marquette County club is celebrating the day with various activities. This the first time the Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club are participating for the special day. Vintage snowmobiles and a large groomer from the Michigan DNR were on display.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette parking ban to take effect

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Parking is about to look a little different in the City of Marquette. A winter parking ban will go into effect on Nov. 1. Cars will not be allowed to park on any city streets between 1 and 6 a.m. This allows the Department of Public Works to clear the roads when it snows.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Ishpeming Public Schools installs new floor in old gym

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. high school is in the process of renovating its gym. Ishpeming Public Schools’ original (or “old”) gym has had the same floor since it was built in the early 1900s. This summer, the school installed a new floor with the help of Robbins Flooring, an Ishpeming company.
WLUC

More than 1,000 trick-or-treaters storm Turner Rd. in Kingsford

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Things looked a little spooky in Kingsford this Halloween. The street to be on was Turner Road, where more than 1,000 trick-or-treaters showed up in costumes to collect candy. TV characters, superheroes, and even Darth Vader were in attendance. There was also a 1,500-pound jack-o-lantern and a haunted castle.
KINGSFORD, MI
WLUC

Tacomo Dog Training holds puppy trick-or-treat event

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Dogs in Marquette Township sported their Halloween costumes a day early for a puppy trick-or-treating event. Tacomo Dog Training in Marquette held its first-ever doggy trick-or-treat. Dogs were able to come in with a costume and even take a picture at a Harry Potter-themed photobooth.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Chocolay Lions Club hosts Halloween party

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Trick-or-treating and Halloween gatherings were on full display across Marquette County on Monday. At Cherry Creek Elementary School in Chocolay Township, the Chocolay Lions Club held a party. It was the club’s 37th annual Halloween party and the first in-person since 2019. Kids and...
WLUC

Lakeview Elementary hosts Halloween parade

CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee elementary schoolers showed off their costumes in a parade this Halloween. Lakeview Elementary students showed up to school in their costumes Monday. Parents and spectators watched as kids paraded dressed as superheroes, police officers, animals, and TV characters. Lakeview’s principal, Heather Holman, says...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Dickinson County elementary schools celebrate Halloween

IRON MOUNTAIN & KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - When you go trick-or-treating, you typically try and find the house giving away the full-size candy bars. 4th graders at Woodland Elementary, however, spent the afternoon trick-or-treating at a nearby senior living home. “To have them see the kids and enjoy them. One...
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

UP Health System - Bell Express Care Clinic moves to new space

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP Health System - Bell Express Care Clinic has a new space at the hospital. The clinic opened just last week. Regional Director of Physician Practices Michelle Palomaki explains how it serves clients better. “We can provide a lot of services in our express care...
ISHPEMING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy