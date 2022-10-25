Read full article on original website
Boyfriend allegedly stabs woman multiple times
NEWBERRY, MI – A 36-year-old woman is in the hospital after her boyfriend allegedly stabbed her multiple times over the weekend, authorities said. Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, troopers from the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post responded to a reported assault in Newberry in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, WLUC reports.
WLUC
Human remains investigation continues in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - The investigation to identify the human remains found in Florence County continues. The Wisconsin Attorney General’s office is asking anyone with information to come forward. Investigators will not say where a hunter discovered human skeletal remains in Florence County Friday. They are only describing...
WLUC
Week 2 of Jason Sadowski’s murder trial begins with police chief testimony
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday began week two of Jason Sadowski’s murder trial in Munising. He was charged with killing his roommate three years ago. Munising Police Chief John Nelson took the stand to start the trial. Nelson testified about the police body cam video the court reviewed on Friday.
WLUC
Human remains discovered in Florence County, Wisconsin
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating human skeletal remains discovered in Florence County, Wisconsin. According to a press release from the DOJ, on Friday, Oct. 28, a hunter came across human skeletal remains in a rural wooded area...
wearegreenbay.com
Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in northern Wisconsin
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation after a hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County. According to the DOJ, the human remains were found on the morning of October 28. The release states that on Friday morning, a hunter...
wnmufm.org
Accident hinders traffic in Chocolay Township
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, MI— Traffic on US-41 in Chocolay Township was delayed for an hour Monday, following a two-vehicle crash. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 6:40 a.m. to the highway near Silver Creek Road. They say a northbound vehicle driven by a 16-year-old Marquette County resident failed to stop at a red light and hit a vehicle that was turning southbound from Corning Road.
wnmufm.org
Marquette man found in possession of stolen motorcycle
MARQUETTE, MI— A Marquette man is jailed after officers discovered he had a stolen motorcycle. Wednesday around 8:40 p.m., Marquette Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Longyear Avenue on a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, they encountered 32-year-old Gerry Fisk III. When officers learned he had outstanding warrants, Fisk ran, but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.
wnmufm.org
Dickinson County accident claims three lives
WAUCEDAH TOWNSHIP, MI— The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a fatal crash in Waucedah Township Sunday. Deputies say it happened around 3:05 p.m. on Foster City Road near Burgeois Farm Road. A northbound Ford Taurus crossed into the southbound lane and struck a Buick Rendezvous. The driver of the Rendezvous braked, but couldn’t avoid the crash.
WLUC
Gwinn club commemorates snowmobiles on unique day
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was “Snowmobile Day” and a Marquette County club is celebrating the day with various activities. This the first time the Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club are participating for the special day. Vintage snowmobiles and a large groomer from the Michigan DNR were on display.
WLUC
Marquette parking ban to take effect
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Parking is about to look a little different in the City of Marquette. A winter parking ban will go into effect on Nov. 1. Cars will not be allowed to park on any city streets between 1 and 6 a.m. This allows the Department of Public Works to clear the roads when it snows.
WLUC
Ishpeming Public Schools installs new floor in old gym
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. high school is in the process of renovating its gym. Ishpeming Public Schools’ original (or “old”) gym has had the same floor since it was built in the early 1900s. This summer, the school installed a new floor with the help of Robbins Flooring, an Ishpeming company.
WLUC
Manistique earns major awards in Mid Peninsula Conference Volleyball voting
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - MPC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL 2022 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS. Player of the year: Emma Jones, Manistique Setter Junior.
WLUC
More than 1,000 trick-or-treaters storm Turner Rd. in Kingsford
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Things looked a little spooky in Kingsford this Halloween. The street to be on was Turner Road, where more than 1,000 trick-or-treaters showed up in costumes to collect candy. TV characters, superheroes, and even Darth Vader were in attendance. There was also a 1,500-pound jack-o-lantern and a haunted castle.
UPMATTERS
Trick-or-Treaters take to one of Marquette’s most popular neighborhoods
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) -It’s Halloween 2022 and unlike years past the kids didn’t have to wear their snowsuits over their costume. Local 3 camped out on East Ridge Street in Marquette, and waited for the flood of kids to arrive. Acacia was grateful for the generosity of others.
WLUC
Tacomo Dog Training holds puppy trick-or-treat event
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Dogs in Marquette Township sported their Halloween costumes a day early for a puppy trick-or-treating event. Tacomo Dog Training in Marquette held its first-ever doggy trick-or-treat. Dogs were able to come in with a costume and even take a picture at a Harry Potter-themed photobooth.
WLUC
Chocolay Lions Club hosts Halloween party
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Trick-or-treating and Halloween gatherings were on full display across Marquette County on Monday. At Cherry Creek Elementary School in Chocolay Township, the Chocolay Lions Club held a party. It was the club’s 37th annual Halloween party and the first in-person since 2019. Kids and...
WLUC
Lakeview Elementary hosts Halloween parade
CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee elementary schoolers showed off their costumes in a parade this Halloween. Lakeview Elementary students showed up to school in their costumes Monday. Parents and spectators watched as kids paraded dressed as superheroes, police officers, animals, and TV characters. Lakeview’s principal, Heather Holman, says...
WLUC
Dickinson County elementary schools celebrate Halloween
IRON MOUNTAIN & KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - When you go trick-or-treating, you typically try and find the house giving away the full-size candy bars. 4th graders at Woodland Elementary, however, spent the afternoon trick-or-treating at a nearby senior living home. “To have them see the kids and enjoy them. One...
WLUC
UP Health System - Bell Express Care Clinic moves to new space
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP Health System - Bell Express Care Clinic has a new space at the hospital. The clinic opened just last week. Regional Director of Physician Practices Michelle Palomaki explains how it serves clients better. “We can provide a lot of services in our express care...
Man dies in freak kayak accident while driving in the Upper Peninsula
A 31-year-old man was killed while driving on an Upper Peninsula highway after a kayak rack slipped from the roof of another vehicle and came crashing through his windshield.
