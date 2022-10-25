ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Ironside556
3d ago

More housing that the average worker can't afford. I'm sure a good chunk of it will be allocated for students, the rest will be government leeches because wages around here don't pay enough for rent asking prices.

wxhc.com

Meldrim’s Paint in Cortland Looks to Build New Store

During the Town of Cortlandville’s Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, October 25th, a well known Cortland business presented plans for a site plan approval to the board. Meldrim’s Paint, located at 3975 Route 281, Cortland, looks to build a brand new 6,000 SF retail store and associated parking on an existing partially developed 1.75 acre land behind the current Meldrim’s paint building. Plans for what would be for the current building were not specified.
CORTLAND, NY
dailycoffeenews.com

In Binghamton, Beer Tree Owners Branch Out with Batch Coffee

The family behind Binghamton, New York, craft brewery Beer Tree Brew is bringing forth beans and brews through a new company called Batch Coffee. Approximately half of Batch’s new 4,000-square-foot home base is dedicated to the company’s roasting operation, made possible through a bright white Diedrich Roasters DR-25 machine. The remaining half of the space is split evenly between a colorful retail cafe and a full kitchen.
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Developers hope to heighten proposed Ithaca apartment building

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A proposed apartment building in Ithaca could be getting taller. The project on East State Street is set to have six floors, but planners hope to add a seventh floor on the western wing. The addition would create 45 more apartments. Developer Jeff Githens says...
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

The Ithaca McDonald’s: Busiest Location in the State?

It’s no secret that the Ithaca McDonald’s is busy. I can comfortably say that I have consistently waited for over 20 minutes in the drive-through line most times I’ve gone (excluding the midnight snack runs). In fact, the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through is regarded by locals as one of the busiest drive-throughs in the state. As a frequent patron of the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through myself, I needed to find out a bit more about what makes our McDonald’s drive-through different.
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Boris the Skeleton, the Endicott Holiday Decoration With a Cause

If you've driven around Endicott, you're probably familiar with Boris, the 12-foot-tall skeleton. But you might not know that Boris is always raising money for good causes. Scott Varcadipane and Samantha Dalla-verde, the people behind the charitable skeleton, have been putting Boris up since September of 2020, along with another 12-foot skeleton friend, Gladys. Every year since, local residents have stopped by the home to marvel at the massive decorations and take pictures in front of their cauldron.
ENDICOTT, NY
whcuradio.com

Board of Health penalizes smoke shop in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca smoke shop has received heavy fines. The Tompkins County Board of Health has fined Dream Vape and Smoke nearly $75,000. Officials say the store sold illegal vape products, including a sale to a person under 21. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says she’s “extremely...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police Offering Cheap Vehicles to Residents via Auction Website

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira Police Department is again using the online auction site, Auctions International, to offer vehicles to residents. According to EPD, the current auction went live Wednesday and will run through November 9th. EPD says there are currently 17 vehicles available. All vehicles are sold with...
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Police: Avoid area of Tompkins County Library and Cayuga St. garage

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early morning police activity in Ithaca, and the public is being asked to stay away. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before five o’clock this morning advising drivers and passersby to avoid the area of Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

In Lansing, a project doesn’t look so Dandy

LANSING, N.Y.—Plans for a Dandy Mini-Mart at a prominent corner in the town of Lansing has resulted in a not-so-dandy response from worried neighbors. As first reported when news of the proposal broke back in January 2021, the Dandy Mini-Mart chain operates several dozen stores across the Twin Tiers, and wishes to add one more in Lansing, at the southwest corner of the intersection of East Shore Drive and NY 34B/Ridge Road, across the road from the Rogues’ Harbor Inn. At the time it was first submitted to the town of Lansing, the project called for an 8,400 square-foot with two gasoline fuel islands and one diesel fuel island.
LANSING, NY
