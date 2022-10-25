Read full article on original website
Ironside556
3d ago
More housing that the average worker can't afford. I'm sure a good chunk of it will be allocated for students, the rest will be government leeches because wages around here don't pay enough for rent asking prices.
A look at the Dick’s Warehouse Store grand opening
One of our area's claim to fame is Dick's Sporting Goods, and to continue its support of its hometown, Dick's has opened a new facility in Vestal.
wxhc.com
Meldrim’s Paint in Cortland Looks to Build New Store
During the Town of Cortlandville’s Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, October 25th, a well known Cortland business presented plans for a site plan approval to the board. Meldrim’s Paint, located at 3975 Route 281, Cortland, looks to build a brand new 6,000 SF retail store and associated parking on an existing partially developed 1.75 acre land behind the current Meldrim’s paint building. Plans for what would be for the current building were not specified.
Owego Craft Brewery Prepares to Go Out of Business
The FarmHouse Brewery, a Tioga County beer producer that used hops grown in New York state, is about to close its doors. Marty Mattrazzo, who opened the business in Owego just over eight years ago, announced the decision to cease operations in an online post. In a message to customers,...
dailycoffeenews.com
In Binghamton, Beer Tree Owners Branch Out with Batch Coffee
The family behind Binghamton, New York, craft brewery Beer Tree Brew is bringing forth beans and brews through a new company called Batch Coffee. Approximately half of Batch’s new 4,000-square-foot home base is dedicated to the company’s roasting operation, made possible through a bright white Diedrich Roasters DR-25 machine. The remaining half of the space is split evenly between a colorful retail cafe and a full kitchen.
Flights to NYC will soon be offered out of the Greater Binghamton Airport
Today, officials announced that Delta will be expanding its service out the Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM).
NewsChannel 36
Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
Old Endwell Mister Donut Building Torn Down for Expansion Project
Demolition crews have removed a structure that was home to a popular Endwell donut shop a few decades ago. The building at 2713 East Main Street housed a Mister Donut operation during the 1970s and 1980s. Most recently, First General of Southern New York used the site for its offices.
whcuradio.com
Developers hope to heighten proposed Ithaca apartment building
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A proposed apartment building in Ithaca could be getting taller. The project on East State Street is set to have six floors, but planners hope to add a seventh floor on the western wing. The addition would create 45 more apartments. Developer Jeff Githens says...
Cornell Daily Sun
The Ithaca McDonald’s: Busiest Location in the State?
It’s no secret that the Ithaca McDonald’s is busy. I can comfortably say that I have consistently waited for over 20 minutes in the drive-through line most times I’ve gone (excluding the midnight snack runs). In fact, the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through is regarded by locals as one of the busiest drive-throughs in the state. As a frequent patron of the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through myself, I needed to find out a bit more about what makes our McDonald’s drive-through different.
Remember This Johnson City Hot Spot?…This Is How It Looks Now
Do you reminisce from time to time? Well, I do. It's not that I live in the past, sometimes I like to think back about places I enjoyed visiting. Some examples include local nightclubs long gone like Popeyes, The Woods, Eclipse, and Magic City. Places we used to shop for...
Boris the Skeleton, the Endicott Holiday Decoration With a Cause
If you've driven around Endicott, you're probably familiar with Boris, the 12-foot-tall skeleton. But you might not know that Boris is always raising money for good causes. Scott Varcadipane and Samantha Dalla-verde, the people behind the charitable skeleton, have been putting Boris up since September of 2020, along with another 12-foot skeleton friend, Gladys. Every year since, local residents have stopped by the home to marvel at the massive decorations and take pictures in front of their cauldron.
whcuradio.com
Board of Health penalizes smoke shop in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca smoke shop has received heavy fines. The Tompkins County Board of Health has fined Dream Vape and Smoke nearly $75,000. Officials say the store sold illegal vape products, including a sale to a person under 21. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says she’s “extremely...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Offering Cheap Vehicles to Residents via Auction Website
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira Police Department is again using the online auction site, Auctions International, to offer vehicles to residents. According to EPD, the current auction went live Wednesday and will run through November 9th. EPD says there are currently 17 vehicles available. All vehicles are sold with...
Broome County Helps Windsor Replace Truck Damaged in Devastating March Fire
At a press conference on Thursday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that the County had helped the Town of Windor replace a highway truck that was lost in a fire earlier this year. The fire in March, caused by an electrical short in one of the highway department trucks,...
Missing Upstate NY Man Found in the Woods Illegally Harvesting This
What started off as a mystery, has now ended with the victim in handcuffs. This is the type of story that you'd expect to read about in books or see in the movies. But believe it or not, it's happening right here in your backyard. Recently, multiple police agencies were...
Vestal Restaurant Ordered Closed by Broome Health Department
The Broome County Health Department has directed a restaurant in Vestal to cease all food operations. A notice posted in the main entrance of the Storming Crab restaurant at 2503 Vestal Parkway East. The closure order - dated October 10 - was signed by Mary McFadden, the county director of...
whcuradio.com
Police: Avoid area of Tompkins County Library and Cayuga St. garage
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early morning police activity in Ithaca, and the public is being asked to stay away. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before five o’clock this morning advising drivers and passersby to avoid the area of Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
In Lansing, a project doesn’t look so Dandy
LANSING, N.Y.—Plans for a Dandy Mini-Mart at a prominent corner in the town of Lansing has resulted in a not-so-dandy response from worried neighbors. As first reported when news of the proposal broke back in January 2021, the Dandy Mini-Mart chain operates several dozen stores across the Twin Tiers, and wishes to add one more in Lansing, at the southwest corner of the intersection of East Shore Drive and NY 34B/Ridge Road, across the road from the Rogues’ Harbor Inn. At the time it was first submitted to the town of Lansing, the project called for an 8,400 square-foot with two gasoline fuel islands and one diesel fuel island.
Plane with Engine Fire Lands at Greater Binghamton Airport
Authorities are looking into an emergency situation at the Greater Binghamton Airport that brought response from airport and outside fire crews on October 26. An Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle at the Taylor Garbage Service recycling plant on January 4, 2020. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News. Emergency equipment was scrambled to...
Aggressive Enforcement After Union-Endicott Student Hit by Car
Endicott police officers are conducting high-visibility speed enforcement operations near Union-Endicott High School following after another pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. A student was critically injured in the most recent incident which occurred around 5:15 p.m. October 21. Authorities said the student was hit while in a crosswalk in...
