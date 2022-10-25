Read full article on original website
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Disc Is Just 70 MB, Requires 100 GB Install
Ever wonder what exactly you're getting when you buy a game disc these days? Well, in the case of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you're getting approximately 0.07% of the actual game. Twitter user DoesItPlay revealed that the disc size for Modern Warfare 2 is just 72.23 MB, though the game itself requires at least a 100 GB install on all platforms.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation Exclusives Include Big XP Boosts And Extra Loadouts
As part of its long-running collaboration deal with Activision, Sony has revealed all the PlayStation-exclusive features that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players will receive on that platform. PS5 and PS4 players who preordered Modern Warfare II through the PlayStation Store can grab the Oni Operator Pack from today, which includes the unique specialist and a high-level weapon blueprint that can be used in the game and in the upcoming battle royale Warzone 2.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Dev Warns Against Changing Console Region To Play Early
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches on October 28, and fans are naturally eager to get started as soon as possible. However, Infinity Ward has advised against changing your console's region to get in early. Anyone who does that runs the risk of experiencing "connectivity issues," Infinity Ward said....
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Raids Will Continue The Story With "Seasonal" Phases
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is adding raids after launch, and now Infinity Ward has shed some additional light on what to expect from them. Little is known about the raids in Modern Warfare II, but Infinity Ward said fans can expect each raid to "advance [the] ongoing story, as old friends and new enemies tie up loose ends..."
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Hardcore Playlist, Now Called Tier 1, Arrives In November
People logging into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for the first time today might have noticed there is no hardcore playlist. It's not a mistake, but rather Infinity Ward is rolling out the new playlist later this year. In an update to a previously published blog post, Infinity Ward...
Modern Warfare 2’s Multiplayer Launch Details | GameSpot News
The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is right around the corner, and Activision has now detailed everything players can expect from the game's multiplayer suite come launch day. Currently, players who pre-order Modern Warfare II can get early access to the game's single-player campaign. Multiplayer will...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Reveals Neymar And Pogba Operators
According to a reported leak from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, football stars Neymar and Pogba are coming to the military shooter as playable characters sometime down the road. This much was suggested ahead of launch, but now that the game is out in the wild, people have found the Operator skins and published images of them.
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Jam-Packed Highway Map Is Already Getting Hate
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now live, and players can get their hands on campaign, multiplayer, and Spec Ops mode. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer launched with 10 standard 6v6 maps and five Ground War battle maps, and in less than 24 hours, players are already speaking out about Santa Sena Border Crossing's unique layout.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Play Can't Be Disabled On Xbox And PC
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now officially live, revealing that only PlayStation players currently can turn off cross-play in the game's multiplayer. Cross-play allows players on all platforms to compete in the same matches, which can benefit matchmaking times given how much larger the pool of players is. Games with cross-play support generally offer the ability to toggle it off, since some console players might not want to play with PC players using mouse and keyboard, while some PC players prefer not to play with console players that have aim-assist.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Release Times And Preloading Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's official release date is nearly here, and in fact, the game is already playable in Australia and New Zealand to kick off its global rollout on October 28. In a nice little bonus this year, everyone who preordered Modern Warfare II can dive into the campaign already to help ease the wait for multiplayer.
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Launch Update Addresses Visibility, Audio, And UI Issues
The launch day for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's almost here, and Infinity Ward has detailed some of the changes implemented from beta feedback. There are some pretty notable updates coming with the game's October 28 release. First, Infinity Ward revealed that beta feedback was used to increase enemy...
Modern Warfare 2’s Cross-Play Problem, Most Hated Map & More | GameSpot News
Games with cross-play support generally offer the ability to toggle it off, since some console players might not want to play with PC players using mouse and keyboard, while some PC players prefer not to play with console players that have aim-assist. For some unknown reason, this option in Modern Warfare 2 is only available to PS5 and PS4 players, meaning Xbox and PC players are stuck being lumped into cross-play lobbies unless developer Infinity Ward makes a change.
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 -- Here's Everything You Can Unlock Before Season 1
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 arrives on October 28, and Activision has detailed all the challenges and level progression available on day one. This gives players 20 days of preseason leveling to unlock weapons, attachments, and some additional operators to use across multiplayer, Spec Ops, and the upcoming Warzone 2.0.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Safe Codes: All Locations And Unlock Codes
Code: 02-02-19 The first safe you'll have the opportunity to unlock is during mission #11: El Sin Nombre. In this mission you're sent to a mansion and will eventually be tasked with getting a keycard from Diego. You're allowed to roam around the building, so you'll want to grab glass bottles to distract the guards blocking the restricted area you need to access. These are found on tables and other locations all over the area.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Burger King DLC Bundle Selling For $40+ On eBay
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is finally here, and some fans are spending big money to acquire a rare skin sold only at Burger King. Activision and Burger King partnered to give Whopper-eaters an exclusive Operator skin based on Burger Town, a fictional restaurant in the Call of Duty universe.
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, Catalyst, Broken Moon Map, Stickers, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 starts very soon, and developer Respawn has outlined pretty much everything we can expect to see in the new season. Season 15 is the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, and Respawn is holding to tradition--so that means, alongside the new playable character Catalyst, the new season is adding a new battle royale map too, called Broken Moon.
Fire Emblem: Engage Brings Back The Iconic Weapon Triangle
Fire Emblem: Engage will bring back the franchise's signature weapon triangle, only this time the mechanic will include an additional twist. Nintendo confirmed as much in a tweet, breaking down how the gameplay mechanic that has long been a staple of the turn-based strategy series will work in Fire Emblem: Engage. As is usually the case, characters using a sword will have an advantage over an axe user, axe users will beat lance users, and lances will perform better against sword users. In addition, arts (which look to be skills of some form) will have an advantage over ranged units that use bows, tomes, and knives.
God Of War Ragnarok's Launch Trailer Wants You To Prepare For The End Of The World
The God of War Ragnarok launch trailer is here, encouraging you to prepare for the end of the world when the game arrives next month. "Time is running out," Atreus reminds us at the opening of this trailer, going on to say, "the prophecies say Fimbulwinter leads to Ragnarok. War is coming." Good thing his dad's the God of that, then. The trailer is quite the dramatic one, showing plenty of action and tense moments, as well as some new moves from Kratos showing him swinging around the place with his classic Blades of Chaos.
Scorn Patch Fixes Some Of The Game's Biggest Frustrations
The latest update for survival horror game Scorn is out now, addressing one of the game's most flawed aspects. At launch, Scorn had a severely limited save system that only gave players the choice to reload their last autosaved checkpoint or restart the entire act. Checkpoints were also often poorly placed, either kicking in far too infrequently or at times where you were dangerously low on health or ammunition (or both), making progression frustratingly challenging.
Overwatch 2 Guides Hub - Tips For Heroes, Game Modes, And More
Overwatch 2 boasts one of the most varied rosters of the many hero-based games out there today. With more than 30 unique characters to choose from, each with their own special kits to master, there's a lot to take in whether you're a new player or a veteran seeking to try someone new. Because of that daunting task, we've built out hero guides for all 35 characters currently in the game.
