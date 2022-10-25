ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebestmix1055.com

FHS graduate receives grant for healthy living project

Charli Earth, a liberal arts student at Little Priest Tribal College on the Winnebago Reservation in Winnebago, Nebraska, has received a grant from the American Indian College Fund. The Indigenous Visionaries is an American Indian College fund program that supports the development of women leaders within tribal communities and their...
WINNEBAGO, NE
News Channel Nebraska

They built a skate park in Nebraska’s poorest county

WALTHILL - The children of the Omaha Reservation begin descending on the town park in late afternoon. They arrive unannounced in twos and threes on a recent Monday, cluster in groups, chat and gossip as they not-so-casually eyeball the tantalizing thing that has drawn them to this spot, pubescent moths to the flame.
WALTHILL, NE
KETV.com

Audit: Nebraska's top agencies spent nearly $30M in overtime in 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. — As Nebraska's top agencies battle staffing concerns, a performance audit shows the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation spent a combined $29 million in overtime pay in Fiscal Year 2020. "It's not acceptable,"...
NEBRASKA STATE
thebestmix1055.com

Governor to consider 3 for 6th judicial district county judge

Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Judge in the Sixth Judicial District (consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties) provided the following three names for the Governor’s consideration: Thomas J. Klein, Wahoo; Patrick R. Runge, Omaha; and Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont. The primary...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Election 2022: The fight for Douglas County Attorney

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are less than two weeks until the November election and one of the hottest races here in the Omaha area is the battle for Douglas County attorney. The race pits a well-known incumbent versus a lawyer who served as the director of Legal Aid of Nebraska.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Detailing 180th Street expansion project in Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Those who live, work, or visit south Elkhorn know how jammed up things get every day, in every direction, around 180th and Pacific. “There are accidents literally every week here,” Custom Blinds and Design area marketing manager Jim Korff said. “I’ve personally swept up glass and bumpers in just the last two weeks.”
OMAHA, NE
earnthenecklace.com

Clay Ostarly Leaving Gray Television: Where Is the Omaha Meteorologist Going?

After meteorologist Clay Ostarly announced on social media that he would reveal some big news at the month’s end, his viewers eagerly awaited the announcement. And now the Omaha meteorologist has announced he is leaving Gray Television for an exciting career opportunity. His regular viewers naturally want to know where the chief meteorologist is going and if the new opportunity will also take him away from Omaha. Find out what Clay Ostarly said about leaving Gray Television and where he is now.
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Minimum wage hike would mean pay increases for thousands of Nebraska government workers

There's disagreement over whether gradually raising Nebraska's minimum wage from its current $9 an hour to $15 an hour is a good thing. Initiative 433, which is on the Nov. 8 ballot, would bump up the minimum wage to $10.50 an hour next year, and it would increase by $1.50 an hour annually until reaching $15 an hour in 2026, after which it would be subject to an annual cost-of-living adjustment.
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Babies dress up for Halloween at Nebraska hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Babies in the NICU at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, are showcasing their cute Halloween costumes. Connected Forever donated more than 40 costumes, helping families find a small piece of normalcy as they celebrate their child’s first Halloween inside a hospital.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning. Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning. The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile Rolls Into Lincoln

The iconic 27 foot long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Lincoln on Thursday and will be making several stops through the weekend. Families can catch a glimpse of it at the Morrow Collision Trunk-Or-Treat event at 2801 N. 83rd Street Thursday evening from 5:30-8:00. On Friday the famous hot dog...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy