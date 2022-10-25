Read full article on original website
thebestmix1055.com
FHS graduate receives grant for healthy living project
Charli Earth, a liberal arts student at Little Priest Tribal College on the Winnebago Reservation in Winnebago, Nebraska, has received a grant from the American Indian College Fund. The Indigenous Visionaries is an American Indian College fund program that supports the development of women leaders within tribal communities and their...
News Channel Nebraska
They built a skate park in Nebraska’s poorest county
WALTHILL - The children of the Omaha Reservation begin descending on the town park in late afternoon. They arrive unannounced in twos and threes on a recent Monday, cluster in groups, chat and gossip as they not-so-casually eyeball the tantalizing thing that has drawn them to this spot, pubescent moths to the flame.
KETV.com
Audit: Nebraska's top agencies spent nearly $30M in overtime in 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. — As Nebraska's top agencies battle staffing concerns, a performance audit shows the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation spent a combined $29 million in overtime pay in Fiscal Year 2020. "It's not acceptable,"...
thebestmix1055.com
Governor to consider 3 for 6th judicial district county judge
Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Judge in the Sixth Judicial District (consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties) provided the following three names for the Governor’s consideration: Thomas J. Klein, Wahoo; Patrick R. Runge, Omaha; and Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont. The primary...
WOWT
Election 2022: The fight for Douglas County Attorney
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are less than two weeks until the November election and one of the hottest races here in the Omaha area is the battle for Douglas County attorney. The race pits a well-known incumbent versus a lawyer who served as the director of Legal Aid of Nebraska.
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph shocks with his high school outreach
Nebraska football coaches going back to Bill Callahan have talked a big game about “locking down the state” but this time, Mickey Joseph might actually be doing it. It turns out that offering a ton of in-state players over the last few weeks is just part of a master plan.
What a divided Nebraska town shows about mail-in voting
Emerson, Neb., is split by three separate counties. One balloted entirely by mail in 2020, while voters in the other two voted mostly in person. A new study found that turnout increased by 8 percentage points in the half of town that voted from home. Both Republican and Democratic candidates...
WOWT
Detailing 180th Street expansion project in Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Those who live, work, or visit south Elkhorn know how jammed up things get every day, in every direction, around 180th and Pacific. “There are accidents literally every week here,” Custom Blinds and Design area marketing manager Jim Korff said. “I’ve personally swept up glass and bumpers in just the last two weeks.”
earnthenecklace.com
Clay Ostarly Leaving Gray Television: Where Is the Omaha Meteorologist Going?
After meteorologist Clay Ostarly announced on social media that he would reveal some big news at the month’s end, his viewers eagerly awaited the announcement. And now the Omaha meteorologist has announced he is leaving Gray Television for an exciting career opportunity. His regular viewers naturally want to know where the chief meteorologist is going and if the new opportunity will also take him away from Omaha. Find out what Clay Ostarly said about leaving Gray Television and where he is now.
Kearney Hub
Local painter captures Mickey Joseph’s first win, hand-delivers artwork to him
It had been a while since Ashley Spitsnogle had painted a Husker moment. A licensed Husker artist since 2018, Spitsnogle had previously painted former head coach Scott Frost during a Tunnel Walk, along with other moments over the last few seasons of Nebraska football. But, for an artist who needs...
Sioux City Journal
Minimum wage hike would mean pay increases for thousands of Nebraska government workers
There's disagreement over whether gradually raising Nebraska's minimum wage from its current $9 an hour to $15 an hour is a good thing. Initiative 433, which is on the Nov. 8 ballot, would bump up the minimum wage to $10.50 an hour next year, and it would increase by $1.50 an hour annually until reaching $15 an hour in 2026, after which it would be subject to an annual cost-of-living adjustment.
KELOLAND TV
Babies dress up for Halloween at Nebraska hospital
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Babies in the NICU at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, are showcasing their cute Halloween costumes. Connected Forever donated more than 40 costumes, helping families find a small piece of normalcy as they celebrate their child’s first Halloween inside a hospital.
KETV.com
Schools, hospitals battle multiple competing illnesses, RSV and COVID-19
OMAHA, Neb. — Doctors are warning of a triple whammy this fall and winter. Cases of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV are on the rise in children. The state health department reports 430 known cases of RSV as of last week. At this time last year, that number was 240.
WOWT
Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning. Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning. The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago...
klin.com
Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile Rolls Into Lincoln
The iconic 27 foot long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Lincoln on Thursday and will be making several stops through the weekend. Families can catch a glimpse of it at the Morrow Collision Trunk-Or-Treat event at 2801 N. 83rd Street Thursday evening from 5:30-8:00. On Friday the famous hot dog...
WOWT
Bennington parents raise safety concerns after incident at elementary school
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - An assault by one student on several others has become a flash point for some parents at a Bennington elementary school. They considered it serious enough to file sheriff’s reports. When Heritage Elementary got out last Wednesday Brecken Leclair, 7, showed his mom the marks...
KSNB Local4
GISH football avoids upset to Omaha North in Class A playoffs
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island played host to Omaha North for their postseason matchup. It was a back-and-forth game but the Islanders come out on top, 35-28. See embedded video for highlights.
Nebraska Football announces 2023 schedule
Nebraska comes out of the tunnel before a gameSteven Branscombe/Getty Images. Nebraska football announced their 2023 schedule on Twitter on Wednesday morning, as preparations are being made for the 2023 season.
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
