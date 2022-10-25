Read full article on original website
Addison Independent
Otter Creek brew pub closing after this weekend
MIDDLEBURY — After several months this late summer and fall trying to revitalize Otter Creek’s Pub and Beer Garden on Middlebury’s Exchange Street, Long Trail President Charlie Storey announced Friday that this weekend, Oct. 29-30, would be the pub’s final two days. “This marks the end...
WCAX
Super Senior: The Book brothers
WEST HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - When you own 1,400 acres of land in West Haven, you need some wheels to get around. Seventy-nine-year-old Charlie Book, his brother Harold, and the rest of the family have been farming in the small Rutland County community for generations. “Where else would you want to be,” Charlie said. Maneuvering around the property on an ATV, he gives a scenic show-and-tell. “That’s New York right there, Poultney River...”
This Vermont Village Store Is in Need of a New Owner — And No, This Isn’t a Plot of a Hallmark Movie
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
Bennington County restaurant ranked among best in world for date night
The Silver Fork, a restaurant located in Manchester, Vermont, has not only been ranked among the best in the United States for date night, but best in the world. According to Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards, the eatery was ranked second on the "Top Date Night Restaurants" in the U.S. list, and 16th on the world's list.
vermontbiz.com
$100,000 Gimme 5 lottery ticket sold in Essex Junction
Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Lottery had a Gimme 5 top prize winner of $100,000. Simon’s Essex Center Store & Deli in Essex Junction sold the winning ticket. To date, the winner has not claimed their prize. On a Gimme 5 play slip participants mark five numbers of their choice...
US News and World Report
16 Top Romantic Getaways in Vermont
From the colorful fall foliage and covered bridges to beautiful landscapes and sugarhouses, Vermont is full of romance. Charming bed-and-breakfasts and historic inns are scattered throughout the state, and year-round outdoor activities are plentiful as well. U.S. News has curated a list of romantic getaways for all types of travelers to enjoy in the Green Mountain State.
WCAX
Celebration of life for Shelburne Farms co-founder
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A celebration of life is being held at Shelburne Farms Saturday to honor the co-founder of the iconic area. Marshall Webb died in August after drowning on the property. Police say bad weather hit while Webb was swimming with his grandchildren and he was getting them...
NECN
Vermont Couple Invites Community Into Personal Haunted House for Charity
Owners of one home in Vermont truly take it to the max when it comes to their Halloween decorating — decking out their property from floor to ceiling to benefit charity. "It’s a passion that we have for this," said Gary Spaulding, who lives in what has to be the most famous house on Bellevue Avenue in Rutland.
vermontbiz.com
UVM joins regional collaboration to study climate change resilience for mobile homes
Flood damage at a mobile home community in Vermont following Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. (Photo credit: Courtesy of Dan Baker) Vermont Business Magazine The University of Vermont is part of a new regional collaboration to study the climate-related vulnerabilities of mobile home park communities. With funding announced today(link is external) from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA)’s Climate Adaptation Partnership’s program, the project brings together researchers from the Universities of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, as well as all three northern New England State Climatologists.
vermontbiz.com
Construction begins on new affordable housing in downtown Bristol
20 energy efficient apartments will help address workforce housing challenge in the county. Vermont Business Magazine Co-owners and developers, Addison County Community Trust (ACCT) and Evernorth, have announced that construction is underway at the $8.6 million Firehouse Apartments which will serve 20 low- and moderate-income households in downtown Bristol. The Firehouse Apartments represents a critical component of a public/private partnership bringing municipal services, business incubation, and mixed-income housing to the growing community of Bristol on the Stoney Hill property.
In tributes to Paul Rumley, friends recall a bygone era of Thrush burgers and Statehouse banter
“It was sort of the gathering place in town,” Rumley’s daughter Kelsey recalled of the Montpelier tavern. “Initially, they wanted it to be a fancier place, but it just became the watering hole for everyone.” Read the story on VTDigger here: In tributes to Paul Rumley, friends recall a bygone era of Thrush burgers and Statehouse banter.
adirondackalmanack.com
What’s in a name: Jabe Pond
My first opportunity to paddle on Jabe Pond was while I was doing some summer loon research, recording and observing loon behaviors. The pond was then, and is still, an interesting and rewarding paddle. The loons were quite cooperative. That summer I found their nesting site and observed them socializing, incubating their eggs, caring for their two chicks; teaching them to fish; to avoid predators; eventually fledge and fly south. At times fellow loons visited from Lake George (especially when the lake was well peopled). Over the duration of the summer I often saw ducks, osprey, deer, turtles, an occasional Bald Eagle and other wildlife. I even saw paw prints of a bear in the sand.
vermontbiz.com
UVM Firestone Medical Research Building celebrates grand opening
UVM photo by David Seaver of the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon. by Jennifer Nachbur, UVM Larner College of Medicine It was a typical late fall day in Vermont – a mix of gray skies and sun with a cool wind blowing – but the tone was bright and celebratory at the October 27 grand opening and dedication of the newest addition to the Larner College of Medicine’s campus: the Firestone Medical Research Building. In attendance at the dedication ceremony were donors, leaders from across the College of Medicine, University of Vermont and UVM Health Network, medical alumni, faculty, staff, students and research trainees, and community and business leaders. Also present were representatives of architects Payette Associates and Black River Design and the main contractor for the building, Vermont-based PC Construction.
Book on 'Vatican's rising influence' in mailboxes has residents curious
One Vermont resident in a community where the mailers were arriving said, “Some people would pick it up and put it in the trash.”
3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge
The forestland in the towns of Londonderry and Windham will help anchor a new U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service management area. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge.
Deerfield Valley News
Addison Independent
New high-speed internet coming to 14 towns
ADDISON COUNTY — The nonprofit internet provider Maple Broadband began work in early October stringing fiber-optic lines that will bring high-speed service to up to 1,400 underserved or unserved households in portions of Cornwall, Leicester, Middlebury, Orwell, Salisbury, Shoreham and Whiting. That comes thanks to an $8.7 million grant the organization got in July.
vermontbiz.com
UVM freezes tuition for fifth year, new plan offers free tuition to Vermonters from households with incomes up to $60K
UVM President Suresh Garimella answers questions from the press after announcing that tuition has been frozen for a fifth consecutive year and that Vermont students from households with incomes of up to $60,000 will receive these full tuition scholarships for four years of study. VermontBiz photo. Vermont Business Magazine The...
Granville shelter-in-place ends
Residents in the area of East Main Street in the village of Granville no longer need to remain indoors, police said.
Cannabis Shops Are Sprouting Like Weeds in Burlington
The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has granted three licenses to Burlington retailers and has applications for six more pending — a situation the board's chair called "concerning" during a public meeting on Wednesday. "Anyone who is thinking about getting a retail license should really consider what the population base...
