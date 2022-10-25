ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022

We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
numberfire.com

Ravens downplay Mark Andrews' shoulder injury

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' shoulder injury is believed to be minor, according to head coach John Harbaugh. Andrews played through a lingering knee injury on Thursday night, but he wound up logging just 10 snaps before leaving early with a shoulder injury. The Ravens have 10 days off before their Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints, so Andrews should have plenty of time to recover if Harbaugh's diagnosis is accurate. Otherwise, rookie Isaiah Likely will take over as the starting tight end. Likely caught 6 passes on 7 targets for a team-high 77 yards and a touchdown on Thursday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

LA makes bold move amid Cam Akers fiasco that should fire up Matthew Stafford

Fresh off their bye week, quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are set to begin the second half of their season with players getting healthy again. The team recently announced the return of wide receiver Van Jefferson, a key contributor in 2021, but the news does not stop there. Field Yates of ESPN tweeted on Wednesday that Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams has been designated to return from IR and begin practicing with the team.
numberfire.com

Ravens' Gus Edwards (hamstring) undergoing tests Friday

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards injured his hamstring in Thursday's Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Edwards exited in the fourth quarter and didn't return. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the injury didn't look serious, but Edwards is undergoing further testing to better assess the damage. He will benefit from the extra days to recover before the Ravens square off with the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 on Monday Night Football. Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill will have larger roles if Edwards winds up missing time.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Odell Beckham After Trade News

Odell Beckham Jr.'s name has been discussed frequently in NFL Twitter circles lately, as the Super Bowl champion wide receiver inches closer to a return. After the New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon, fans of several different teams took to social media to advocate for their squad to sign Beckham.
MINNESOTA STATE
numberfire.com

Michael Thomas (foot) out for Saints' Week 8 contest against Raiders

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) will not play in Week 8's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Thomas will be held out for his fifth straight game with a foot injury. Expect Chris Olave to see more volume against a Raiders' defense allowing 29.6 FanDuel points per game to receivers.
numberfire.com

Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints' Week 8 matchup

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week 8's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Landry will be inactive for his fourth straight game with an ankle ailment. In a matchup against a Las Vegas team ranked 23rd in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers, Marquez Callaway should see more time on Sunday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
numberfire.com

Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (knee) available for Week 8

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is available for Week 8's game against the Detroit Lions. Mostert was limited at practice again on Friday but will not carry and injury designation into Sunday's clash with the Lions. Our models expect him to handle 15.4 rushing attempts and catch 1.3 passes against Detroit.
numberfire.com

Vrabel: Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) questionable for Week 8's contest against Texans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 8's game against the Houston Texans. Tannehill is questionable to suit up against his division rivals after a missed and limited practice on Thursday and Friday with an ankle injury. Look for Malik Willis to make his NFL start if Tannehill is inactive versus a Houston defense allowing 13.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Dalton Schultz (knee) questionable for Dallas in Week 8

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) is listed as questionable for Week 8's contest against the Chicago Bears. Schultz's Week 8 status is currently in limbo after three limited sessions with a knee injury. Expect Jake Ferguson to see more snaps if Schultz is inactive or limited against a Bears' team ranked fifth (5.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Cowboys list Ezekiel Elliott (knee) as doubtful for Week 8's contest against Bears

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is doubtful to play in Week 8's game against the Chicago Bears. Elliott is unlikely to suit up on Sunday after he was unable to practice in preparation for Week 8. Look for Tony Pollard to play a featured role versus a Chicago unit allowing 22.8 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
CHICAGO, IL

