Read full article on original website
Related
NFL
Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Injuries to TE Mark Andrews (shoulder), WR Rashod Bateman (foot) in Thursday's win 'not serious'
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman each exited Thursday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with injuries, but head coach John Harbaugh said after the game that neither is believed to have suffered a serious ailment. "They are not serious," Harbaugh said. "Rashod was...
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey won't have playing-time restrictions vs. Rams
Running back Christian McCaffrey’s 49ers debut against the Chiefs was truncated after he had just two days to absorb his new team’s gameplan and playbook. He played just 22 offensive snaps on which he posted eight carries and two receptions. It sounds like his workload will increase in Week 8 against the Rams.
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, 3 other starters questionable for Seahawks’ test against Giants
Metcalf has not practiced all week. He wants to play, but his patellar-tendon injury may need more than six days rest.
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett injury updates don’t sound good for Seahawks
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises of the season. But heading into a Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants, they may be without both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. During Week 8’s victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Seahawks...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022
We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 8 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 8 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints.
numberfire.com
Ravens downplay Mark Andrews' shoulder injury
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' shoulder injury is believed to be minor, according to head coach John Harbaugh. Andrews played through a lingering knee injury on Thursday night, but he wound up logging just 10 snaps before leaving early with a shoulder injury. The Ravens have 10 days off before their Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints, so Andrews should have plenty of time to recover if Harbaugh's diagnosis is accurate. Otherwise, rookie Isaiah Likely will take over as the starting tight end. Likely caught 6 passes on 7 targets for a team-high 77 yards and a touchdown on Thursday night.
LA makes bold move amid Cam Akers fiasco that should fire up Matthew Stafford
Fresh off their bye week, quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are set to begin the second half of their season with players getting healthy again. The team recently announced the return of wide receiver Van Jefferson, a key contributor in 2021, but the news does not stop there. Field Yates of ESPN tweeted on Wednesday that Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams has been designated to return from IR and begin practicing with the team.
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 8
Six moneyline underdogs won their games outright in Week 7. Anyone who bet the Carolina Panthers or Chicago Bears had very nice payouts with their upset wins. There were 7 underdogs who covered the spread in their games last week. Who will be the upset winners of Week 8?. Below,...
numberfire.com
Ravens' Gus Edwards (hamstring) undergoing tests Friday
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards injured his hamstring in Thursday's Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Edwards exited in the fourth quarter and didn't return. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the injury didn't look serious, but Edwards is undergoing further testing to better assess the damage. He will benefit from the extra days to recover before the Ravens square off with the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 on Monday Night Football. Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill will have larger roles if Edwards winds up missing time.
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 8 of the Fantasy Football Season
Editor's Note: The action never stops at Bet MGM! Sign up now using bonus code BERRY and your first wager is risk free, up to $1,000. Get started here. While it has been slowly happening the last few months, it happened officially this past Tuesday. My twin daughters turned 11.
NFL World Speculating About Odell Beckham After Trade News
Odell Beckham Jr.'s name has been discussed frequently in NFL Twitter circles lately, as the Super Bowl champion wide receiver inches closer to a return. After the New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon, fans of several different teams took to social media to advocate for their squad to sign Beckham.
NFL news: Chiefs add another weapon ahead of AFC playoff push
Regardless of the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6, KC is still a top-level threat in the AFC. They’re making moves like it, too. On Thursday, the Chiefs (5-2) made a deal ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1. Kansas...
Report: 49ers listening to trade offers for notable skill player
The San Francisco 49ers could be setting one of their veterans free after recently acquiring Christian McCaffrey to unseat him. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Friday that the 49ers are receiving calls on running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and are willing to listen to potential trade offers. The trade deadline is at 4 PM EST on Nov. 1.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (foot) out for Saints' Week 8 contest against Raiders
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) will not play in Week 8's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Thomas will be held out for his fifth straight game with a foot injury. Expect Chris Olave to see more volume against a Raiders' defense allowing 29.6 FanDuel points per game to receivers.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints' Week 8 matchup
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week 8's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Landry will be inactive for his fourth straight game with an ankle ailment. In a matchup against a Las Vegas team ranked 23rd in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers, Marquez Callaway should see more time on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (knee) available for Week 8
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is available for Week 8's game against the Detroit Lions. Mostert was limited at practice again on Friday but will not carry and injury designation into Sunday's clash with the Lions. Our models expect him to handle 15.4 rushing attempts and catch 1.3 passes against Detroit.
numberfire.com
Vrabel: Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) questionable for Week 8's contest against Texans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 8's game against the Houston Texans. Tannehill is questionable to suit up against his division rivals after a missed and limited practice on Thursday and Friday with an ankle injury. Look for Malik Willis to make his NFL start if Tannehill is inactive versus a Houston defense allowing 13.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
numberfire.com
Dalton Schultz (knee) questionable for Dallas in Week 8
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) is listed as questionable for Week 8's contest against the Chicago Bears. Schultz's Week 8 status is currently in limbo after three limited sessions with a knee injury. Expect Jake Ferguson to see more snaps if Schultz is inactive or limited against a Bears' team ranked fifth (5.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends.
numberfire.com
Cowboys list Ezekiel Elliott (knee) as doubtful for Week 8's contest against Bears
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is doubtful to play in Week 8's game against the Chicago Bears. Elliott is unlikely to suit up on Sunday after he was unable to practice in preparation for Week 8. Look for Tony Pollard to play a featured role versus a Chicago unit allowing 22.8 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
Comments / 0