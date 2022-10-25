ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa ranks behind only Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in key advanced stat

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa currently ranks among some of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks when it comes to making plays during obvious pass situations. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are arguably at the top when it comes to the best current signal callers in the league. Tagovailoa’s name being mentioned in the same category offers a window into how much improvement the third-year quarterback has shown this season.
