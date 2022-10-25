Read full article on original website
Jaelan Phillips named NFLPA Community MVP for recent community work with incarcerated youth
One of the best aspects of being a young sports star seems to be having the money and platform to really make a difference in different charitable causes. When it comes to Miami Dolphins defender Jaelan Phillips, that has to do with helping incarcerated youth achieve a better future for themselves.
Tua Tagovailoa ranks behind only Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in key advanced stat
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa currently ranks among some of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks when it comes to making plays during obvious pass situations. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are arguably at the top when it comes to the best current signal callers in the league. Tagovailoa’s name being mentioned in the same category offers a window into how much improvement the third-year quarterback has shown this season.
