ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paw Paw, MI

Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley, launches West Michigan-grown cannabis brand

By Michael Martin
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fwV9_0imG5WCj00

Julian Marley has followed in his father's footsteps in many aspects of life— he is a Grammy-nominated musician, and has spent years publicly advocating for the benefits of cannabis.

He is now entering the world of producing and marketing cannabis with the help of a West Michigan-based company.

Juju Royal , a line of cannabis pre-rolls, "moon rock" flower, and vape cartridges, is a partnership between Marley and Aaron White of Paw Paw.

Scripps
Juju Royal pre-roll and a package of "moon rocks"

White owns Great Lakes Aquaculture Processing, and the attached storefront, White Flower Cannabis Company .

“We've been working for about four months, five months,” White told FOX 17 about their new brand.

“It's been a huge launch to have Julian here."

They launched their first two products over the weekend, going on a tour of dispensaries throughout the state to promote them.

“Wow, it was very impressive,” Marley said of their tour.

“To be able to see the growth of the cannabis industry, and being a supporter, and advocate, and a lover of the plant... we're at home.”

They toured White's dispensary in Paw Paw , as well as visited shops in Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Coldwater, before ending at Exclusive in Grand Rapids.

Scripps
Julian Marley visiting Exclusive Cannabis in Grand Rapids

“Last time I was in Michigan, we was looking through the windows, can we smoke here?,” Marley recalled about past trips here to perform.

“Now it's like, oh good! This is like feeling free, and it feels so good to feel free.”

Juju Royal currently has pre-rolls and packages of "moon rocks", cannabis flowers dipped in concentrate and coated with kief.

Scripps/ Great Lakes Aquaculture Processing

While many of the cannabis products on Michigan dispensary shelves have THC content somewhere around 15- 30%, the pair says their pre-rolls are testing at 40% THC, while the moon rocks are testing at 70% THC.

"It definitely allows you to get to that spiritual connection," Marley said about their products.

"We love what we do, you know, it's something that is a passion... it's like a dream coming true to be able to be part of this."

Juju Royal plans to launch cannabis vape cartridges in the near future.

You can currently find their products throughout cannabis dispensaries in Michigan.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago

From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
CHICAGO, IL
1240 WJIM

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy