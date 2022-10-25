Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO MEET TUESDAY
The Washington County Commissioners will have several topics of discussion for their next meeting coming up on Tuesday morning. The Commissioners are scheduled to discuss and act upon the approval of an interlocal agreement between Washington County E911 and the Lower Colorado River Authority for increased radio operability coverage to improve the safety of first responders.
WASHINGTON COUNTY RESIDENTS WITH ALARMS TO ABIDE BY NEW SET OF RULES
County residents with a current alarm system will need to abide by a new set of rules. Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak reports that in an effort to reduce false alarms within the County, they have adopted Alarm Rules and collaborated with PM AM Corporation to implement and administer the False Alarm Reduction Program. The program was approved by county commissioners at their May 31st meeting. This program will not affect City of Brenham residents, unless they own property in the county and that property has a functioning alarm system installed. Should any city resident receive a request to submit an alarm application, please disregard the notice.
EARLY VOTING CONTINUES IN WASHINGTON COUNTY WITH SPECIAL HOURS
Early voting in Washington County on Friday dipped slightly, but still remains a steady turnout overall. According to Elections Administrator Carole Jackson, 816 people voted early on Friday, including 721 for the Brenham ISD bond election. There have been 4,804 voters through the first five days of early voting, including...
SMALL BUSINESS & ENTREPRENEUR SERIES RETURNS IN NOVEMBER
Brenham|Washington County Economic Development will hold its next Small Business & Entrepreneur Series. The series continues on Tuesday, November 8, from 6:30 pm – 8 pm at the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library. The guest speaker will be Texas Department of Agriculture Field Representative Michelle Bobo. Bobo is going...
NEARLY 4,000 EARLY VOTERS IN FOUR DAYS
Early voting in Washington County on Thursday dipped slightly, but still maintains a steady turnout overall. According to Elections Administrator Carol Jackson, 890 people voted early on Thursday, including 808 for the Brenham ISD bond election. There have been 3,988 voters—3,605 in the bond election—through the first four days of...
HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES HAPPENING AROUND WASHINGTON CO. & THE AREA
Halloween weekend is here, and in and around Washington County, there are lots of ways to celebrate. Here are some of the events going on around the area:. Lee County Telecommunications is hosting a trunk or treat at the Lee County Sheriff's Office from 5 to 7 p.m. The Waller...
40-mile Spring Creek Greenway to stretch across The Woodlands
The Woodlands will include a portion of the 40-mile Spring Creek Greenway that will connect the region. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) An interlocal agreement between Harris County and The Woodlands Township received township approval Oct. 26 for $5 million toward the Spring Creek Greenway project, which will run through the George Mitchell Nature Preserve.
Montgomery City Council considering internal review of Interim City Administrator Dave McCorquodale
Montgomery City Council is considering an internal review of its city administrator. (Peyton Mackenzie/Community Impact) Montgomery City Council discussed the possibility of having Interim City Administrator Dave McCorquodale undergo an internal review by a third party at its meeting Oct. 25. Montgomery Mayor Byron Sanford read a prepared statement during...
Iola schools briefly put on ‘safety hold’ as law enforcement responds to welfare concern near campus
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Classes in Iola were briefly placed on a ‘safety hold’ Wednesday afternoon as a precaution as law enforcement responded to a welfare concern at a home nearby. Deputies and an MHMR case worker were making contact with a specific person but the situation was...
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
Suspect in multiple crimes arrested in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Texas — Walker County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, Oct. 28 that they have arrested 47-year-old Rodney Philpot after a string of crimes in east Texas. Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported burglary on Oct. 21 at 7:10 a.m. on the 100 block of FM 2793 in New Waverly. Tools had been stolen from a couple of wooden tool boxes and the victim provided video footage of a white Ford truck pulling into the driveway and exiting after 18 minutes.
“HOPS FOR HOSPICE” FUNDRAISER ON WEDNESDAY
The public is invited to attend an evening of beer, music, conversation, and silent auction at the first ever “Hops for Hospice.”. “Hops for Hospice” is being held Wednesday night from 5:30-8pm at the Brazos Valley Brewing Company at 206 South Jackson Street in Brenham. All proceeds from...
SH 249 is now open to all traffic in Grimes County
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - SH 249 is now open in Grimes County to SH 105 between Plantersville and Navasota. Construction of this ten-mile section began in November 2019. This section is a two-lane non-tolled rural highway. Project leaders say they are not done, the next phase will be getting approval...
Montgomery County changes 7 Election Day polling locations, sets canvass dates
Several Montgomery County polling locations have been changed for the Nov. 8 election. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Election Day voters in Montgomery County may have different voting locations for their assigned election precincts after county commissioners approved changes at an Oct. 25 Commissioners Court. Commissioners also set Nov. 17 as the...
Fire destroys home in Burleson County
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fire Thursday morning consumed a home in Burleson County near County Road 449 on Highway 60 between Lyons and Snook. The Snook and Somerville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. It’s unclear if anyone was living there at the...
26 INDICTMENTS RETURNED BY WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY
26 indictments were returned by the Washington County Grand Jury this week. Anthony Alderete, 30 of Brenham, was indicted for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Leslie Michelle Anthony, 53 of Burton, was indicted for DWI, Three or More Offences. Ernesto Perez Gonzales, 63 of Houston, was indicted for Theft...
Former customers of pool contractor react to arrest
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People who say they have fallen victim to Mike Mojica, the pool contractor who was arrested this week for theft, are speaking out saying they are happy to see his past has caught up with him. Kevin Matthews was working to flip a home in...
JURY TRIAL TUESDAY CANCELLED
The jury trial scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Washington County Court at Law courtroom for Judge Eric Berg has been cancelled. Anyone who has been summoned for jury duty no longer needs to appear. All comments are moderated. We will not approve comments that:. • attack another...
STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED THURSDAY
A stolen vehicle was recovered and one person was arrested after a traffic stop Thursday. According to Sheriff Otto Hanak, Thursday evening at 8:00, Deputies Adam Zavala and Gabriel Belmares, along with Officer Jimmy Ha with the Brenham Police Department, initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle from of Harris County. Also assisting with the stop and investigation was D.P.S. Trooper Eric Williams. The driver of the stolen vehicle, identified as 39 year old Houston resident Brent Cuthbertson was detained and arrested without incident. The vehicle was described as a White 2000 F 250 and was confirmed to be stolen from of Harris County. Upon the vehicle inventory, Deputy Belmares located loose prescription pills without a proper prescription. After arriving at the Washington County Jail, a search was performed on Cuthbertson’s clothing which contained a glass pipe holding a white residue. After the attempted booking into jail, Cuthbertson complained his arm was hurting and jail protocol required him to be taken to the hospital before final booking could take place. Once cleared, he was taken back to and booked into the Washington County Jail where he was charged with 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence. Cuthbertson remains in the Washington County Jail with bonds totaling $70,000.
TRICK OR TREAT ON MAIN STREET IN CHAPPELL HILL SUNDAY
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce calls all trick or treaters to the 2nd Annual Trick or Treat on Main Street this Sunday. From 1 to 5 p.m., kids and their families can collect goodies from businesses throughout downtown. There will be games for all ages, a costume contest and...
