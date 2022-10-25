Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Living in Downing Street: Rishi Sunak and family move back in
The new prime minister and his family will be returning to live in the flat above No 10, Downing Street has said. Rishi Sunak, along with his wife and two daughters, stayed in the flat when he was chancellor to Boris Johnson. Many PMs of recent years - especially those...
BBC
Rishi Sunak demotes Truss allies as reshuffle continues
Rishi Sunak has demoted three allies of his predecessor Liz Truss as he carries on assembling his ministerial team. Anne-Marie Trevelyan has been moved from transport secretary to be a minister in the Foreign Office. Edward Argar, who was chief secretary to the Treasury, becomes a justice minister. Chris Philp,...
Will Rishi Sunak’s big tent approach to cabinet work?
Truss filled her cabinet with friends. Johnson said he wanted ‘tired old lions, so I can be king lion!’. The new PM takes a different tack
BBC
Suella Braverman was in denial over forced resignation, sources say
Suella Braverman was "amazed" and "in denial" over being forced to resign for breaching the ministerial code, according to sources. Ms Braverman stood down as then PM Liz Truss's home secretary on 19 October after admitting to a "technical infringement" by sending an official document from a personal email account.
No 10 responds to King Charles Cop27 ‘ban’ as Sunak says it is right he focuses on ‘depressing domestic challenges’ – as it happened
Downing Street says it was ‘unanimously agreed’ with Palace that monarch would not attend; PM says he is focusing on economy but remains ‘personally committed’ to environment
It is not true the NHS is ‘envy of the world’, says Wes Streeting
Shadow health secretary says NHS is struggling due to underinvestment, as he commits to workforce expansion
Comments / 0