PICKENS, S.C. — An Upstate icon for more than 100 years may have to come down. The water tower located in downtown Pickens has been standing since 1921. For that reason, people who live in Pickens or near the area say to them it has become a historic landmark, and a piece of the fabric that comprises Pickens as a whole.

PICKENS, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO