FOX Carolina

Food Truck Friday: Chocolate Artworks

Sheriff Chuck Wright announced three arrests in the Spartanburg County homicide of Georgio Littlejohn. A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said.
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for Greenville Co. woman missing for 3 weeks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who was last seen on Oct. 5. Ashley Colditz, 33, was last seen in the Cherrydale area in Greenville County, according to deputies. She was reportedly accompanied by a man named Dustin Bell, who goes by the name “Trouble”.
FOX Carolina

Food Truck Friday: Hawaiian Donut Company

Sheriff Chuck Wright announced three arrests in the Spartanburg County homicide of Georgio Littlejohn.
FOX Carolina

Nurse facing charges for working without license

Sheriff Chuck Wright announced three arrests in the Spartanburg County homicide of Georgio Littlejohn. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details.
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg officials give Halloween safety tips

FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A local organization held a fundraiser in memory of 4-month-old Stratton. One Upstate organization is working to help survivors of human trafficking.
FOX Carolina

Vintage airplane show at downtown Airport in Greenville

A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details.
WSPA 7News

Deputies hold press conference in reference to Spartanburg Co. homicide

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon in reference to a fatal shooting. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
FOX Carolina

Depose of unwanted medicine on prescription take back day

DHEC investigating after woman who worked as a registered nurse without license arrested. Sheriff Chuck Wright announced three arrests in the Spartanburg County homicide of Georgio Littlejohn.
FOX Carolina

New lawsuit against Varsity Cheer filed

Intense debate over LGBTQ books continues at Greenville County comment session. Maj. Rudolf Anderson, Jr. was a pilot in the U.S. Air Force and who was shot down during the Cuban Missile Crisis on October 27, 1962. Church in western North Carolina vandalized.
WYFF4.com

Historic Pickens water tower may come down; residents rally to save it

PICKENS, S.C. — An Upstate icon for more than 100 years may have to come down. The water tower located in downtown Pickens has been standing since 1921. For that reason, people who live in Pickens or near the area say to them it has become a historic landmark, and a piece of the fabric that comprises Pickens as a whole.
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from overnight shooting in Mauldin

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Saturday morning in Mauldin. Officers said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments along Old Mill Road after someone reported gun shots. When Officers arrived, they found a man who’d been shot at least once lying in the breezeway of the apartment building.
