Oregon got off to a rough start of the season, getting dismantled 49-3 by head coach Dan Lanning’s former employer, which just so happens to be loaded with 5-star future NFL talent. Given that there isn’t a team in the Pac-12 that can out-talent or out-scheme Oregon to that degree, it seems fair to give them a mulligan for that Georgia game. More recently, they held a strong passing offense in Arizona to just 22 points, and a strong rushing offense in UCLA to just 30 points (and Oregon was up 31-13 at halftime and 38-16 heading into the 4th quarter, so I think that final score is a bit misleading as Oregon took their foot off the gas).

OREGON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO