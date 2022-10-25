Read full article on original website
247Sports
VanSlooten leads the way in Oregon's blowout victory over Carroll College
EUGENE, Ore — Matthew Knight Arena played host to the Ducks' first exhibition game against Carroll College, where Oregon started slow but finished strong to a 72-41 victory. Prior to the game, Oregon announced that starting center Sedona Prince would miss the season after requiring surgery on her left elbow. Prince sat on the bench with the Ducks before addressing the crowd afterward, thanking them for supporting her move to Eugene and the battles with injury.
247Sports
Utah men's basketball selected 10th in preseason polls
On Wednesday, Utah men’s basketball team was selected to finish 10th after the Pac-12 Conference released its preseason media poll as voted on by the league’s media. This marks the fourth time the Utes have been selected to finish beyond ninth since joining the league and the second-straight season Utah has been predicted to finish 10th.
UCLA Men's Basketball Previews Critical Season at Pac-12 Media Day
Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell are heading into their season year with the Bruins, joined by elite freshman reinforcements to pursue championship No. 12.
247Sports
Colorado Buffaloes at Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day in San Francisco
13th-year Colorado head coach Tad Boyle, junior wing Nique Clifford and versatile junior Tristan da Silva were in San Francisco to represent the Buffaloes during Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day on Wednesday. The Buffs were picked to finish sixth in the Pac-12 preseason media poll, da Silva was named preseason...
USC basketball notebook: Trojans picked 4th in Pac-12 media poll, get crushed by Dana Altman
Sometimes, the truth hurts, and there’s only one way to make the truth hurt less: Change the truth. Oregon head coach Dana Altman said something very simple and factual about USC this past week at Pac-12 basketball media day in San Francisco, before the start of the new college basketball season. He didn’t intend it to be mean. He was just stating a basic fact about the past 10 years of Pac-12 basketball.
247Sports
UCLA WBB: Bruins Picked Fourth in Preseason Pac-12 Polls
Here is the official release from UCLA women’s basketball:. San Francisco, Calif. – The UCLA women's basketball team ranked fourth in both the 2022-23 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Preseason Coaches and Media polls, as announced by the conference office Tuesday. Senior Charisma Osborne returns as UCLA's leading scorer, putting...
Gibson Southern's Class 3A title defense comes to an end against Owen Valley
SPENCER, Ind. — It was a battle of the ages, more like a sectional final than a semifinal. No. 2 in Class 3A, the Gibson Southern Titans took on the No. 6 Owen Valley Patriots on Friday night as a pair of undefeated teams squared off. The Patriots ultimately...
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane volleyball remains undefeated; Lakeside, Deer Park advance in 1A girls soccer
Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington. Mt. Spokane 3, Mead 1: Karissa Lindner had 12 kills and the visiting Wildcats (13-0, 9-0) beat the Panthers (12-1, 8-1) 25-20, 22-25, 25-12, 25-22 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Cassie Moeller had 16 kills for the Panthers.
writeforcalifornia.com
Oregon Football Defensive Preview
Oregon got off to a rough start of the season, getting dismantled 49-3 by head coach Dan Lanning’s former employer, which just so happens to be loaded with 5-star future NFL talent. Given that there isn’t a team in the Pac-12 that can out-talent or out-scheme Oregon to that degree, it seems fair to give them a mulligan for that Georgia game. More recently, they held a strong passing offense in Arizona to just 22 points, and a strong rushing offense in UCLA to just 30 points (and Oregon was up 31-13 at halftime and 38-16 heading into the 4th quarter, so I think that final score is a bit misleading as Oregon took their foot off the gas).
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Shadle Park, Pullman advance in district girls soccer
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A. Shadle Park 2, East Valley 0: Kyleigh Archer scored two goals and the Highlanders (5-10) eliminated the visiting Knights (5-12) in a District 8 2A first-round game. Shadle Park travels to top-seeded West Valley...
