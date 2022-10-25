Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
SCSD No. 1 Candidates Discuss Top Concerns in Forum
ROCK SPRINGS — Four candidates running for two Sweetwater County School District No. 1 trustee positions shared their thoughts about pressing issues and what they hoped to accomplish if elected. Among those running for trustee positions are Cole Wright, Danielle Schumacher, Dana Eddy and Kari Cochran. All candidates mentioned...
sweetwaternow.com
Green River Receives $6.25M in ARPA Funds for Wastewater Treatment Plant
GREEN RIVER — The State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB), made up of the top five elected officials in Wyoming, awarded the City of Green River $6.25 million dollars from a portion of the State’s Federal ARPA funds. The City had requested $7.5 million dollars, the maximum allowed,...
sweetwaternow.com
County Receives Update on 2022 Fire Season
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Fire Warden Jim Zimmerman and the local fire chiefs provided an update on the 2022 fire season at the Sweetwater County Commission meeting last week. The Sweetwater County Cooperating Fire Agencies had 94 calls total in 2022. The agencies include Sweetwater County Fire District...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 28 – October 29, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
sweetwaternow.com
Jayces Blatter to Complete Internship at RS Animal Control Shelter
ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs resident Jayces Blatter will be taking part in a very special internship at the Rock Springs Animal Control Shelter during the next several months. Blatter was selected to complete a Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services (SBOCES) program that will include all aspects of...
Wyoming Sheriff’s Office Nov. 1 Car Auction, Bids Start At $100
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office is holding a car auction on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Bids on some vehicles start at $100. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, the following vehicles are up for auction:. - 2007 Hyosang 650 GT Motorcycle (starting bid...
sweetwaternow.com
Rock Springs Police Department Provides Safety Tips for Trick-or-Treaters
ROCK SPRINGS — Believe it or not folks, but Halloween is on Monday and with a lot of events scheduled to take place over the weekend, the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) wanted to remind everyone to be safe this Halloween. These safety tips are for parents and children...
sweetwaternow.com
RSHS Band Earns Excellent Rating at State Marching Band Competition
ROCK SPRINGS — As the band moves to the center of the gym, the goal is simple. They want to march in unison to the beat of the music and put on an unforgettable show to stand out above the competition. Any misstep or wrong note could make all the difference in the final rating the band receives. But, no pressure.
sweetwaternow.com
Rebecca M. Hall (February 16, 1971 – October 23, 2022)
Rebecca M. Hall, 52, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, WY. She was born on February 16, 1971 on the Yakota Airforce Base in Japan, the daughter of David and Patsy Wagstaff. Rebecca attended schools in Ohama, Nebraska and graduated high school...
sweetwaternow.com
Participants of October’s Gymkhana Compete in Costumes
ROCK SPRINGS —The Sweetwater Events Complex played host to the second Wild West Outlaws Gymkhana Rodeo of the new season Saturday, October 22. Since this event took place in October, participants were encouraged to wear costumes and many did. New 2022-2023 Gymkhana Queen Brynn Abott, 15, from Farson, reigned...
buckrail.com
Two men involved in hunting assault now in custody
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wyo. — Officials say that the two men who were charged for allegedly beating a local man were taken into custody yesterday, Oct. 26. Shea Patrice Sanchez, 30 of Green River, Wyo. is in custody in Lincoln County while Jared Michael Olguin, 35 of Elizabeth, Colo. was arrested in Colorado and will likely be extradited to Lincoln County.
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed
The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
svinews.com
One suspect in Greys River Assault turns himself in. Arrest Warrant is active for additional suspect.
One of the suspects involved in a fight that put a Jackson man in the hospital has turned himself into police. The second suspect remains at-large. Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred told SVI News that Shea Sanchez, 30, of Green River, Wyoming turned himself in Wednesday morning. He has been booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and battery as well as theft. According to Attorney Allred, an active arrest warrant has been issued for the second suspect, identified as Jared Olquin, 35, of Elizabeth, Colorado. Olquin faces the same charges as Sanchez.
