vfpress.news
Gwendolyn Franklin, Last Surviving Child Of Walter And Quinella Hathaway, Dies At 93
Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Gwendolyn E. Hathaway Franklin, the last surviving child of Walter and Quinella Watson Hathaway — the heads of one of the most influential Black families in Maywood — died Oct. 24. She was 93. Her death was confirmed by close relatives.
vfpress.news
Sidney Hurst Jr., Member Of Maywood’s Oldest Black Family, Dies At 97
Sidney Hurst Jr., the grandson of Iva and Amanda Hurst, the heads of Maywood’s first Black family, died Oct. 14 at 97. | Provided. There’s a long history of Blacks moving back and forth between Maywood and Oak Park — two suburbs with some of the richest Black communities in the state.
Pastor Corey Brooks leaves Woodlawn rooftop after raising $20 million for community center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly a year on a Woodlawn rooftop just about over for Chicago pastor Corey Brooks, who has been raising money to build a community center on the site.After raising $20 million, Brooks has enough money to begin building his Leadership & Economic Opportunity Center at 66th and King Drive.So, on Saturday, he will leave the roof for good for a ceremonial ground-breaking on the new center, after spending 11 months living in tents on the rooftop."I've missed some things, but I will also gain some things, built up relationships; but most of all, we've garnered enough support to...
Dolton students get surprise performance from Universoul Circus
The performers include Caribbean dancers, acrobats on roller skates and even a double-decker jump rope performance.
Street Closures Announced For Halloween Events in Chicago
Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications announced street closures for Halloween events for the upcoming weekend, while giving residents tips to stay safe while celebrating. The Arts in the Dark Parade kicks off at the intersection State Street and Lake Street on Saturday, lasting from 6 p.m. to 8...
wgnradio.com
Pastor Corey Brooks to break ground on new community center this weekend
Corey Brooks, Founder and Senior Pastor at New Beginnings Church of Chicago and the Founder and CEO of Project H.O.O.D, joins John Williams to talk about his mission to build a new opportunity center on the South Side and how it’s going to enhance the lives of those living in the neighborhood. Pastor Brooks is breaking ground on the new community center this Saturday! You can RSVP to the event here.
chicagocrusader.com
Ald. Monique Scott gets $36K donation from brother’s company, organization
Alderman Monique Scott (24th Ward) last month received a total of $36,000 in political donations that came from her brother’s company. She also received a donation from the brother of former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley. With the Chicago municipal elections less than four months away, Alderman Scott is...
chicagocrusader.com
Local church celebrates ‘70 years at 70th Street’ in Chicago
On Sunday, October 30, Kelly Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 6955 S. King Drive, will celebrate two events commemorating 70 years on 70th Street. The first salute is the 15th anniversary of the marriage of the former Kelly United Methodist Church and the former Woodlawn United Methodist Church. The second salute...
Halloween Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend: Haunted Houses, Festivals and More
Chicago looks like it's ready for Halloween. Jack-o-lanterns have gained ground on porches and steps. Loads of candy have made their way on -- and off -- the shelves. The days are getting shorter, and there's a tinge of chill in the air. Not to mention, the leaves are screaming with fall colors.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub
Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
‘She was a loving, feisty,’ mother of 2: Family describes woman killed on Lake Shore Drive
Dashawnna Threatt was a passenger in a car when she was fatally shot on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Kenwood, police and family members said. Her cousin said Threatt was a “loving, feisty, 26-year-old with two loving daughters.”
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson launches campaign for Chicago mayor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The race for Chicago mayor is getting bigger as another candidate is jumping into the fray.On Thursday, Cook County Board Commissioner Brandon Johnson made it official and launched his campaign.Johnson, a former Chicago Public Schools teacher and Chicago Teachers Union organizer, was endorsed by the CTU before he officially joined the race, and has the backing of several progressive political organizations."As a teacher, I experienced the painful impact of disinvestment on my students and their families, and this personal experience – seeing children endure inequity – is what fuels my commitment to building a stronger, safer and...
With bills in the thousands, Chicago families want answers from the city
WGN Investigates previously reported how a North Side condo building saw their water bill jump from a monthly average of up to $800, to more than $10,000. I
Three injured in South Shore drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Shore Friday morning. Police say around 1:15 a.m. a 20-year-old man was shot by someone in a white sedan while on a sidewalk in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue. The victim was taken to an area...
oakpark.com
Beware of towing in Downtown Oak Park
I live in the Emerson high-rise, just above the Old Navy, ATT, and Sweetgreen parking lot. Beware!. I watch people park there and go to Target, Chipotle, and stores other than those for this parking lot. There are three sets of signs designating which stores this parking lot is for. S&S towing has guys watching where you go, and if it’s not one of these store, they tow your car in less than two minutes. It is easy picking for them because people don’t see or read these signs.
vfpress.news
Pace Proposes Pulling Plug On Suspended Suburban Routes
Pace buses greeted during an appreciation event at Hines in Maywood in 2020. | File. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 || By Igor Studenkov || @maywoodnews. Pace suburban bus agency is poised to finally pull the plug on 69 routes that have been indefinitely suspended since May 2020, including several routes that served the western suburbs.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Chicago
If you are looking for ideas for a romantic date night in Chicago, there are so many options!. Listed below are a mix of some classic and unique Chicago date ideas that ensure a fun and entertaining time for you and your date. No matter your budget, you will find...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Centennial Expands Redevelopment Plans for Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, Illinois to Include Seniors Housing
VERNON HILLS, Ill. – Dallas-based real estate firm Centennial has revealed plans to expand on its Hawthorn 2.0 redevelopment of Hawthorn Mall, a super-regional shopping center in Vernon Hills, a northern suburb of Chicago. Built in 1973, the mall currently houses over 120 retailers. Centennial first announced the redevelopment...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Schaumburg, IL
Schaumburg, Illinois, is located about 30 miles from downtown Chicago and about 10 miles from the city’s largest airport, O’Hare Airport. It is an economic leader that has more businesses than any other local suburb. It is such a bustling community with concert arenas, a native cultural center,...
fox32chicago.com
Ada Brown: Chicago woman reported missing from Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 29-year-old woman. Ada Brown was last seen in the 2300 block of West Garfield Boulevard in the Gage Park neighborhood, police said. Brown may be in mental distress, according to police. Brown is described as a...
