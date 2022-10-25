Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Teens suspected in attempted gun shop break-in, Fayette County sheriff says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County deputies say they've arrested a 15-year-old Clayton County young man for stealing a car and attempting to break into a gun store. This is the second time since August that a teenager has been arrested for attempted burglary at that gun store. This young...
Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill facing new investigation into certification
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council told Channel 2, it will start its own investigation into Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s certification as a law enforcement official. On Wednesday, a jury found Hill guilty of violating the civil rights of 6 pre-trial...
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Suspects stole $1.5 million from churches in 14 different states
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County Sheriff Office’s deputies have busted a nationwide theft ring targeting donations church congregations mailed in. In all, investigators said 36 churches were victimized just in Fayette County for more than $150,000. Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said the ring operates out of Texas...
fox5atlanta.com
YSL gang member convicted of deadly Buckhead wedding robbery
ATLANTA - One of the men charged earlier this year along with popular Atlanta rapper and alleged YSL gang leader Young Thug for violating the RICO act was convicted of murder on Thursday. Jayden Myrick, who goes by "SetTrip" or "JayMan," was found guilty of robbery and murder outside a...
fox5atlanta.com
Teen suspected of attempting to break into gun store caught on camera
Fayette County deputies say they've arrested a 15-year-old Clayton County young man for stealing a car and attempting to break into a gun store. This is the second time since August that a teenager has been arrested for attempted burglary at that gun store.
Coweta County investigators bust crime ring thanks to trail of candy wrappers, sheriff's office says
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County is celebrating a candy trail case that led to a crime ring bust. Several alleged burglars are facing charges after investigators said a sweet tooth tipped them off. Coweta County Sheriff's Office had been investigating a series of burglaries and learned the culprits...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb high school student arrested during class with loaded gun in bag, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement arrested a Miller Grove High School student accused of attacking and robbing a child. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall was arrested while in class for an Oct. 22 incident in which he allegedly brandished a silver revolver while trying to take an iPhone, cross-body bag and wallet from a minor on Strathmoor Manor Circle in Lithonia.
Suspect admits to ordering hits on witnesses, denies murdering a father outside country club
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The gang member accused of killing a father outside a wedding admits he ordered hits on witnesses — but insists he did not commit the murder. The brother of the victim, 34-year-old Christian Broder, identified Jayden Myrick as the killer, but Myrick once again said he didn’t do it.
‘Like a nightmare’: Family grieves mother found dead at Cobb construction site
Deborah Moon had just gotten home with pizza for dinner when she learned her youngest daughter had been found dead at a construction site in north Cobb County earlier the same day.
1 arrested, 1 dead after shooting at shopping center in NW Atlanta
A man was shot and killed at a northwest Atlanta shopping center Thursday afternoon, police said.
17-year-old student dies in shooting after leaving Norcross High
A 17-year-old student was fatally shot Wednesday after leaving Norcross High School, according to officials.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman shot while driving on DeKalb County road
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she says she was shot while driving in DeKalb County. Officials say at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road after reports of a person shot. At the scene, they...
Suspects caught trying to flush 40 pounds of marijuana down the toilet
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are on a roll after getting nearly 250 pounds of marijuana off of the streets last week. Officers say they found two suspects trying to flush more than 40 pounds of marijuana down the toilet at a home in Jonesboro on Thursday.
LaGrange police investigating shots fired incident
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — On Oct. 27, LaGrange police responded to a delayed report of shots fired into a home on Murphy Avenue. Police say the initial incident may have happened on Oct. 26, sometime between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. Detectives found multiple bullet holes in the home and shell casings at the scene. […]
Student shot near Gwinnett high school, superintendent calls for end to ‘crisis’ of violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A student at Norcross High School in Gwinnett County was shot on Wednesday afternoon, school administrators confirmed. In a letter sent to parents, Principal Will Bishop said the shooting took place near the school. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gwinnett...
Newnan Times-Herald
Police: Road-rager threatened family with rifle
Newnan Police say a road-raging man pointed a semi-automatic rifle at a woman and her children Friday afternoon after heavy traffic caused her to miss a turn arrow. The victim’s 70-year-old aunt was also in the vehicle, along with her four children – ranging in age from 8 months to 11 years old – when the incident occurred at the intersection of Newnan Crossing Bypass and Bullsboro Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 17-year-old Riverdale girl missing for days after leaving home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police need your help finding a Clayton County teenager who has been missing for days since running away from home. Officials say 17-year-old Cierrah Harris was last seen Monday at her home on the 100 block of Brookview Drive in Riverdale, Georgia. According to investigators, relatives...
fox5atlanta.com
GBI names driver fatally shot by Atlanta police officer, woman injured during road rage incident
ATLANTA - West Peachtree Street at the 16th Street intersection in Midtown Atlanta was completely blocked and turned into a crime scene Tuesday evening. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a plain clothes officer tried to intervene during a road rage incident and opened fire, killing one of the drivers.
henrycountytimes.com
Outback Steakhouse robber receives lifetime prison sentence
A robbery at the Outback Steakhouse in Stockbridge has resulted in a lifetime prison sentence for the perpetrator. Joseph Yarn was convicted Oct. 6 of six counts of armed robbery, 11 counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The jury deliberated for three days before reaching a verdict.
Man indicted on charge of trafficking 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett
A Loganville man was recently indicted for allegedly trafficking a 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett County, according to state prosecutors.
Comments / 1