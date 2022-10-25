ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Red Wave shoots hoops and eats ice cream with women’s basketball

Fresno State’s women’s basketball team welcomed the community to the North Gym on Sunday to introduce themselves over ice cream as the team prepares for its upcoming season. In addition to the ice cream courtesy of Gibson Farm Market, fans were able to play a selection of games,...
FNR Preview: Battle of the Bell — Tulare Western @ Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — The Friday Night Rivals crew is heading to Tulare this week for the Battle of the Bell — Tulare Western at Tulare. Live coverage on CW59 starts a little earlier, at 6:30 p.m. FOX26 sports reporter Vanessa Romo has a preview.
Morse Wittwer Sports Performance Center creates more opportunities for athletes

The Morse Wittwer Sports Performance Center officially opened its doors on Sept. 22 with a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 6,000-square-foot facility is the new home for Fresno State athletes and features 12 platforms, a large turf area and iPads with advanced technology to track the performance of student-athletes throughout their workouts.
Fresno City College hosts Fall Carnival

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City College Fall Carnival kicks off Friday evening. The free event will be held at the University Mall in the middle of the Fresno City College campus. The event promises fun for the entire family with games, performers, photo booths, food trucks, a science demonstration, a haunted house, a […]
559 Fights #91: Biniyam Shire, Results and More!

The 559 Fights promotion recently had an event titled “559 Fights #91” held at the Visalia Convention Center. It featured three title fights and the third MMA bout of reality television star Biniyam Shibre, most notably from TLC’s “90 Day Fiance”. The seats were packed with MMA fans and fans of the reality television show alike, with many people flocking over from miles to get a chance to meet the Ethiopian MMA hopeful.
IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist killed in crash near Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist who died after he was hit by a vehicle near Fresno State last week has been identified. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified 32-year-old Joshua Brown as the bicyclist who was killed near Bullard and Cedar avenues on Thursday, October 20. Around 7:00 a.m., officers with […]
Bread Wars: Fresno Baker Accuses Bay Area Rival of Stealing Trays

A Fresno baking company is accusing a Bay Area rival of stealing its plastic bread trays in a lawsuit filed Monday in San Mateo County Superior Court. “We’re not talking about isolated incidents – we’re talking about the ongoing, systematic theft of hundreds of bread trays … enough to fill a semi-trailer,” Fresno-based Athens Baking Company alleges in the lawsuit.
Jolissa Fuentes laid to rest in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After months of searching that led to the heartbreaking discovery of Jolissa Fuentes, the 22-year-old from Selma was laid to rest on Thursday. Delila Sanchez, who has been best friends with Jolissa since middle school, was one of the dozens of people who remembered Jolissa’s life at The Worship Center in […]
Fresno’s Tower Theater to be open to public

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Officials with the city of Fresno held a public meeting to answer questions from residents regarding Fresno’s historic Tower Theater.  “It’s now going to be open to the community so now anyone in the community can ask to use the theater moving forward,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember for District […]
3 abandoned babies to be laid to rest in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A burial ceremony will be held for three abandoned babies in Fresno County on Saturday morning. The Garden of Innocence will be holding the ceremony for three babies named Jaxson, Race, and Sean at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery, located at 1411 W. Belmont Avenue. The ceremonies are held twice […]
Valley university announces layoffs amid sharp decline in enrollment

Fresno Pacific University has announced several internal changes, including staffing cuts, in response to continued anticipated loss of tuition revenue following steep enrollment drops. The university reported that, as of its fall census, enrollment had dropped 14% from fall 2021, a decline of almost 500 students — from 3,522 to...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
