The 559 Fights promotion recently had an event titled “559 Fights #91” held at the Visalia Convention Center. It featured three title fights and the third MMA bout of reality television star Biniyam Shibre, most notably from TLC’s “90 Day Fiance”. The seats were packed with MMA fans and fans of the reality television show alike, with many people flocking over from miles to get a chance to meet the Ethiopian MMA hopeful.

VISALIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO