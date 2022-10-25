Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
How to watch Fresno State vs. San Diego State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: San Diego State 4-3; Fresno State 3-4 A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the San Diego State Aztecs at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Valley Children's Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. Last week,...
csufresno.edu
Red Wave shoots hoops and eats ice cream with women’s basketball
Fresno State’s women’s basketball team welcomed the community to the North Gym on Sunday to introduce themselves over ice cream as the team prepares for its upcoming season. In addition to the ice cream courtesy of Gibson Farm Market, fans were able to play a selection of games,...
Local pitcher Connor Brogdon set to play in the Fall Classic
Connor Brogdon, a relief pitcher with the Philadelphia Phillies, started out on a small field in Madera-Ranchos, pitching at Liberty High School.
Friday Night Football 2022: Week 11
Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.
Sanger principal to join BMX Hall of Fame this weekend
Sanger private Christian school principal Randy Stumpfhauser will be entering the BMX hall of fame in Tulsa, Oklahoma alongside his family.
KMPH.com
FNR Preview: Battle of the Bell — Tulare Western @ Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — The Friday Night Rivals crew is heading to Tulare this week for the Battle of the Bell — Tulare Western at Tulare. Live coverage on CW59 starts a little earlier, at 6:30 p.m. FOX26 sports reporter Vanessa Romo has a preview.
csufresno.edu
Morse Wittwer Sports Performance Center creates more opportunities for athletes
The Morse Wittwer Sports Performance Center officially opened its doors on Sept. 22 with a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 6,000-square-foot facility is the new home for Fresno State athletes and features 12 platforms, a large turf area and iPads with advanced technology to track the performance of student-athletes throughout their workouts.
Fresno City College hosts Fall Carnival
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City College Fall Carnival kicks off Friday evening. The free event will be held at the University Mall in the middle of the Fresno City College campus. The event promises fun for the entire family with games, performers, photo booths, food trucks, a science demonstration, a haunted house, a […]
csufresno.edu
Faculty union calls for retreat rights reform after Castro receives tenure position at Cal Poly
In September, former Fresno State president Joseph Castro utilized his retreat rights as former California State University (CSU) chancellor to become a tenured professor at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo next year. Retreat rights are contractual guarantees within a CSU administrators’ contract for former faculty who gave up tenure for...
thecampusjournal.com
559 Fights #91: Biniyam Shire, Results and More!
The 559 Fights promotion recently had an event titled “559 Fights #91” held at the Visalia Convention Center. It featured three title fights and the third MMA bout of reality television star Biniyam Shibre, most notably from TLC’s “90 Day Fiance”. The seats were packed with MMA fans and fans of the reality television show alike, with many people flocking over from miles to get a chance to meet the Ethiopian MMA hopeful.
$614K jackpot: Madera man wins big on $7 bet at Chukchansi
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera man had a major payoff on a $7 bet at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said Johnathan A. hit a $614,407.50 jackpot after making a $7 bet on the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine, located inside the Casa de Fuego gaming area. “Every […]
IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist killed in crash near Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist who died after he was hit by a vehicle near Fresno State last week has been identified. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified 32-year-old Joshua Brown as the bicyclist who was killed near Bullard and Cedar avenues on Thursday, October 20. Around 7:00 a.m., officers with […]
GV Wire
Bread Wars: Fresno Baker Accuses Bay Area Rival of Stealing Trays
A Fresno baking company is accusing a Bay Area rival of stealing its plastic bread trays in a lawsuit filed Monday in San Mateo County Superior Court. “We’re not talking about isolated incidents – we’re talking about the ongoing, systematic theft of hundreds of bread trays … enough to fill a semi-trailer,” Fresno-based Athens Baking Company alleges in the lawsuit.
Jolissa Fuentes laid to rest in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After months of searching that led to the heartbreaking discovery of Jolissa Fuentes, the 22-year-old from Selma was laid to rest on Thursday. Delila Sanchez, who has been best friends with Jolissa since middle school, was one of the dozens of people who remembered Jolissa’s life at The Worship Center in […]
Two videos could be critical to southwest Fresno murder trial
Video could prove critical in a Fresno murder case and Action News has acquired some of what police found in their investigation into a deadly shooting in southwest Fresno in July 2021.
Fresno’s Tower Theater to be open to public
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Officials with the city of Fresno held a public meeting to answer questions from residents regarding Fresno’s historic Tower Theater. “It’s now going to be open to the community so now anyone in the community can ask to use the theater moving forward,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember for District […]
80-years-ago a Fresno veteran survived the sinking of his ship
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 80-years-ago a Fresno veteran survived the sinking of his ship during World War II. December 7th, 1941 the empire of Japan strikes at the heart of United States naval power with the deadly surprise attack at Pearl Harbor. The U.S. was stunned and pulled into World War II. In a desperate […]
3 abandoned babies to be laid to rest in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A burial ceremony will be held for three abandoned babies in Fresno County on Saturday morning. The Garden of Innocence will be holding the ceremony for three babies named Jaxson, Race, and Sean at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery, located at 1411 W. Belmont Avenue. The ceremonies are held twice […]
sjvsun.com
Valley university announces layoffs amid sharp decline in enrollment
Fresno Pacific University has announced several internal changes, including staffing cuts, in response to continued anticipated loss of tuition revenue following steep enrollment drops. The university reported that, as of its fall census, enrollment had dropped 14% from fall 2021, a decline of almost 500 students — from 3,522 to...
