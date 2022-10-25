Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
3 face drug charges in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Three people face drug charges after the Graves County Sheriff’s Office received information of illegal drug activity at a home in Mayfield. After conducting an investigation,, Graves County Sheriff’s deputies obtained a search warrant for a home on 9th Street in Mayfield. Deputies went to the home about 4 p.m. on Oct. 26.
Traffic stop leads to drug, weapons bust in Dyer County
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is in custody after a traffic stop led to a drug and weapons bust in Dyer County over the weekend. The West Tennessee Drug Task Force said a Dyer County deputy with a canine officer called them for backup when they found a quarter pound of methamphetamine and two loaded guns […]
WBBJ
Man found with firearm manufacturing materials sentenced
JACKSON, Tenn. — An Obion County man has been sentenced to federal prison for unlawful possession of firearms, silencers and machine guns. A news release says that in August of 2018, the Union City Police Department, along with other law enforcement, were given information that a man named Bobby Joe Brown had sold three guns, with one of them being stolen.
radionwtn.com
Extra Officers To Be At HCHS Campus Today
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said his department received a complaint of a possible shooting to occur at the Henry County High School today, October 28. Frey said, “The threat was reportedly shared through social media. Since receiving the complaint investigators with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department have been conducting a follow up investigation. Administration with the Henry County School System was also notified and helped us work through the investigation process.”
radionwtn.com
Obion County Man Sentenced To Federal Prison
Jackson, TN – Bobby Joe Brown, age 42, of Obion County, Tennessee has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for unlawfulpossession of firearms, silencers and machine guns. United States. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz announced the sentence Thursday evening. According to information presented in court, on August 7,...
westkentuckystar.com
Search of Mayfield home snares alleged meth trafficker and two others
The search of a home in Mayfield resulted in the arrest of an alleged meth trafficker and two others on drug charges. A tip to the Graves County Sheriff's Office reported illegal drug activity at the 9th Street home. On Wednesday deputies served a search warrant and reportedly seized 33...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County stop results in drug and gun charges for Murray man
A Thursday traffic stop in Graves County resulted in drug and gun charges for a Murray man. Thursday evening, a Graves County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a motorcycle near the intersection of KY 58 and the KY 121 Bypass. Before the driver of the motorcycle stopped, the deputy reported the man appeared to be trying to hide something in his jacket, which took his attention from the road. The driver, 24-year-old David Kingins of Murray, ran off the road and laid the bike down on its side.
kbsi23.com
Passenger in truck facing drug charges after traffic stop in Ballard County
WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KBSI) – A man from Arkansas faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Ballard County, Ky. on Tuesday. A deputy with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office stop a red Chevrolet truck in Wickliffe for a traffic violation about 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. A...
KFVS12
Shoplifting suspect arrested in Paducah
Record low water levels on the Mississippi River have unearthed some hidden treasures, as well as created a popular tourist attraction. But that's about to change. Winter is right around the corner, but it looks like a seasonal surge in viruses is already here. Illinois seeing increased high school graduation...
Woman loose after mistaken release from Lauderdale County jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who they say pretended to be another inmate and was mistakenly released from jail Friday. Tabitha Chilcutt was being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on misdemeanor drug charges but could not make a bond. Chief Deputy Garrison Taylor said while another […]
radionwtn.com
Henry County Drug Take Back Event Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Prevention Coalition will be hosting a Drug Take Back event Saturday morning at the Kroger store in Paris. The event will be held from 9-11 a.m. Bring your unused medications and receive a free medication lockbox. You also will be entered into a drawing for...
WBBJ
Suspect breaks into Jackson Dollar General, steals Newport cigarettes
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigation a breaking and entering and theft at a local Dollar General. According to Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison County, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to an alarm call at the Dollar General at 1028 Campbell Street. Officers arrived to find the front...
westkentuckystar.com
Woman accused of thefts from Paducah Walmarts arrested, faces drug charges
A Paducah woman accused of stealing from both Paducah Walmart locations has been arrested and faces new charges in Ballard County. A deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Precious Burnside of Paducah for a traffic violation Wednesday night. Burnside allegedly told the deputy she did not have her license on her, and that her name was "Jawonna Williams."
KFVS12
Police chase 3 suspects accused of stealing diesel from Caruthersville gas station
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Three adults accused of stealing diesel fuel and leading police on a chase were arrested in Caruthersville on Wednesday, October 27. Caruthersville said three vehicles were involved in stealing more than $700 worth of diesel from the BP gas station in town and driving off. Shortly...
Over 200 pounds of weed found in duffle bags during I-40 traffic stop
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A traffic stop on I-40 ended with authorities finding more than 200 pounds of marijuana, according to the West Tennessee Drug Task Force. The Drug Task Force said a car was pulled over on I-40 in Brownsville, Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. Agents let a canine sniff around...
kbsi23.com
Teen faces charges after police chase, gun found in Dyersburg
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A teenager faces charges of unlawful weapon possession and evading arrest in Dyersburg, Tenn. The Dyersburg Police Street Crimes Unit was patrolling in the area of Milltown on Oct. 25 around 7:45 p.m. when four male juveniles were seen walking in the middle of Curry Street with hoodies over their heads.
KATV
20-year-old Arkansas woman wanted for murder, surrenders to police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Blytheville woman who investigators say shot and killed a family member has surrendered to police, according to our content partner Region 8 News. Harliyah Walker, 20, surrendered without incident, said Blytheville assistant chief of police Ricky Jefferson. Region 8 News said an arrest warrant...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/25/22 – 10/26/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/25/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/26/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Halloween Events
Town of Trezevant Trick-or-Treat at Walking Track – October 29. The Town of Trezevant will host a Trick-or-Treat at the walking track on Saturday, October 29 from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Town of Hollow Rock & Hollow Rock Volunteer Fire Department Haunted Trail and Chili Cook-off – October...
westkentuckystar.com
Three juveniles charged with robbing same Paducah store twice in one day
Three juveniles have been charged with robbery and theft by unlawful taking after robbing a Paducah convenience store twice in one day. Police were called by the owner of the Superway on North 8th Street during the afternoon of October 15th. The owner said a male came into the store wearing a mask and carrying a baseball bat. As the juvenile allegedly threatened the owner with the bat, a second male juvenile reportedly took merchandise, including vaping products. The males then fled the scene, leaving the bat behind.
Comments / 0