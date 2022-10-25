ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Cody Johnson to perform at Wright State in 2023

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Nashville country powerhouse Cody Johnson has announced a slate of new tour dates for 2023, including a stop at the Wright State University Nutter Center.

Cody Johnson, along with country vocalists Randy Houser and Jesse Raub Jr., will be performing at Wright State on Friday, March 24, according to a university release.

Wynonna Judd expanding ‘The Judds’ tour to Dayton

Johnson announced the tour after receiving four nominations for the upcoming 56th Annual CMA Awards taking place in Nashville on Nov. 9. Nominations include Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Video of the Year, both for his song “’Til You Can’t,” and New Artist of the Year.

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale Friday, Oct. 28th and can be purchased here .

