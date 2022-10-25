ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Weigh in: Are you voting for or against West Virginia Amendment 2?

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Amendment 2 is one of the most heated election topics in West Virginia this year. Here’s your chance to tell us what you think.

It would give the West Virginia Legislature the authority to exempt machinery, equipment and inventory directly used in business activity and personal property tax on motor vehicles from ad valorem property taxation from West Virginia’s tangible personal property tax, but the laws to do so would still need to be passed by lawmakers.

See the West Virginia Legislature’s draft plans to replace revenue if Amendment 2 passes

Government officials, both local and statewide, as well as groups and organizations have released their reasons why you should or shouldn’t vote in favor of Amendment 2.

Those who have released opposition include:

Those who have released support include:

After doing your research, how do you plan to vote on West Virginia Amendment 2?

In addition to Amendment 2, there are also three other amendments that will be voted on in the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8. You can see them here .

Gay Bailey
3d ago

Question: Before deciding for or against, where are they going to make up the money for vehicle tax? They say they have a plan , I haven’t read about it yey

Chris Milton
3d ago

against. the state already has trouble paying for basic infrastructure projects and for the salaries of police officers, teachers, and other essential personnel.

Gay Bailey
3d ago

Against Amendments 2 and 4 money going to Charleston will never make it back to the counties it came from and if and when it does make it back it will be a whole lot less.

