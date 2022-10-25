Weigh in: Are you voting for or against West Virginia Amendment 2?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Amendment 2 is one of the most heated election topics in West Virginia this year. Here’s your chance to tell us what you think.

It would give the West Virginia Legislature the authority to exempt machinery, equipment and inventory directly used in business activity and personal property tax on motor vehicles from ad valorem property taxation from West Virginia’s tangible personal property tax, but the laws to do so would still need to be passed by lawmakers.

Government officials, both local and statewide, as well as groups and organizations have released their reasons why you should or shouldn’t vote in favor of Amendment 2.

Those who have released opposition include:

Those who have released support include:

After doing your research, how do you plan to vote on West Virginia Amendment 2?

In addition to Amendment 2, there are also three other amendments that will be voted on in the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8. You can see them here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.