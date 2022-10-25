Read full article on original website
Pop! Heights Park opens Saturday on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new park is bringing a pop of color and vitality to the Far South Side. POP! Heights Park on 112th and South Halsted opens SaturdayIt's meant to be a gathering spot for people living in Roseland, Morgan Park, and West Pullman.Far South Community Development Director Katanya Raby says the park will bring new opportunities for future development. "Hopefully, it will attract more developers to the area, more homeowners who are looking to purchase homes, Roseland and East Morgan Park, and West Pullman has a great housing stock so hopefully we'll attract more people to...
Project H.O.O.D. to celebrate Woodlawn community center groundbreaking Saturday
Project H.O.O.D. will celebrate its groundbreaking this weekend after pastor Corey Brooks' 11-month journey on a roof in Woodlawn comes to an end. The pastor and community activist began living on top of a roof across from his church after a spike in crime at the building. he has since raised money to buy the building and turn it into a community center.
vfpress.news
Sidney Hurst Jr., Member Of Maywood’s Oldest Black Family, Dies At 97
Sidney Hurst Jr., the grandson of Iva and Amanda Hurst, the heads of Maywood’s first Black family, died Oct. 14 at 97. | Provided. There’s a long history of Blacks moving back and forth between Maywood and Oak Park — two suburbs with some of the richest Black communities in the state.
oakpark.com
Beware of towing in Downtown Oak Park
I live in the Emerson high-rise, just above the Old Navy, ATT, and Sweetgreen parking lot. Beware!. I watch people park there and go to Target, Chipotle, and stores other than those for this parking lot. There are three sets of signs designating which stores this parking lot is for. S&S towing has guys watching where you go, and if it’s not one of these store, they tow your car in less than two minutes. It is easy picking for them because people don’t see or read these signs.
Gun recovered at Dunbar Vocational High School in South Commons, Chicago police say
A gun was found at a South Side high school, Chicago police said.
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. At least 500 pumpkins worth a total of about $5,000 dollars were stolen from Dave’s pumpkins.
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed while dining inside Michigan Avenue restaurant
CHICAGO - A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot in head lying on street on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was found on a street in Little Village with a gunshot wound to the head early Saturday morning. Chicago police say the victim was found in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street around 2:41 a.m. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by...
Pastor Corey Brooks leaves Woodlawn rooftop after raising $20 million for community center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly a year on a Woodlawn rooftop just about over for Chicago pastor Corey Brooks, who has been raising money to build a community center on the site.After raising $20 million, Brooks has enough money to begin building his Leadership & Economic Opportunity Center at 66th and King Drive.So, on Saturday, he will leave the roof for good for a ceremonial ground-breaking on the new center, after spending 11 months living in tents on the rooftop."I've missed some things, but I will also gain some things, built up relationships; but most of all, we've garnered enough support to...
fox32chicago.com
Spotlight shines on Chicago Chef from Virtue Restaurant and Bar in Hyde Park
Damarr Brown, a chef at Virtue Restaurant and Bar, was featured in Food and Wine Magazine as one of the best chefs of 2022. FOX 32's Sylvia Perez has his origin story.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with shooting another on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly shooting another man multiples times on the West Side. The shooting occurred on October 23 in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. According to police, the victim was a 45-year-old man. Michael Pitts, 24,...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Man fatally struck at Chatham bus stop is 2nd pedestrian killed at 79th/King in 2 months
Tragically, there were two pedestrian fatalities in Chicago last weekend. Early Saturday morning an allegedly drunk driver struck and killed Luis Martinez Ortiz, 54, as he crossed 51st Street at Sawyer Avenue in Gage Park. And on Sunday morning a reckless driver struck a 57-year-old man at a bus stop at 79th Street and King Drive in Chatham and injured three other people.
fox32chicago.com
5 arrested after large fight breaks out near Chicago high school
CHICAGO - Chicago police responded to a large fight Friday afternoon that occurred outside a nearby South Side high school. Police say the fight broke out around 3:34 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Normal Avenue near Englewood STEM High School. As officers attempted to break up the fight,...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Centennial Expands Redevelopment Plans for Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, Illinois to Include Seniors Housing
VERNON HILLS, Ill. – Dallas-based real estate firm Centennial has revealed plans to expand on its Hawthorn 2.0 redevelopment of Hawthorn Mall, a super-regional shopping center in Vernon Hills, a northern suburb of Chicago. Built in 1973, the mall currently houses over 120 retailers. Centennial first announced the redevelopment...
vfpress.news
Pace Proposes Pulling Plug On Suspended Suburban Routes
Pace buses greeted during an appreciation event at Hines in Maywood in 2020. | File. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 || By Igor Studenkov || @maywoodnews. Pace suburban bus agency is poised to finally pull the plug on 69 routes that have been indefinitely suspended since May 2020, including several routes that served the western suburbs.
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park man pleads not guilty to murdering his parents: officials
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - A 45-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to the murder of both his parents last month in north suburban Highland Park. Barry Goldberg was arrested on Sept. 7, 2022, after Highland Park police responded to an apartment building located at 1850 Green Bay Road for a well-being check.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.599M Mid-century Modern Jewel in Hinsdale, IL Features Thoughtful Attention to Detail and Architectural Reverence that Remain Timeless
The Estate in Hinsdale is a luxurious home that has been restored to perfection now available for sale. This home located at 701 Taft Rd, Hinsdale, Illinois; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,200 square feet of living spaces. Call Dawn Mckenna (630 686-4886) – Coldwell Banker Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Hinsdale.
fb101.com
OLD-SCHOOL DINER MEETS NEW-SCHOOL EATERY AT IRENE’S, SET TO OPEN IN OCTOBER
Located in the heart of North Center, Irene’s is Chicago’s newest neighborhood diner, set to open October 21. Irene’s is led by three hospitality veterans who bring 20 years of industry experience – Petros Papatheofanis, Noah Zamler, and Cristian Mendoza. Irene’s pays homage to co-owner/partner Petros Papatheofanis, whose family owned and operated the space from 1986 until 2012.
Senior apartment building owner fined $1,500 after 3 women died in heat wave
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The owner of a senior apartment building in Rogers Park was fined only $1,500 after three women died in their apartments during a heat wave in May.There was no air conditioning running at the James Sneider Apartments when the women died on May 14, and some tenants said temperatures inside were more than 100°.Autopsies determined the three women who died — Janice Reed, 68, Gwendolyn Osborne, 72, and Delores McNeely, 76 — died from "environmental heat exposure due to hot residential building during heat-related weather event," according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. Heart problems and...
Chicago robbery ends in $10,000 worth of liquor taken from River North store
CHICAGO (CBS) – A thief was caught on camera using a crowbar to break the glass door of a River North liquor store and got away with a lot of product.One suspect can be seen on video getting into the store and grabbing bottles off shelves, while an accomplice waited in a black BMW SUV outside.Police said the suspects got away with $10,000 worth of high-end liquor.The suspect left the store, got into the SUV and fled just as officers arrived on the scene.As of Thursday night, the two suspects and their vehicle have not been found.
