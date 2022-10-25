I wholeheartedly support re-electing Hannah Kane as State Representative for Shrewsbury and Westborough in the 11. th Worcester District. Hannah has done exceptional work to improve the quality of life for all people in our communities. It’s no cliché to say that she works tirelessly to understand and tackle major issues that impact our lives including healthcare, substance abuse, public safety, education, diversity and inclusion. Hannah supports many local charities and community events. Her experience and unwavering commitment to public service will continue to serve our district well. Please vote to re-elect State Representative Hannah Kane on Tuesday, November 8th.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO