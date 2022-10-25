Read full article on original website
Developer proposes 12-unit project on Lincoln Street
MARLBOROUGH – A developer wants to bring a multifamily project to Lincoln Street. Located at 272 Lincoln Street, the developer is proposing a 12-unit, three-story building. The application for a special permit was filed by 272 Lincoln LLC, which has an address of Newton. The application went before the...
Marlborough’s trick-or-treating culminates with Horribles Parade
MARLBOROUGH – Costumed kids and their grownups accepted an invitation from Marlborough Mayor Arthur Vigeant and downtown businesses to collect treats on Oct. 27. City agencies and nonprofit organizations also distributed goodies. Afterward, families viewed or joined the city’s much-loved Horribles Parade beginning at the Vin Bin and traveling...
Select Board approve licenses for Subaru dealership in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – A Subaru dealership is one step closer to opening in Shrewsbury. There is currently a Patrick Subaru located at 247 Boston Turnpike. The new site, which spans approximately 14 acres, is near the intersection of Route 9 and South Street, which is about two miles away from its current dealership.
Cyanobacteria advisory issued for Half Moon Cove in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – The Worcester Inspectional Services Department is urging people and their pets to avoid contact with cyanobacteria that has been found in Half Moon Cove in Lake Quinsigamond. The department issued an advisory yesterday after the city confirmed the presence of cyanobacteria containing scums in Lake Quinsigamond. Known...
Imagination abound at Brick Fest Live in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – You can make a lot of things with LEGOs. Cities, superheroes, submarines, race cars, stuff from your favorite movies or something created from your imagination. LEGO enthusiasts from around New England came to the Royal Plaza Trade Center off Route 20 for Brick Fest Live on Oct....
Shrewsbury officer, cancer survivor participates in Pink Patch Project
SHREWSBURY – Over the past month, first responders across the country have donned pink patches in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month as part of the Pink Patch Project. “You can talk to any one of our guys in our department, and you’ll see that everybody knows somebody and has a story,” Shrewsbury Detective Lawrence Napolitano said.
Northborough Health Department closes Casa Vallarta following illegal bedrooms, leaks
NORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough Health Department has ordered the closure of Casa Vallarta after the fire department documented three illegal bedrooms, water leaking from the basement ceiling and standing water. The notice of suspension of Casa Vallarta’s food permit and order of closure, which is placed on the front...
Philip F. Bayrouty Jr., 68, of Westborough
– Philip Francis Bayrouty, Jr., 68, of Westborough, MA, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, alongside his children at the Brockton VA Medical Center in Brockton, MA after battling ALS. He is survived by his daughter, Kara Daly (Bayrouty) of Derry, NH, his son, Daniel Bayrouty of Bedford,...
Raymond Banks Sr., 91, formerly of North Grafton
– Raymond “Eddie” Banks Sr., 91, of Webster, formerly of North Grafton passed away October 24, 2022 at Brookside Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Webster. Eddie was the son of the late Lillian (Peloquin) and Arthur L. Banks Sr. He leaves his daughters Judith Wall and her husband...
A Crystal Mine is a resource for inspiration, healing and energizing
WESTBOROUGH – Enter the doors of A Crystal Mine, and you enter a world where science and magic intersect. Jaime Sens and her husband, who are former restaurant owners, opened A Crystal Mine in spring of 2022 after discovering crystals during the pandemic. “I had always been attracted to...
Patricia J. Millay, 85, formerly of Northborough
– Patricia J. “Pat” (Seery) Millay, 85, of Auburn, and formerly of Northborough and Florida, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home, surrounded by her loving family. She leaves her beloved husband of 63 years, Philip L. Millay, Jr.; her devoted children,...
‘I encourage you to join me in voting for Hannah Kane’
I am writing in support of Hannah Kane as State Representative for the 11th Worcester District. Her strong, dedicated leadership has brought significant value to Shrewsbury and Westborough. Her list of accomplishments is considerable, including municipal aid, social services, economic development and community support. Hannah consistently and effectively advocates for the best interests of her constituents through bipartisan collaboration.
‘I wholeheartedly support re-electing Hannah Kane’
I wholeheartedly support re-electing Hannah Kane as State Representative for Shrewsbury and Westborough in the 11. th Worcester District. Hannah has done exceptional work to improve the quality of life for all people in our communities. It’s no cliché to say that she works tirelessly to understand and tackle major issues that impact our lives including healthcare, substance abuse, public safety, education, diversity and inclusion. Hannah supports many local charities and community events. Her experience and unwavering commitment to public service will continue to serve our district well. Please vote to re-elect State Representative Hannah Kane on Tuesday, November 8th.
Clare V. Dalton, 87, of Shrewsbury
– Clare V. (Pietrewicz) Dalton, 87 of Shrewsbury, died Monday, October 17, 2022, in St. Vincent Hospital, 123 Summer St. She is survived by her children; Paul F. Dalton, Jr., of Shrewsbury, Kathleen Dalton and Alan Carrington of Dudley, Janice M. Campbell and her husband Scott of Worcester and Christine M. Rodriguez and her husband Pedro of Shrewsbury; brothers, Edward Pietrewicz of Worcester and Richard Pietriewicz and his wife Lee of Grafton; grandchildren, Jennie, Shawntel, Katie and Amber and great grandchild Eddy. She was born in Worcester a daughter of Edward and Blanche (Drudis) Pietrewicz.
Westborough football falls to the Marlborough Panthers
WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Rangers faced off against the Marlborough Panthers on the gridiron Friday night. After going into the second half of the game tied 7-7, Marlborough ultimately emerged victorious, beating Westborough 28-7. “We came out slow, but we need to give credit to Westborough,” said Marlborough Coach...
